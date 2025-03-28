As you read or view media reports on Trump’s Trade Wars, bear in mind these facts.

Mexico’s GDP is $1.8 trillion a year. Its exports to the United States are $506 billon a year. Exports to the USA make up 28% of its economy.

Exports to Mexico make up less than 2% of our $27.7 trillion GDP.

Canada’s GDP is $2.1 trillion. Its exports to the USA are $413 billion a year. Exports to the USA make up 19% of its economy.

Exports to Canada are less than 2% of our GDP.

Delusional politicians in Canada like Ontario’s Doug Ford are huffing and puffing like a fat man on mile two of a marathon race.

Ford said, “We’re going to make sure that we inflict as much pain as possible to the American people without inflicting pain on the Canadian population.”

As the Indian chief said, how. We can replace Canadian bacon with slices of ham. I don’t think the 51st state can replace its $100 billion trade surplus by opening a few more Tim Horton stores in Red China.

After being called America’s hat for so many years, Canadian politicians came to believe they are America’s brains. Who can blame them? Just consider how stupid our politicians are—or have been until this president returned.

Trump shocked Washington this time by appointing a Cabinet of people who can think for themselves and actual run the departments the deep state experts thought they had all to themselves.

The Canadian trade imbalance is of recent vintage as the two countries generally swapped trade surpluses of $20 billion or less up until 2020. Biden ignored Trump’s free trade agreement with Canada (and Mexico). Also Biden’s shutting down American oil drilling made the nation more reliant on Canadian oil. This widened the gap.

Mexico has always been a problem. Just wall it off.

And maybe we can do the same to Canada.

The press, of course, is getting the story backward, acting as if Canada supplies the lifeblood of the USA’s economy.

AP opined, “The U.S. cities most vulnerable to a trade war with Canada turn out to largely be in the states that helped return Donald Trump to the White House—a sign of the possible political risk he’s taking with his tariff plans.

“A new analysis released Thursday by the Canadian Chamber of Commerce detailed the areas most dependent on exports to Canada, with San Antonio and Detroit topping the list of 41 U.S. metro areas. The findings show that the United States’ 25% tariffs on Canada and Canada’s retaliations could inflict meaningful damage in key states for U.S. politics.”

Ah yes, AP cites a report by the Canadian Chamber of Commerce as if it were an objective observer.

CNN reported, “US-Canada relationship faces fundamental change amid trade threats, Canadian PM warns.”

Oh? For a nation that hasn’t won a Stanley Cup in 30 years, its new PM sure sounds tough. Well, he’s tougher than Justin Castreau. Overboiled spaghetti is even tougher.

The new guy, Mark Carney, said, “It’s clear the U.S. is no longer a reliable partner. It is possible that with comprehensive negotiations, we could reestablish an element of confidence but there will be no going backwards.

“There’s even more to do, and that’s why I chose to go to France and the United Kingdom, two long standing and reliable partners, friends and allies of Canada.”

So our NATO (ahem) allies are going to gang up on us. By long standing friends, does he mean France? Its Charles de Gaulle visited Canada for Expo ’67 in Montreal and called for the liberation of Quebec from Canada.

France had already kicked Americans out as it enjoyed NATO protection without hosting its protector.

Those were the halcyon days of the 20th century. Strong men won The War and built a great economy. Now Uncle Sugar is diabetic, sitting on a $37 trillion national debt. The days of taking advantage of the United States have disappeared. Our national wealth evaporated. We no longer have the luxury of providing Canada with 19% of its GDP or Mexico 28% of its economy.

When NATO needs us, we are there. When we could use a little help, only one NATO ally pitched in—Turkey. Biden paid farmers to kill 100 million laying hens to prevent them from possibly dying from bird flu. We had to kill the hens in order to save the henhouse.

Black Enterprise reported, “After Poland, Finland, and Denmark rejected proposals to export eggs to the United States, South Korea and Turkey stepped in as a second option to hopefully drop the high prices and cater to the shortage, The Hill reported.

“Department of Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins announced millions of eggs will be imported from the European and Asian countries in the next few weeks. The plan is an effort to drop the high cost of the products, easing the minds of Americans and combating concerns about the spread of the bird flu.

“ ‘We are talking in the hundreds of millions of eggs for the short term. So not insignificant, but significant enough to help continue to bring the prices down for right now,’ Rollins said.”

Carney, the incumbent PM of Canada demanded a divorce from the USA. His opponent said me too.

Pierre Poilievre tweeted, “My message to President Trump: The world needs our products and our expertise. If you, Mr. Trump, do not want them, the rest of the world does.

“If you choose to go down this road, you will lose the greatest trading partner and friend you ever had.

“And within 4 years of a Canada First Conservative government, we will build a Canadian economic fortress that will allow us to be strong, self-reliant, stand on our own two feet, and stand up to the Americans.

“That is what it means to put Canada First, for a change.”

Strong. Self-reliant. 19% smaller.

Canada and the Eurotrash states are going after their longtime benefactor while cowering to Muslim invaders. Great Britain will outlaw ninja swords rather than confront the Muslim butchers who randomly attack Brits.

The strategy is clear. NATO frenemies like Canada plan to fight Trump for two years until Democrats sweep the 2026 elections. American judges have the same strategy as they delay Trump’s deportations and reductions in spending.

That may well work. Scott Presler tweeted from the front lines, “I’m going to be honest with you, even if you don’t want to hear it: Republicans have been losing special elections all over the country—even red districts in Iowa & Pennsylvania.

“Democrats are fired up. Unless we begin focusing on ground game, we will lose 2025 & 2026.”

We may laugh at Jasmine Swivelhead, but her voters don’t and they could outnumber us.

Democrats and foreign nations would rather kill the economy than let Trump succeed. That’s what they did in 2020 with covid.

But Canada and Europe need us more than we need them.

