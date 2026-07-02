Kristen Waggoner of the Alliance Defending Freedom posted the above picture of one of the girls she represents in court.

Waggoner tweeted:

Today you will read many sympathetic media stories about B.P.J., the male athlete who challenged WV’s law and lost at SCOTUS. I’m guessing none will mention that B.P.J. defeated 470+ girls 1,400+ times (including a state title) and sexually harassed our client Adaleia (pictured) in the girls’ locker room. Sadly, Adaleia stopped playing the school sports she loved due to B.P.J.’s ongoing presence in girls’ sports and spaces. But we’ll probably be lucky if those girls get even a passing mention—let alone a front-page photo. This has been the pattern on this issue from far too many institutions of power. Boys’ feelings are the focus. Girls’ safety, fairness, and opportunity take a back seat. I’m so thankful today that the Supreme Court reversed that pattern, acknowledged the reality of biological sex, and remembered the girls.

She’s right of course. The press ignores women and girls who are victims of illegal aliens, felons released too early, and boys who pretend to be girls.

On Wednesday, I knocked Nina Totenberg, NPR’s doddering doyenne of Supreme Court coverage, for falsely reporting gossip. She said, “Justice Samuel Alito, who wrote the Supreme Court’s opinion reversing Roe v. Wade, is retiring, the court announced Tuesday.”

No such announcement was made. Her excuse someone said something and she immediately reported it—without bothering to call the justice and ask, “Hey judge, you retiring?”

Maybe Anita Hill was her tipster.

In yesterday’s poll on who should replace the 82-year-old Totenberg, a reader pointed out I should have offered Emily Litella as a choice. I erred. As Edith Ann would say, and that’s the truth.

Enough about Nina the Ninny.

Not really because she also reported on Tuesday:

The Supreme Court once again leaped into the culture wars on Tuesday, ruling that states may ban transgender girls from participating in sports at publicly funded schools. Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who has long coached his daughters’ and other girls’ basketball teams at school, wrote the court’s majority opinion.

What is she talking about? The court never left the culture wars. Roe v. Wade struck down 46 state bans on abortion. Oberkfell legalized gay marriage in all 50 states without any support from the people. Even Californians had voted to ban gay marriage.

The distinction is this court did not ban T-girls from girls sports in all 50 states. No, this conservative court left it up to the states to decide—just as four years ago, it handed back to the states the right to set policies on abortion.

Say what you may about the chief justice but the Roberts Court is remarkable in how determined it is to cede power back to the 50 states.

What a sharp contrast to Griswold v. Connecticut in which justices used the power of the central government to strike down a law banning artificial contraception. In dissent, Justice Potter Stewart wrote, “I think this is an uncommonly silly law, but we are not asked to say whether we think this law is unwise. We are asked to hold that it violates the United States Constitution. And that I cannot do.”

Such restraint has returned to the majority on the high court, hasn’t it?

Reporters fail to grasp that restraint is the sea change on the court.

Totenberg peppered her story with the vapid vocabulary of communism, calling the trannies “she” and saying they were “assigned at birth.” She meandered into politics:

27 states have barred trans women and girls from participating in girls’ sports. The issue has become the newest flashpoint in both politics and law—especially after 2024 when the Trump presidential campaign aired attack ads on the subject more than 15,000 times, putting Democrats on the defensive.

What she didn’t report was that it was a 9-0 decision that banning boys from girls sports does not disqualify a state from Title IX money from the federal government, which has spent its way to a $39 trillion national debt.

The vote was 6-3 on whether the state bans violate the 14th Amendment. Need I name the trio of dingbats who dissented? Hint: One of them doesn’t know what a woman is.

The court decision is important because the justices made a distinction about the difference between men and women, stating, “Consistent with Title IX and the Equal Protection Clause, we hold that the States may maintain women’s and girls’ sports for biological females. They may determine eligibility for women’s and girls’ sports based on biological sex.”

Men and women have the same rights, but they are not the same. As they say in France, viva la de-Frànce in zee oui-oui. (As they say in Nevada, Viva Las Vegas.)

The decision covered two cases, one in Idaho involving a tranny banned from women’s sports in college and the other in West Virginia, when a middle school boy sued the state over its ban on boys in girls sports. The style of the case is West Virginia v. BPJ because he is a minor but everyone knows it is Becky Pepper-Jackson.

He won an injunction from the Fourth Circuit Court, and days later on April 18, 2024, he entered a tournament as a girls shot putter at a Harrison County Middle School track meet.

Emmy Salerno led four other girls from her team in a protest as they stepped into the throwing circle but then stepped out without competing. The team forfeited.

Well, the school decided to punish the girls. She spoke out as did Riley Gaines and West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, whose office was defending the state. Voters have since promoted him to governor.

The transgender fad is fading. Money talked and the closet queen president flooded the market with federal money and required health insurers to do the same in an effort to promote transsexual surgery.

This isn’t about politics. He really is evil because he is pushing God out of our lives by promoting nonsense such as your sex is “assigned at birth.” The doctor didn’t make a mistake because the doctor didn’t make you. The Lord did and He does not make mistakes. If your pastor tells you otherwise, change churches.

Giving estrogen to a kid who may be low on testosterone is dangerous, likewise giving testosterone to a girl.

Where are the kids now?

Salerno now is in Lincoln High School, still shot putting and playing goalkeeper on the girls soccer team. She is the sophomore class president.

As for BPJ, he’s enrolled at Bridgeport High School. He’s a victim of transmania, Obamacare and atheist liberal policies.

But the face of Adaleia haunts me because it evokes the four saddest words in the English language—what might have been.

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