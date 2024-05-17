First, I lifted the main headline from J.B. White, the University of Florida/FAMU fan in Jacksonville whose Rattler Gator Report airs daily at 8 AM Eastern.

He called this the Summer of Correction in response to a tweet from Governor Ron DeSantis about the three bills he signed into law:

The legislation I signed today—HB 1645, HB 7071, and HB 1331—will keep windmills off our beaches, gas in our tanks, and China out of our state. We’re restoring sanity in our approach to energy and rejecting the agenda of the radical green zealots. Furthermore, we’re going to ensure foreign adversaries like China have no foothold in our state.

By foreign adversaries, I wonder if he means California too.

By fighting the windmills on the beaches, he meant wiping “climate change” from Florida law.

Florida Phoenix reported:

The legislation removes over 50 lines in state law that were established in 2008 under then-Republican Gov. Charlie Crist when it comes to addressing climate change. The Crist administration also required the state Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services to set clean energy goals. (Crist is now a Democrat.) Among the parts of current law that will be removed are a provision for addressing “the potential of global climate change” as a state energy policy, and a provision for the state to “play a leading role in developing and instituting energy management programs aimed at promoting energy conservation, energy security, and the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.” It removes provisions that all state agencies shall contract for meeting and conference space only with hotels or conference facilities that have received the “Green Lodging” designation from the Department of Environmental Protection “for best practices in water, energy, and waste efficiency standards, unless the responsible state agency head makes a determination that no other viable alternative exists.” The legislation prevents local governments from enacting some energy policy restrictions and prohibits the construction or expansion of offshore wind facilities and certain wind turbines within a mile of the coast (Florida has no such facilities currently).

If you can ban offshore oil drilling, you can ban offshore windmilling.

The rocket scientists at CNN said, “As sea levels rise, DeSantis signs bill deleting climate change mentions from Florida state law.”

Sea levels aren’t rising. Prices are. Crime is. War is. But 50 years of predicting seas rising have been wrong. That means the hypothesis is wrong. As Richard P. Feynman, America’s greatest physicist, said, “It doesn't matter how beautiful your theory is, it doesn’t matter how smart you are. If it doesn’t agree with experiment, it’s wrong.”

Our countrymen have seen plenty of wrong in the scientific community these last few years. The same people who developed covid 19 as a virus in Red China promoted as a vaccine a shot that does not stop covid. They also told us a medicine that does work — ivermectin — is horse paste. It’s not. It is a miracle drug whose discoverers won a Nobel Prize.

You can fool some of the people all of the time and all of the people some of the time but you can’t fool all the people all of the time, a quote that usually is attributed to Lincoln.

Americans are seeing DC’s version of a communist state up close and personal. They were slow to react but now they are determined to throw the bums out, beginning with the mooch whose dacha is a mansion in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. Support grows for the capitalist who built Trump Tower and refurbished Mar-a-Lago.

Eric Abbenante tweeted with video:

This MSNBC Georgia voter focus group on the Trump indictments could not have backfired harder: The trials make Trump more relatable, particularly Americans who have had issues with the justice system A conviction would only strengthen their support for Trump Trump is resonating more with black voters

DeSantis is one of many governors derailing the Tranny Train.

Disney’s ABC boo-hooed, “Since 2020, 23 states have passed laws restricting transgender athletes' ability to participate in school sports in accordance with their gender identity. The laws vary from state to state, creating a patchwork legal landscape for transgender student-athletes wanting to participate in school sports.”

There is no patchwork. If a boy lives in West Virginia, he cannot play girls sports. If he lives in Virginia, he can. So move. States have sovereignty. The nation is not divided into states but rather the states created this nation.

Last month, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced he “has sued to stop an unlawful federal rule issued by the Biden Administration that destroys protections for women in educational institutions by mandating compliance with radical gender ideology.”

That’s a fancy way of saying no to failed male athletes pretending to be women to get college scholarships for playing girls sports.

Paxton also “is leading a multistate coalition including Louisiana, Missouri, and Utah to sue the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) of the U.S. Department of Justice for unlawfully attempting to abridge Americans’ constitutional right to privately buy and sell firearms.

Liberals believe in incrementalism, A good example is homosexuality. In less than half a century it went from being illegal to forcing Christians to bake wedding cakes. Oh, and it better have a dildo on it.

But real Americans also can be patient and work through state legislatures to get changes.

In 1986, only one state (Vermont) did not require the state’s permission to carry a concealed weapon.

16 states did not give permission to anyone (except government employees, of course) to carry a concealed guns. Texas was among the totalitarian states because Democrats ran from its inception with the exception of Reconstruction.

Today, 29 states including Texas do not require a permit and the remaining 21 issue a permit for a fee and a background check.

As a bonus, no communist bakers are required to bake a cake with a pistol on it.

Attorneys general are taking on the federal government. Dobbs may have gotten all the ink in 2022 when it tossed abortion laws back to the states but West Virginia v. EPA was the big one because it stopped the EPA from enforcing restrictions on carbon dioxide emissions. Carbon dioxide is a nutrient, not a pollutant. The environment needs no protection from CO2; it needs more!

Patrick Morrisey, the attorney general whose office won the case, will likely be elected governor in November after winning Tuesday’s Republican primary.

This week, AP reported, “A large group of Republican attorneys general on Monday took legal action against the Biden administration and California over new emissions limits for trucks.

“Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers is leading the group of GOP attorneys general who filed a petition with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit to overturn an Environmental Protection Agency rule limiting truck emissions.”

DEI is about to die.

Last month The Root sobbed, “A Shocking List of All Of The States That Have Come For DEI.

“Ohio, Georgia, Florida, Alabama and more: The attack on diversity, equity and inclusion across the country is harrowing.”

Fact-check: DEI is an attack on the 14th Amendment’s ban on sexism and racism. Outside of the 16th Amendment, I cannot think of a constitutional amendment a liberal would not violate. Now they are preparing to invalidate the 3rd Amendment by having people quarter criminals (illegal aliens) in their homes. It is voluntary now but so were the covid vaccines at first.

I hope J.B. White’s Summer of Correction lasts for decades. Our government is too big, too expensive and too totalitarian. Make it go back to protecting our God-given rights or get rid of it.

Share

Share Don Surber

Leave a comment