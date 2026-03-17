Don Surber

Don Surber

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MLR's avatar
MLR
2h

Israel just reported that it just erased Larigani, the man who is supposed to be the new Iranian mastermind and also got rid of the head of the Basij killers. Quite a quagmire after a whole 2 weeks of war. Looks like the NYT is vying for a second Walter Duranty award for fake news reporting on behalf of America’s enemies.

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William Robinette's avatar
William Robinette
2h

Many talking heads focus on the few weeks it’s taken to accomplish this so far. That’s it’s taking too long. These bubbled fools need to study a little history about what happens when you practice appeasement. DJT is doing what no other president had the cajones to even think about and it SHOULD take time. We are trying to take down a dictatorship, not destroy the country and everyone in it.

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