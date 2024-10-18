Ben Appel tweeted a video of a skit on SNL this last weekend.

Appel said, “This is truly remarkable. SNL airs a sketch about the 16th century practice of castrating young male singers to block their natural puberty and preserve their high voices. And yet this is precisely what ‘gender-affirming care’ clinicians are doing to young boys today: chemically castrating them with puberty blockers and estrogen, and then surgically castrating them when they’re in their late teens.

“And they’re applying the exact same reasoning! Block their puberty —> keep them feminine. How did staff members at GLAAD and HRC react to this sketch? Did they think it was funny? Or did they turn the channel, because deep down they know that they’re advocating for the same practices today?

“How about Secretary Levine? Did Levine laugh? How anyone at SNL could put this together without thinking about the blatantly obvious and horrifying connection to today is beyond me.”

The difference five centuries later is back then, no one called castrati girls. Society did not pretend that they were suddenly female. They were simply males without, um, their stones. Most of them kept their, um, pillars if only for urination purposes.

The removal of the stones was a puberty blocker meant to keep the boys’ voices high.

Singer Ariana Grande played the boy who certainly did not enjoy the surgery. Her look of silent horror when asked if the surgery was fun was worthy of any comic in the silent films of a century ago.

Curiously, Maya Rudolph played the mother who was enthusiastic about her son’s castration. She is the cast’s go-to mimic for portrayals of Kamala Harris. Andy Samberg played the father.

So far, I have not found lefties who were offended by the skit, despite its purpose being about as subtle as a sledgehammer to the head. The left looked the other way.

The Atlantic in its review said, “It was fitting that this sketch happened alongside Rudolph and Samberg, two performers who made their SNL mark with musical moments that found humor not just in the punch lines but in the vocal delivery. As a member of the Lonely Island, the musical trio that launched him to notoriety, Samberg highlighted how humor can come from emphasizing the right words.”

For decades, people just called the movement LGBT without much thought about the T. But Obama’s decision to greenlight trans surgery — creating a multi-million-dollar medical industry — brought T into the limelight. Consequently, support for T melts.

Baby boomers once had a live and let L-O-L-A attitude. No one really cared if Holly plucked his eyebrows, shaved his legs and said he was a she. Using the women’s john was not a big issue for drag queens, mainly because they stuck to their own bars.

But now the LGBT crowd is going after kids. That’s different. Kids are too young and too stupid to decide. Allowing and promoting this made T an issue for the 60 and older crowd. We want our grandkids to have grandkids.

Abortion is a loser for Republicans. That is the price of victory. States can now ban it and liberals in states that will never ban it exploit that.

ABC reported, “Abortion has emerged as the most important issue in the November election for women under 30, according to a survey by KFF — a notable change since late spring, before Vice President Kamala Harris entered the presidential race.

“Nearly four in 10 women under 30 surveyed in September and early October told pollsters that abortion is the most important issue to their vote. Just 20% named abortion as their top issue when KFF conducted a similar survey in late May and early June.”

So by bring joy to the ticket, what liberals mean was Kamala was bringing killing babies in the womb back.

Paragraphs 13 and 14 of the story said, “Multiple polls have shown that the economy remains a top issue in the election, especially for black and Hispanic women. About 75% of respondents in the KFF survey said they worry about household expenses a lot or some.

“Inflation was the top issue for 36% of KFF survey respondents overall, while 13% identified abortion as their priority.”

The KFF poll of women did not mention LGBT, but The Hill reported, “Harris holds 67-point lead over Trump among LGBTQ voters.”

That’s in keeping with the 62-point edge Biden had four years ago.

But it is not the backlash one would expect with Trump calling for a ban on men in girls’ sports and a ban on trans surgery for kids.

The Washington Times reported, “The former president’s views align with polls that consistently show most voters oppose allowing transgender, biological men and boys to participate as females. A Gallup Poll released last year found that nearly 70% of people said transgender athletes should be able to compete only on teams that align with their biological sex. A Los Angeles Times/NORC poll taken in January found that 66% of adults said transgender girls, who are biological boys, should not be allowed to compete in girls’ sports or only in rare cases.”

The spaying and neutering of children has little support. SNL is a lefty show and its mocking of the castrati shows that only the extreme left — the ones who are mentally ill — support this.

Society considered the practice barbaric. Stacey K. Eskelin wrote a nice piece about it three years ago — “The Grotesque and Disturbing Story of the Italian Castrati Singers.” Pope Leo XIII banned the practice in 1878.

Here in the 21st century, we look upon our ancestors turning boys into castrati as cruel. Yet we have no problem transgendering kids in grade school.

Or maybe we Americans do have a problem with that, too.

Gallup has found that over the summer, people who identify as Republican climbed to 31% while Democrats declined to 28% in a reversal. Counting leaners, Republicans hold a 7-point advantage.

Suburban moms are waking up to the war on children. Their fury over abortion may be giving way to their anger over castrating boys and allowing girls to be beaten up in sports by bullies in skirts.

Share

Leave a comment

Share Don Surber