Since re-taking the Oval Office, President Trump is everywhere all at once all the time. He gets up early in the morning and seizes the news cycle and rides it until the wee hours of the next morning.

Democrats cannot keep up. He has overloaded them. They are too overwhelmed to be outraged. Liberals are running out of tears. Democrats have run out of talking points.

Susan Page bemoaned in USA Today, “President Donald Trump, the sequel, has moved in his opening days with a velocity faster than any modern-day president, testing the boundaries of his power and challenging the checks and balances that have marked America’s democracy from its founding.”

Shaddap, lady. Obama used the FBI to spy on Trump. USA Today defended it.

Trump’s shock and awe style is tearing the Democrat Party apart.

The Hill whined:

Democrats are fuming about their party leadership’s early response to President Trump. Strategists say the reaction to Trump is inconsistent and not aggressive enough to combat Trump, who has taken a series of actions to remake the government. In a whirlwind first two weeks in office, Trump has issued a string of executive orders, removed agency watchdogs and eliminated government diversity programs. And while Democrats have begun to punch back, strategists say it’s not nearly enough, especially as a number of Democrats in the Senate join Republicans in confirming Trump’s Cabinet officials.

Democrats are running so far behind now that I think they may have asthma.

Not only is he outpacing them but they keep trotting out speakers who look old and haggard—Cheeseburger Schumer, Chardonnay Nancy and Pocahontas—to counter attack. Even AOC is starting to sag.

Trump has fresh faces named Vance, Hegseth and Karoline Leavitt. OK, Homan is not much to look at but his boss, Noem, in a cowboy hat makes up for that. The oldest president to be sworn in has an administration that critics say are too young!

Democrats smell like losers now. By fighting each and every thing Trump does, they look foolish. And they lose every time. And every loss makes them smaller and smellier. People no longer want to be associated with them as they turn into shrunken skunks.

Constant opposition is a loser’s strategy embraced by emotionally disturbed people who cannot handle an election.

Don Moynihan wrote, “So much is happening, so quickly. The purpose of shock and awe is to bewilder and overwhelm. It is important not to look away, or get discouraged. Try to discern what is a big and real threat.”

Moynihan listed all the ways and everything Democrats can do to try to stop the president. I hope they do because they will lose and look like even bigger losers. Moynihan ended his piece like a good little Baghdad Bob: “People are waking up. They are starting to protest. The sense of inevitability is crumbling.”

However, Trump’s fast start has torpedoed the Democrat Party. Its approval rate sank to 31%, a large slide from 48% share of the votes they received on Election Day.

Gallup polled to get the approval rates of 14 national political figures including Schumer, Pelosi, Kamala, AOC and Hakeem Jeffries. Trump scored the highest at 48%.

A tweet from Elon Musk explained why DOGE and Trump are lapping the field: “Very few in the bureaucracy actually work the weekend, so it’s like the opposing team just leaves the field for 2 days. Working the weekend is a superpower.”

Democrats are bureaucrats. Trumplicans are workers.

This is an example of how fast this administration moving. The Daily Wire reported:

President Donald Trump’s newly confirmed Attorney General Pam Bondi has directed the Department of Justice to halt federal funding to sanctuary cities that refuse to cooperate with federal immigration enforcement agents. The move from Bondi was one of her day-one directives and comes alongside a slate of policies and executive orders from the Trump administration as it seeks to secure the southern border and deport illegal aliens already present within the United States.

Trump sent 10 illegal alien gangbangers to Guantánamo Bay.

NYT reported, “U.S. Is Holding Migrants in Cells That Once Held Al Qaeda Suspects.”

Trump is exploiting the Democrat playbook which hasn’t changed since 2016. Their flying monkeys in the bureaucracy are stalling and slow-walking Trump again. Democrats are stymieing his Cabinet appointments again. Democrats are holding press conferences to rag and rage on him again.

He changed tactics. No more press conference announcements. He appoints people in a tweet on Truth Social. He used the delay in confirming Bondi to re-shuffle the deck at DOJ, something he would have to wait under the law 120 days to do if she were AG. His acting AG just did it.

Knowing their playbook has emboldened him. If they are going to sue him no matter what he does, he can do anything he wants and let the courts decide if it is constitutional.

Let’s go to the scoreboard, shall we? Trump’s gotten Mexico to send 10,000 troops, ditto Canada. He’s gotten the president of Colombia to go from not allowing our planes to dump deportees off to flying his planes to pick the deportees up and take them home. Trump did this while golfing—playing through the third to the sixth holes.

He’s gotten 40,000 federal employees so far to accept buyouts (the other 1,960,000 soon will be sorry they did not). That number could rise today, which is the deadline to accept.

He’s firing 1,000 EPA employees. He’s making the case to dump the 5,000 FBI agents who worked on January 6 and other anti-Trump campaigns by the deep state. That would leave the bureau with only 8,000 agents and 25,000 support staffers.

Trump has software engineers going over the $6 trillion. He’s freezing funding until he finds out who counts the money underneath the bar. You don’t wonder where the money’s spent when you elected Donald president.

He’s listening to the whistleblowers at the General Services Administration. He moved US AID, the foreign aid bureaucracy, under the secretary of state’s command. Imagine that, our top diplomat deciding how to use foreign aid. He froze US AID spending.

On Tuesday, Politico reported, “ ‘Catastrophic’ layoffs hit foreign aid groups amid Trump admin funding freeze.”

Fact check: TRUE because Politico failed to meet payroll that afternoon. The feds gave the totally unbiased news outlet $8 million. The federal government bought a lot of premium subscriptions to the news outlet. Apparently the leakers like to read their quotes in Politico.

Pikers. Hamas-shielding AP got $51 million.

To those who believe Politico and AP are the only outlets on the dole, please email me to learn of the opportunity to purchase some oceanfront property in Poca, West Virginia.

The media is paying for its past transgressions against Trump.

Disney’s ABC paid Trump $15 million and his lawyers another $1 million for calling him a rapist. META settled for $25 million for kicking him off Facebook. NBC had to give him free airtime on Sunday Night Football after not giving him equal time on SNL. The game drew almost 10 times the audience SNL delivered.

His lawsuit against the Pulitzer committee is in discovery, as is his lawsuit against 60 Minutes.

Benny Johnson tweeted, “CBS was just forced to release the FULL Kamala Harris interview that they butchered and severely edited to make her sound like she had a functional brain stem.

“She does not. We dodged a bullet.”

Also Chris Wallace, Jim Acosta, Andrea Mitchell, Norah O’Donnell and Woodchuck Todd have left their network news shows. Their low ratings reflect a nation turned off by the anti-Trump screeds.

TV Insider reported, “The View Ratings Shocker as Show Loses to Harris Faulkner at Fox News.”

But the demise of the lying media is just collateral damage in this battle betwixt good and evil. Democrats are in a death spiral. Trump just keeps on trucking, baby.

On Wednesday, Trump ordered T-girls out of women’s sports.

The CIA offered buyouts to its employees.

Argentina says it will withdraw from the World Health Organization, echoing Trump.

Panama will allow U.S. Navy ships to use the canal for free.

Trump is showing leadership fast and furiously as if his life depended on it, and it does. All our lives do.

