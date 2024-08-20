Most politicians lie like the devil because they work for him. Their stated goals — peace, love and soil — are cow droppings. Results matter. Given the low birth rates in Western countries, a childless world is one of their goals. Why would that be?

Matthew 18:2-5 explains:

And He called a child to Himself and set him before them, and said, “Truly I say to you, unless you are converted and become like children, you will not enter the kingdom of heaven. Whoever then humbles himself as this child, he is the greatest in the kingdom of heaven.”

The Lord said go forth and multiply, He did not mean do your math homework. That Democrats offer free vasectomies and abortions at their convention shows which side they are on.

They are after your children. Let us review recent headlines.

From the Telegraph: “Patron of LGBT charity that urged children to query concept of gender charged with child sex abuse.”

From Fox: “Princeton grad, LGBTQ activist who led queer alumni charged with possession of child porn.”

From the Advocate: “First out gay NCAA wrestler gets hard jail time for child porn.”

Also from the Advocate: “Adult film star Austin Wolf arrested on child pornography charges.”

You can see why LGBT calls groomer a slur; they don’t want you to tell the truth. Those drag queen story hours are held in schools, not nursing homes.

I can go on but this is a newsletter, not a police blotter.

In retrospect, instead of pointing out Don’t Say Gay was not the name of the bill, I should have demanded that the LGBT crowd explain why they want to talk to about gay sex to kindergarteners. Shouldn’t that get you tossed in prison?

Groomers are just one of the many tools used to destroy children. Breaking up their parents is another tool.

Destruction of the family began with feminism. It began as a choice as always but that choice only lasted a generation or so. Kansas City Chief Harrison Butker’s commencement speech at Benedictine College enraged the left and sadly many on the right.

He said:

I can tell you that my beautiful wife, Isabelle, would be the first to say that her life truly started when she began living her vocation as a wife and as a mother. I’m on the stage today and able to be the man I am because I have a wife who leans into her vocation. I’m beyond blessed with the many talents God has given me, but it cannot be overstated that all of my success is made possible because a girl I met in band class back in middle school would convert to the faith, become my wife, and embrace one of the most important titles of all: homemaker. She's the primary educator to our children. She is the one who ensures I never let football or my business become a distraction from that of a husband and father. She is the person that knows me best at my core, and it is through our marriage that, Lord willing, we will both attain salvation. I say all of this to you because I have seen it firsthand how much happier someone can be when they disregard the outside noise and move closer and closer to God’s will in their life. Isabelle’s dream of having a career might not have come true, but if you asked her today if she has any regrets on her decision, she would laugh out loud, without hesitation, and say, “Heck, no.”

How dare he say she is happier as a homemaker! The argument was that somehow he forced her to stay at home raising the kids.

Nuns denounced him:

Instead of promoting unity in our church, our nation, and the world, his comments seem to have fostered division.

The NFL denounced him:

His views are not those of the NFL as an organization. The NFL is steadfast in our commitment to inclusion, which only makes our league stronger.

That’s how the devil works. If anyone disagrees, they are dividing people. Inclusion means everyone except the guy with his own opinion.

In the meantime, single mothers are praised to no end. They should with a caveat. Most of them had a choice. Widows of course did not choose that lifestyle and men have been known to leave the wife and children. You will always have single moms. What the praise does is increase their number.

On the other hand, not every woman can have children.

Then there are women who choose not to have children. That is their choice. Chelsea Handler is their champion. She had two abortions at 16 and never had children. She said:

In America, and honestly, everywhere, motherhood is treated as a woman's central purpose in life, as if our destiny is to let a tiny stranger rip a hole through our Pikachu from the inside out. And then as soon as we turn 18, we're just supposed to sit back and wait for Nick Cannon to impregnate us.

Cannon a celebrity who has sired 12 children.

Handler makes videos show how happy she is to be child-free at 49. I have news for her. Many 49-year-old mothers are child-free as kids grow up and leave the house. They too can dance around the house, eat when they want, sleep in and spend money on themselves.

But these women usually are promoted to grandmother. Three of my sisters are great-grandmothers and Mom died a great-grandmother.

Marriage, too, has come under attack. Divorce seems to be more common than ever before but just as it is easier to remain a virgin till you are married when you wed at 18 instead of 30, it is easier to stay married when your spouse is dead. When people lived to be 50 on average, the divorce rate was lower. Now we live till 75.

No, the leftist attack on marriage is the idea of a man and a woman marrying. In the 1970s, a new generation of goofs decided that marriage was fake. Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn were promoters of the why get married school.

However, lefties know better. Marriage is sacred. 40 years later gays demanded they be allowed to get married.

Higher education played a role in childlessness. Society promoted college as the only way to get ahead. When I was in college, I didn’t have a student loan. I had a mortgage. Between the GI Bill covering tuition and a job in a factory — remember them? — I did not need a student loan.

The student loan has replaced the mortgage. It is difficult to raise children in a one-bedroom apartment.

Finally, Barack Obama’s arbitrary decision — without any public input — to have the government and other insurers cover transsexual surgery has the USA spaying, neutering and castrating children who are confused about their sex or uncomfortable with puberty.

Children’s hospitals nationwide have opened clinics and shame on them.

When dealing with the devil, he will portray his goals as good but in the end, the results show his true intent.

Share

Leave a comment

Share Don Surber