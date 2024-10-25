As Democrats struggle to push Kamala Harris into a second term for FJB and a fourth term for Obama, the I&I/TIPP Poll asked three questions that expose the real problem with her.

Her inauthenticity.

The poll asked voters if they agree or disagree with the statement, “The process the Democratic Party used to select its nominee for president did not yield the strongest candidate.”

58% agreed. 32% disagreed.

The poll asked voters if they agree or disagree with the statement, “The process the Democratic Party used to select Kamala Harris as its nominee was undemocratic.”

52% agreed. 38% disagreed

The poll asked voters if they agree or disagree with the statement, “I lost significant faith in the Democratic Party because it did not disclose Biden’s health issues during the primary process.”

54% agreed. 38% disagreed.

Now a flawed process does not necessarily mean a flawed candidate. Lincoln was a dark horse candidate going into the 1860 Republican convention in Chicago, and he turned out to be OK.

But the problem with Harris is that she is not a frontier lawyer who has held public office only once as a one-term congressman a dozen years earlier.

Harris is a heels up politician, groomed over a quarter-century by a California Democrat Party trying to instill Maoism in America through DEI. Her qualifications are being black, female and Asian. She went from local DA to state attorney general to U.S. senator before being selected as vice president due to the color of her skin and not the content of her character.

Along the way, she never had to prove herself. Her sex and her races protected her from criticism. Never challenged, this year she was left to fend for herself in a debate with a savvy speaker who could sell refrigerators to Eskimos if we still called them that.

No one will ever accuse Donald Trump of lacking in self-confidence. Trump War Room tweeted, “President Trump surprised JD Vance by calling in to ask a question at his townhall in Michigan: “How brilliant is Donald J. Trump?’ ”

Kamala is the opposite as she suffers a serious case of low self-esteem. Her cackling is the tell for her insecurity.

She is afraid to say hello without a teleprompter. Her staff fears her going off script even more. She could not handle kid glove interviews. The highlight of her interview with Bret “Panda” Baier was this exchange:

PANDA: “More than 70% of Americans feel the country is going badly.” KAMALA: “Donald Trump has been running for office.” PANDA: “But you’ve been the person holding the office.” KAMALA: “You and I both know what I’m talking about.” PANDA: “I actually don’t. What are you talking about?”

That was last week. This week began with a townhall meeting where audience members ask the candidates questions.

She could not pull that off. The Daily Mail reported:

Former California First Lady Maria Shriver admitted while hosting the event with former Rep. Liz Cheney in Royal Oak, Michigan that she would only include predetermined questions. “Are we going to be able to ask a question?” asked a woman in the audience. “You’re not, unfortunately we have some predetermined questions,” Shriver replied. “And hopefully I'll be able to ask some of the questions that might be in your head, I hope so.” Typically, presidential campaigns allow voters at townhall meetings to ask unscripted questions, which lends a level of authenticity to the proceedings and highlights a presidential candidate's personal touch. Shriver said she had agreed to moderate the event as a concerned citizen but also a journalist. “I want this to be like a kitchen table, like just think that we're sitting around at the kitchen table and we're jamming about all kinds of stuff,” she said. Shriver is a member of the Kennedy family and was an NBC journalist who was married to former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger before the couple divorced. Cheney joked that it felt like a Kennedy family dinner table, noting the number of people in the room. “It’s raucous, it’s hot but it’s fun, that’s what it’s going to be like,” Shriver laughed.

Kennedys dining. I trust someone counted the silverware afterward.

Meghan Maureen tweeted a pic of Shriver and Kamala at the townhall and said, “I loved this round table of women whose husbands knocked up their nannies.”

The next night she did another townhall. Radio talker Chris Plante said, “Kamala participated in a one-person debate on CNN and she lost.”

Kamala is not the only sham in the story. Kamala’s big supporter, Liz Cheney, a strident opponent of Roe just four years ago, now embraces overturning Dobbs, which overturned Roe. She has not changed her opinion, rather, having her ass kicked out of Congress by Wyoming Republicans liberated her from pretending to be pro-life, pro-Trump and pro-American.

She can take off her girdle now and let her liberalism all hang out.

Kamala cannot because hey, she’s got to hide her communism away — for now. All Democrats must hold it in because the deep, dark secret is they have devolved into a party that no longer believes in America.

Their party believes in power only. It no longer can compete against anyone — not even a Jeb! Bush — and so it seeks to silence critics, imprison protesters and bankrupt opponents.

Sadly for America, Kamala is the best candidate Democrats have. The only proof I need is her No. 2, Tampon Tim. After Vance crushed him in their debate, Walz whined on The Daily Show, “I told people. I said, ‘I’m not that great of a debater.’ ” Giving lectures all day long to children unchallenged in school does not prepare you for debate. Being one of the few conservatives at Yale Law does.

Kamala dropped out of the 2020 presidential primary season quick. But the rest of the crowd — Bernie the Mooch, Pete the Gay Guy, Pocahontas and five other forgettable lightweights — were all losers that even covid and 100 million ballots from Red China wouldn’t have pushed to the top.

Democrats now are stuck with Kamala because their party rewards grievances and demographics, not skill or competence. She took Tuesday off on campaigning.

Trump told an audience, “She’s sleeping right now. She couldn't go on the trail. You’d think when you have 14 days left, you wouldn’t be sleeping.” Come on, Mister President. Sleeping is her only skill and look how far it has gotten her.

She also is a plagiarist. I don’t mind because I know from whom she steals.

ABC reported, “Bruce Springsteen to headline concert in Philadelphia with Obama in support of Kamala Harris.”

8 years earlier, the story was “Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi Set for Final Hillary Clinton Rally in Philadelphia.”

Bruce did his first Koncert For Kommie Kamala last night. It did not go well.

Danny De Urbina tweeted with a video, “Like fans watching their home team humiliatingly lose, everyone at the Kamala Harris’ Atlanta rally promptly left as soon as she took the stage after Bruce Springsteen’s performance had ended.”

Jeepers.

Her opponent has the biggest rock star from my generation appearing at each of his campaign stops — Donald Trump.

Kamala’s campaign is old and worn out, much like Hillary. Sean Trende pegged the problem like he did the Tea Party Tsunami in 2010:

If you know who Liz Cheney and Charlie Sykes are, and you care, you’re already voting Democrat. I don’t think they reach any new voters. Now, there’s a broader issue here, which is that I think the Harris campaign just has a bad theory of the case. We saw this in the debate and we talked about it a little then, but they are running “Trump is a bad man,” as their campaign. I think anyone who thinks Trump is a bad man — and cares — is already voting Democrat. What Harris’ campaign has lacked is a chance to define itself and give a sense of what Harris is for. That's what really needs to be done in these closing days. I think Orange Man Bad is something that has just completely run its course for the Democrat message machine.

Sadly, this does not guarantee a loss for her.

Some people comfort themselves by saying the politicians are mere puppets run by the bureaucracy so it does not matter who is elected. That’s even worse. MENAFN (and Elon Musk) pulled the curtain back to reveal just who these bureaucratic puppet-masters are.

MENAFN reported:

Elon Musk, the CEO of SpaceX, recently shared a humorous account of the bureaucratic hurdles his company faced in assuring US government agencies that its spacecraft would not pose a threat to marine life during splashdown events in the ocean. Speaking at a rally in Pennsylvania for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, Musk recounted the absurdity of having to conduct a study to determine whether the Starship could potentially collide with sharks. Musk's remarks sparked laughter from the audience as he emphasized the improbability of such an event. “It’s a big ocean, there’s a lot of sharks. It’s not impossible, but it’s very unlikely,” he stated. Despite the lighthearted tone, he acknowledged his willingness to comply with the requirements set forth by the National Marine Fisheries, on the condition that they provide him with the necessary shark data for analysis. To Musk’s dismay, the agency responded that it could not supply the data due to a lack of trust in its own Western division. “Am I in a comedy sketch here?” he pondered aloud, reflecting on the absurdity of the situation. Eventually, SpaceX was able to obtain the required data and reassure the agency regarding the safety of its operations.

Please, Elon, tell me the names of these bureaucrats so I can sell them sharknado insurance.

The government is too big, too powerful, too expensive and too incompetent.

Sham-didate Harris fits right in.

Share

Leave a comment