Don Surber

Don Surber

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MLR's avatar
MLR
1h

Just to make clear what we’re talking about, substitute the word fake for trans. So a trans female is a fake female and a trans male is a fake male. The transgenderism phenomenon is what happens when a mental illness is ‘transitioned’ into a civil rights movement. And who would champion this, democrats of course. Imagine if this insanity was not called what it is and someday schizophrenia was deemed a ‘normal’ human variant and it’s a persons right to be delusional (like transgenderism) and we were all required to acknowledge that yes, we too hear the voices. Just saying.

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
1h

The Hack-Leftist press is already centering on the male athletes who lost. Conservatives should center the girls who paid the price. Every girl beaten out of a roster spot, medal, scholarship opportunity, locker-room privacy, or love of sport deserves to be named in this debate. Biology is not bigotry. Fairness is not hate. Protecting girls’ athletics is not cruelty. It is the whole purpose of having girls’ athletics. The transgender movement overreached when it demanded that girls become props in someone else’s identity performance. SCOTUS did not solve every problem, but it gave states permission to say the obvious: Girls' sports are for girls.

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