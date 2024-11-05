MSNBC’s Joy Reid made her final argument against Donald Trump last night. It was the run-of-the-mill ad hominem attack that called him Hitler. How uninteresting.

She said:

“We begin our final sprint having arrived at that point in the election season where basically we, on this side of the TV screen have said, all we can, we’ve laid out the stakes in this crucial election where one side stands for freedom while the other meets the textbook definition of fascism. “Namely a far-right dictatorial regime like Hitler's Germany or Franco’s Spain, or Mussolini’s Italy, but also white-ruled South Africa before Mandela and the black majority took control. “Or Vladimir Putin's Russia, Viktor Orbán’s Hungary or Nicolás Maduro in Venezuela that suppresses the rights of women and minorities, uses the military to execute the whims of a strong man dictator and controls and suppresses the press, education, the arts, rewrites history to suit a favored and dominant racial class and foments extravagant corruption in order to enrich the dictator and his friends.”

I noticed that she left out the 20th century’s two worst-than-Hitler communist dictators: Stalin and Chairman Mao. No mention was made of the Ceaușescus or Mugabe or Idi Amin.

She mentioned Orbán, a democratically elected head of state who as far as I know hasn’t killed anyone or had anyone killed, unlike Jimmy Chérizier of Haiti. His nickname is Barbecue because suspicions are that he grills the bodies of his opponents and serves them to guests.

Reid also failed to mention Iran. Her sister network, NBC, reported:

Iranian authorities have detained a young woman who was seen walking around a university in Tehran in her underwear, according to video shared on social media and state news agencies, in what activists say was a protest against enforcement of the country’s strict dress code. Video showing the woman sitting on an outdoor staircase and then walking around in her underwear, which was shared widely on social media over the weekend, has been geolocated to a branch of the Islamic Azad University in the capital, Tehran, by NBC News.

The fate of the woman is unknown by the American media.

The New York Post reported, “Iranian law demands all women, Muslim or not, wear headscarves in public, and the government has ramped up enforcement of such laws since 2022, when Mahsa Amini died in custody after being arrested for hijab violations, sparking protests in which security forces killed more than 550 people and arrested thousands more.”

We have little room to talk. Our government uses face recognition not to get mobsters, terrorists or illegal aliens but to drag ordinary Americans who dared protest the counting of the ballots in 2020.

Taking on Iran seems an easy shot for liberals until you realize that for all their talk about human rights, women’s rights and LGBT rights, the American left’s chief ally in the Middle East is Iran, which funds Hamas, Hezbollah and the Houthis. Obama and Biden have allowed billions to pour into the Islamic Republic’s hands.

Obama’s anti-Semitism is at play. He also backed the Islamic Brotherhood, a group of terrorists that Nassar banned in 1954.

Reid’s tirade against Trump was extraordinarily dull, much like the slow-witted mouth breathers Democrats nominated for president and vice president this year.

My closing argument is that America has no choice but to re-elect Donald Trump to stop the incompetents in Washington and the media.

As Tom Donelson wrote, “In reading Alex Berenson substack piece and Bridget Phetasy explanation on Twitter on why they were voting for Trump, leaves me with the following observation. Whether you like Trump or not, he is the only alternative to modern day failed leadership class and why Ms. Phetasy and Mr. Berenson are moving in his directions has less to do with them moving right than the fact the modern left has managed to combine a hatred of America, hatred of our constitutional government and are just plain nuts. Berenson and Phetasy has not changed, the Democrat Party and the left has changed.

“For them and for others like RFK Jr., Nicole Shannon, Elon Musk and Jennifer Sey, this journey began with the Pandemic in which real science was ignored, the role of China in allowing the virus to escape ignored and the outright loss of freedom during the lockdown and the complete failure of the lockdowns to stem the virus. No one has ever been held accountable for the one of the biggest health care fiascoes in my lifetime if not one of the worst public policy disasters in my lifetime.”

We traded permanent liberties in the hope of temporary relief from an overblown virus that killed 0.1% of those infected.

George Washington led a revolution in the midst of a smallpox epidemic that killed one-third of those infected.

Never Trumpers are having a difficult time because they sold themselves out to join a losing team. Meghan McCain tweeted, “Interesting the party that has spent the last four years being unable to define what a woman is — now will only win if a massive number of women come out for them.”

That’s Meghan’s team. Maybe she and that Bush brat who endorsed Kamala can join and do a Former First Daughters podcast.

Oh.

I forgot.

For me, the race boils down to liberty or death.

To most Americans, however, it boils down to getting the Trump years back because the Biden years suck. Either way, the choice is clear. The rants about Hitler now are white noise.

* * *

NOTE: There will be a second newsletter today at 7 PM Eastern Spending Time because not only is this newsletter sent to 18,000 subscribers, but many people use its online presence as a blog to read and write comments. They have requested a place to leave their comments on the election tonight.

The second newsletter will do that as well as giving readers a little something special for following me on various venues over the years. You will enjoy it or my name isn’t Orrville Redenbacher.

