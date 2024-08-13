When last I looked, the media’s fact-checkers were in moon suits cleaning up on Aisle Tim (which stocks tampons, but not eyeliner) over his decades-long lies about serving in combat, suddenly retiring to avoid deployment, and later saying of guns, “We can make sure that those weapons of war, that I carried in war, is the only place where those weapons are at.”

Walz never carried anything in a war, not even a pencil.

But he did carry a rifle on a pheasant hunt. That’s almost the same thing, right? The last VP to hunt pheasants was Dick Cheney. Maybe the two can go hunting together.

Kamala says Walz misspoke. The press takes her at her word.

Who hasn’t misspoke? I misspoke when I said I taught Elvis to dance, played for Bear Bryan’s ’Bama teams, showed my butt to LBJ, and ran a shrimp empire. That was not me. That was Tom Hanks.

Walz served in the National Guard for 24 years and rose to sergeant major, which is a pretty big deal. Not as big as command sergeant major — a rank he falsely claims — but still it is a big deal.

His service began in the Nebraska National Guard and ended with the Minnesota National Guard. His service covered the years 1981 (when he graduated from high school) to 2005 when his unit was told to prepare for a tour of duty in Iraq. Remember that timeline because in trying to deflect attention on Sunday from this fabulist’s military career, the New York Times opened a whole new line of questioning.

Headline: Tim Walz’s Long Relationship With China Defies Easy Stereotypes

Subheadline: Mr. Walz, the Democrats’ vice-presidential nominee, taught in China and has visited the country around 30 times. But he has also been critical of the Chinese government’s human rights record.

Opening act:

In the summer of 1989, Tim Walz faced a difficult choice. A newly minted college graduate from small-town Nebraska, he had just turned down a stable, 9-to-5 job offer and moved across the world to teach at a local high school in China. He had made it as far as Hong Kong, just across the Chinese border, when People’s Liberation Army tanks rolled into Tiananmen Square to crush pro-democracy protests. Rumors were flying about a possible civil war in China. Many foreigners, including most American teachers, had fled the country. Should he go back home or continue his journey into China? He decided to go in.

Wow, such bravery under no fire. He taught at a high school in Red China for a year and went home, and then returned with his wife for 30 more visits. They honeymooned there. Roundtrip tickets alone start at $2,000. Who paid for this? The press is not asking.

Instead, NYT said this experience is good.

That deep history of engagement with China reflects a lesser-known international dimension of the Democratic vice-presidential candidate. If elected vice president, Mr. Walz would bring to the White House unusually extensive personal experience in China — a history that supporters say could be an asset at a time of volatile relations between Washington and Beijing.

He would be Chairman Xi’s man in Washington.

Well, one of the hundreds of such men (and women). Xi and other evil men across the globe have learned that lobbying isn’t as efficient as just paying off Western politicians straight out or through their offspring and siblings.

Do you really believe the Bidens are the only crime family in Washington? If they were, Republicans and RINOs would be throwing volleys of rocks at them. To believe corruption is unique to one party is the grown-up version of Santa Claus.

If that reality brings you down, just convince yourself the other side does it more often. Sometimes a spoonful of denial makes the medicine we call truth go down.

NYT defends Walz with a zest last shown when it portrayed Trump’s international business deals as making him a pawn of Putin.

The newspaper that gave us the Russian Hoax, wrote of Walz:

Republicans, by contrast, have already begun to seize on the governor’s personal experience in China to accuse him of being soft on a country that is now seen as America’s greatest military and economic rival. Richard Grenell, who served as ambassador to Germany and acting director of national intelligence in the Trump administration, said on X that “Communist China” was “very happy” with Ms. Harris’s choice of Mr. Walz as her running mate. Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas said that Mr. Walz owed “the American people an explanation about his unusual, 35-year relationship with Communist China.”

Walz as a congressman spoke against Red China’s human rights violations, knowing full well that dictators don’t care what Americans say about human rights. Why should dictators care? Our leaders do evil, too.

Share

Biden locked up more than 1,200 opposition supporters, raided his opponent’s home and trumped up phantom espionage charges. Biden’s FBI confiscated 100,000 items from Trump’s home including his passports, but could label only 100 of them as classified documents, and even that was wrong because he had declassified them as president.

Money matters to Xi and Walz was a faithful servant in opposing Trump’s tariffs, better than say Walz’s service in the Global War On Terrorism.

By the way, Vance was deployed to Iraq in 2005 as a teenager while Walz was filing for early retirement to avoid a deployment.

Leave a comment

Share