Tariffs work.

AJ Huber tweeted with a video, “Mexican president Claudia Sheinbaum just announced that she is stopping the migrant caravans from arriving at the U.S. southern border after President Trump’s tariff threat. Nothing can stop what’s coming! Only DJT can change the world even before the inauguration!”

She said, “I have the vision that there will be an agreement with the U.S.”

And the experts said tariffs don’t work and would ruin our economy.

No thank you. I trust randos on Twitter. They get fact-checked by truly independent fact-checkers — Twitter users.

Oh, Sheinbaum also threatened retaliatory tariffs. Big deal.

Peter St Onge, Ph.D., tweeted, “Mexico threatens retaliatory tariffs. Exports to the US make up almost a third of Mexico’s GDP — 29%. While US exports to Mexico make up 1.1% of our GDP.”

Her cry for retaliation is bravado to save a little face.

Wall Street Mav tweeted, “Back in late 2018, former President Andrés Manuel López Obrador was a charismatic, old-school politician who developed a chummy relationship with Trump. The two were eventually able to strike a bargain in which Mexico helped keep migrants away from the border — and received other countries’ deported migrants — and Trump backed down on the tariff threats.”

Actually, Trump gave AMLO the choice between tariffs and protecting our borders. It was a negotiating tool and it worked. It has worked again.

Canada is capitulating as well.

Benny Johnson tweeted with a video, “Canada PM Justin Trudeau agrees to work with Trump on border security after tariff threats: ‘I had a good call with Donald Trump. We talked about some of the challenges we can work on together. It was a good call, this is something we can do.’ ”

The Ballerina had better do something because Pierre Poilievre is standing in the shadows, love. He is ready, willing and able to replace Trudeau.

Poilievre said he understands Trump putting Americans first and that as prime minister, he will put Canadian workers first. This is not brain surgery, folks.

Trump started now to get Canada and Mexico to start to close the border. He ain’t waiting for January 20. He completed his cabinet before Thanksgiving. His appointees already are on the job.

Border Czar Tom Homan visited the Mexican border in Texas two months ahead of beginning his job.

He said, “We finally got a president. President Trump’s gonna come in January. But we’re not waiting until January. We’re already talking, we're already planning.”

Oh man, Homan also said, “Let me be clear: There is going to be a mass deportation because we just finished a mass immigration crisis on the border.

“It is a felony to knowingly harbor and conceal illegal immigrants from immigration authorities. Don’t test us.”

But wait. There’s more. Trump is tossing in peace in the Middle East at no extra charge.

Gunther Eagleman tweeted, “Ceasefire agreement has been reached between Hezbollah and Israel. The incoming Trump presidency is forcing nations to get back in line!”

ABC reported, “Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is recommending the country's security cabinet agree to a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hezbollah that was brokered by the U.S., he said in a taped video message Tuesday evening local time.

“Netanyahu said he was submitting the plan to the cabinet for approval Tuesday night.”

Bibi made it clear that he is not messing around, saying, “With full understanding with the United States, we maintain complete military freedom of action.

“If Hezbollah violates the agreement and tries to arm itself — we will attack. If it tries to renew terrorist infrastructure near the border — we will attack. If it launches a rocket, if it digs a tunnel, if it brings in a truck with missiles — we will attack.”

Getting Iran to sign the Abraham Accords is next.

There could be more peace breaking out.

Reuters reported, “President-elect Donald Trump's team is discussing pursuing direct talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, hoping a fresh diplomatic push can lower the risks of armed conflict, according to two people familiar with the matter.

“Several in Trump’s team now see a direct approach from Trump, to build on a relationship that already exists, as most likely to break the ice with Kim, years after the two traded insults and what Trump called beautiful letters in an unprecedented diplomatic effort during his first term in office, the people said.”

And if there is any Ukraine left after the sabre rattling by Britain, Biden and France, peace may break out there.

CNN reported last week, “Zelensky says Ukraine war will end ‘faster’ under Trump presidency.”

I could not tell from the story if that gladdens or saddens the Little Z.

Trump learned from the Resistance and the impeachments not to trust DC Republicans and to make his executive orders bulletproof.

Reuters sobbed, “President-elect Donald Trump has vowed to use the U.S. military to help deport millions of undocumented migrants, a plan that breaks from U.S. tradition against deploying troops domestically but which legal experts said would still be hard to successfully challenge in court.

“Trump advisers have said they intend to use the military to build detention camps or to transport undocumented migrants out of the U.S., freeing border patrol and immigration agents for investigations and apprehensions.

“Experts said the administration would have legal cover if the military is confined to support roles, particularly along the border with Mexico, without interacting with suspects.”

The military protects the border.

Duh.

Trump’s reputation has struck fear in liberals. Jack Smith dropped all charges as he seeks to skedaddle out of town. Alvin “Chipmunk” Bragg’s conviction seem meaningless. Fani Willis looks like she’ll be the one prosecuted, not Trump.

Stuart Varney noticed a huge difference between now and 8 years ago.

On Tuesday, he said, “ If you didn't get the message yet, you've certainly got it now, a dramatic transformation has arrived.

“The president-elect is not tinkering with policy, there are no minor adjustments. The second Trump presidency is something very different.

“He won the election convincingly. He has won hands down in court. He has organized his team in record time and voters like what they've seen so far.

“He's off and running, way before he takes office.

“Last night’s tariff announcement was a shot across the bow to Canada, Mexico and China. Work with us on drugs and migrants, or else.

“That is the exact opposite of the Biden-Harris approach. There's no weakness here, no soft diplomatic language that fails.”

Democrats are saying publicly that Trump did not win in a landslide because he got only 49.9% of the vote. But they are acting like he received 60%.

More importantly, Trump is acting like he received 60% of the vote, and perception is 90% of politics. Mexican president Claudia Sheinbaum’s sudden move to close the border proves that.

