I wrote this newsletter a year ago (January 22, 2024). I wasn’t prescient because it was obvious even then that the combination of Democrat overkill and Biden’s bungling would return President Trump to the White House stronger and more effective than before.

Last time, he entered the presidency with a negative approval rate.

He starts in positive territory this time. The Republicans appointed replacements for Paul Ryan and Mitch McConnell who won’t kneecap him this time. His Cabinet appointees are his and not a compromise with longtime Republicans in DC.

Without further ado, I offer that newsletter for those who do not remember. I will have a new newsletter on Monday.

* * *

Politico lamented, “ ‘You don’t see the frenzy’: The New Hampshire primary is a bust.”

DC reporters are stuck in the Granite State like Phil Connors was stuck in Punxsutawney. The New Hampshire primary is like Groundhog Day, a small distraction from the boredom of winter.

The Germans who came up with the Oracle of This Rodent in the 1500s were stuck in their houses because the skies were cloudy all day. Its premise is counterintuitive. If it is cloudy, it will be springtime for Germany. If it is sunny, winter for Poland and France.

The groundhog is right about 39% of the time, which would make him more accurate than the 2016 presidential polls.

Politico said, “The collapse of the GOP primary campaign in New Hampshire came on relatively suddenly this week, spurred by DeSantis’ decision to focus more on South Carolina — where the primary is a month away — and Haley’s refusal to debate unless Trump appeared alongside her. What remained was a string of nighttime rallies by the former president and a handful of retail events featuring Haley. No one is barnstorming.”

The New Hampshire primary and all the rest became irrelevant on August 24, 2023, when Fani Wills indicted Trump in Atlanta and got her mugshot. We found out later that she also got $700,000 in taxpayer money to travel and party with her married boyfriend.

The public saw the defiance in his eyes and realized finally that he is right. He is getting screwed by the state of Georgia and its corrupt politicians like Fani and its RINO governor.

There is no case. He complained that the election was rigged. So what?

There never is a case with these impeachments and investigations. The press promotes these deranged conspiracy theories (Putin fixed the election for Trump!!!) better than the Second Coming of Christ when in fact they are crazed Democrat stunts designed to distract the American people from the devil’s work that Democrats and RINOs are doing in Washington. Jussie Smollett’s story was more believable than the nonsense about Trump stealing nuclear codes so he can start World War 3 from his bunker in Mar-a-Lago.

The result of this overkill is a 30-point lead for Donald Trump in South Carolina, Trikki Nikki’s home state. She was its governor, for crying out loud.

Nationally, Trump enjoys a 50-plus point lead.

The mugshot was the breakthrough moment for Donald Trump because it made clear that they would stop at nothing to stop the man. I said that at the time but what I have realized since is that people now see that Trump was right about the economy and the border.

The public now sees Biden’s corruption, incompetence, senility and wickedness after 3 years of his presidency. People who do not bother with politics now know all about Hunter Biden’s sex and drugs and bribery.

Rather than take a deep cleansing breath and abandon the persecution, Merrick Garland wants the show trials now, now, now.

CNN reported:

Attorney General Merrick Garland said in an interview with CNN that he believes there should be a “speedy trial” in the election subversion case against Donald Trump, while also pushing back on allegations that his department is targeting the former president for political reasons. Garland said he agrees with special counsel Jack Smith’s assertion that the “public interest requires a speedy trial” in the 2020 election currently set for trial in March in Washington, DC. “The matter is now in the hands of the trial judge to determine when a trial will take place,” Garland said during the interview taped Thursday. Garland also defended the department against allegations of election interference when asked whether he thought the federal cases against Trump should have been brought sooner—in order to avoid the prosecution of a leading candidate unfolding months before a presidential election.

The right to a speedy trial belongs to the defendant—not the government. That is the public interest, not a rush to judgment by U.S. attorneys, who frankly have earned a reputation for not disclosing exculpatory evidence in political cases. Ted Stevens comes to mind.

President Trump also deserves the presumption of innocence. Before striking him from the ballot, states must prove two things: that there was an insurrection and that President Trump led it. Given his position as commander-in-chief at the time, who was he trying to overthrow? Himself?

All Garland’s evil indictments have done is make Trump more popular and more likely to be elected again and actually serve a second term.

Meanwhile, the Biden presidency has exposed the folly of the Great Reset in which citizens of the Western world are replaced by invaders from countries that are immune to civilization.

Two generations of Americans rediscovered inflation thanks to Bidenomics. Margaret Thatcher was spot on when she said, “The problem with socialism is that you eventually run out of other people's money.” Democrats and RINOs are turning America into Zimbabwe with the floods of freshly minted Benjamins.

The Establishment fears a return to power by Trump because they know he now knows what to do because they showed him how. Expect in 2026 every Democrat running for Congress to be labeled an insurrectionist and possibly kept off the ballot because a president has the power to declare an insurrection. As president, Trump can declare every riot an insurrection and I hope he does.

He can abuse the system like anyone. They gave him license to abuse them.

The New York Times wrote, “How Trump Plans to Wield Power in 2025: What We Know.”

It said:

If he wins another term, Mr. Trump has said he would use the Justice Department to have his adversaries investigated and charged with crimes, including saying in June that he would appoint “a real special prosecutor to go after” President Biden and his family. He later declared in an interview with Univision that he could, if someone challenged him politically, have that person indicted. Allies of Mr. Trump have also been developing an intellectual blueprint to cast aside the post-Watergate norm of Justice Department investigatory independence from White House political direction. Foreshadowing such a move, Mr. Trump had already violated norms in his 2016 campaign by promising to “lock up” his opponent, Hillary Clinton, over her use of a private email server. While president, he repeatedly told aides he wanted the Justice Department to indict his political enemies, including officials he had fired such as James B. Comey, the former F.B.I. director. The Justice Department opened various such investigations but did not bring charges — infuriating Mr. Trump and leading to a split in 2020 with his attorney general, William P. Barr.

For the record, he never said lock her up. He said if he were president, she’d be in jail — meaning he would have pressed charges for her national security breaches. Obama through his flunky Jimmy the Weasel Comey blocked prosecution.

Had the press, the Democrats and the RINOs played it straight in 2020, Trump’s second term would have been a pale version of his first term, which is the pattern of two-term presidents. Matching the success of a first term is difficult.

If Trump were president now:

Sanctuary cities would be free of illegal aliens.

Hamas would still have its tunnels.

Covid vaccines would be trusted because they were never mandatory under him.

Inflation would be a thing of the past.

Putin’s army would have stayed in Russia.

Hunter Biden would be doing hookers and blow and no one would care.

The public would not be aware of the rot in Washington.

Trump would also be as popular as root canal.

The cabal in the capital would be well on its way to a dream presidential election between Trikki Nikki and Brylcreem Newsom which would cement the Great Reset regardless of who wins. MAGA would be in the dustbin of history.

New Hampshire would be the center of the universe this week.

Instead, the elitists face four years of a stronger and more experienced Donald Trump who will do unto them what they tried to do unto him.

* * *

As I said, the next newsletter will be sent Monday at 7 AM Eastern.

