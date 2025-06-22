Oh sure, I finish Monday’s post (which will be a terrific read) and President Trump decides to end the FAFO War thinking I won’t post tomorrow because it is Sunday. Well too darned bad, Orange Man.

No one said I couldn’t post a second one on Saturday to criticize him.

And what President Donald John Trump did was end the FAFO War—and 46 years of “Death to America” BS from Iranian ayatollahs who have turned some of the most beautiful women on Earth into walking garbage bags.

How well did Trump do? Meghan McCain tweeted, “Trump really doesn't give two shits what Tucker Carlson thinks.”

Chris Houck tweeted with video, “CNN guest and retired General Mark Kimmitt on President Trump bombing Iran: ‘Well, I’m fascinated and candidly, I’m impressed. I never really could understand what the two week pause meant or what it was for, what was left to negotiate. What were we going to expect the Iranians to offer? . . .I think the use of deception and trickery in this case, first of all, was successful. But second of all, saved the potential loss of American lives.’ ”

Also on CNN, Van Jones said, “I think progressives underestimate how dangerous Iran is. Iran is not a normal country. Normal countries don’t blind women because they showed some hair. They don’t empower little gangs and proxies to surround a country and fire rockets and rape people. They cannot have a bomb because they say death to America, death to Israel and death to all the Jews. One of those should offend you if you're progressives—at least one should offend you. We cannot have a nuclear-armed Iran.”

We won’t.

The colonel, Kurt Schlichter, tweeted, “Been waiting 45+ years for this.”

I asked readers this morning, “What should we do about Iran?”

64% said whatever Trump decides. They are not sheep. They are realists. He’s earned our trust and the Lord didn’t spare his life just because he likes orange people.

Readers were right. Who will come to Iran’s aid? No one.

Putin said, “Israel today is almost a Russian-speaking country, two million people from the Soviet Union and Russia live there. We take that into account.”

That and the fact that he wasted a pretty good army trying to take eastern Ukraine. He’s the Dumbass of Donbas.

Nick Sortor was awed by the timing, tweeting, “President Trump sent MULTIPLE decoy bombers west out of the US, juking Iranian forces, while the B-2s ACTUALLY dropping the bombs went East, undetected. This threw EVERYONE’S timing off—including the media’s. Iran did not expect a bombing tonight. Slick, POTUS.”

Boots on the ground? No, just one boot up the ass, as Babylon Bee reminded us.

We prayed for peace. I believe we got it. Wars don’t end with one big bombing? Ask the Japanese.

