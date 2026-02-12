He looked like Chris Farley. Even after 6 years of taking transgendering drugs, Jesse VanRootselaar, 18, had a 5 O’Clock shadow that powder did not completely cover.

Police say he shot and killed 6 people and wounded 25 others at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School in British Columbia. Before leaving his house, he shot and killed his mother and his stepbrother. Later, he committed suicide bringing the death toll to 9.

VanRootselaar was a confused man who in his online life used his mother’s maiden name to call himself Jesse Strang especially in his social media postings. He wore a dress throughout his killings. Police called him her.

Oddly, the police and media that accepted him as a her dead-named him VanRootselaar. Only in Canada and the USA can you change your sex but not your name.

The source of Strang’s confusion was the drugs associated with transgendering. The source of police and media confusion is political correctness.

Puberty is hell enough for some (maybe most) people without adding artificial hormones that go against one’s actual sex.

He began transgendering at 12 and dropped out of school at 14. Canada’s Medicare covers “gender affirming surgery (GAS)” with rules set by the provinces. You must be 19 to be butchered in British Columbia.

Joey Mannarino asked in a tweet, “I’m not a doctor, but who came up with the idea that gender dysphoria would be cured by injecting the OPPOSITE hormone to your gender and not the hormone that produces YOUR gender?”

Royal Canadian Mounted Police Deputy Commissioner Dwayne McDonald told reporters the day after the slaughter that “Jesse was born as a biological male who approximately six years ago began to transition to female, and identified as female.”

McDonald also referred to him as a gunperson and a “woman in a dress.” The devil is the Lord of Lies and calling a man a woman is a pretty big (and in this case deadly) lie.

But puberty blockers were not solely to blame. The man used illegal recreational drugs. Maybe we should not have surrendered to Cheech and Chong in the war on drugs.

Nearly 3 years ago, on March 27, 2023, Audrey Hale, 28, shot and killed 3 elementary school students and 3 staff members in their 60s at the Covenant School in Nashville. Hale was a she pretending to be a he. Police killed her at the scene.

Police fought to keep her journals and manifesto secret but on February 4, the Tennessee Court of Appeals ordered their release because the police investigation had concluded. The court returned the case to the lower court to officially release the documents for public inspection.

On September 10, Tyler Robinson assassinated Charlie Kirk. While the media made a big deal about Robinson not being a tranny, the fact is his live-in lover was a man transgendering into womanhood. The prosecution is arguing that Robinson killed Kirk because of his anti-transgender rhetoric, quoting the defendant as saying, “I had enough of his hatred. Some hate can't be negotiated out.”

Perhaps the media and the politicians should reconsider siding with trannies and mocking Christian beliefs.

Kirk said, “One issue I think that is so against our senses, so against the natural law and dare I say a throbbing middle finger to God, is the transgender thing happening in America right now.”

The lover of a tranny shot and killed the man for saying that. Think about that the next time the media cries First Amendment because they sure as heck failed to defend Mister Kirk’s free speech.

The Tumbler Ridge Massacre was the worst school shooting in Canada in 36 years. On December 6, 1989, 25-year-old Marc Lépine entered the École Polytechnique engineering school shot and killed 14 women and wounded 14 others before committing suicide.

Parliament now commemorates December 6 as the National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women with white ribbons, vigils and speeches. The politicians passed two more gun control laws. They also changed protocols for police engaging active shooters.

Those protocols failed in Tumbler Ridge. The New York Times reported, “Students and Teachers Hid in School for Hours During British Columbia Shooting.”

The newspaper interviewed teacher Jarbas Noronha and reported, “Mr. Noronha said he kept his eye on a large wall clock in the shop. His class stayed in the garage for more than two hours until police officers knocked on the garage door and escorted them to the school’s recreational center.”

Did any of those officers work for the Uvalde police?

However, violence against women declined as measured by homicides, dropping from 38% of Canada’s murder victims to 30% in 30 years.

Will February 10 become a National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence by Transgendereds? What color ribbon would we wear?

