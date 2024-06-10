Vivek Ramaswamy tweeted, “The Hunter Biden trial is a smokescreen. It’s designed to make the prosecution of Trump appear nonpartisan, yet the outcome of the Hunter trial doesn’t matter because Joe Biden can & will pardon him. The trial’s timing is no coincidence: right after the Trump conviction, but set to finish before Joe Biden leaves the White House.”

Ramaswamy, how I love him, how I love him, my Ramaswamy. He chewed Nikki up like bubblegum and spit her out in a debate.

His take on this trial is a little short of the green. Yes, it is a smokescreen designed to legitimize that dog-and-pony show in New York.

But there is zero doubt that this fake trial will result in an exoneration for Hunter. Why do you think FJB declared he won’t pardon him? He won’t have to. The fix is in.

Delaware is like that diseased hooker outside a Marine base who was rotten to the Corps. Delaware’s version of Juan Merchan — a hack judge named Kathaleen McCormick — cheated Elon Musk out of $51 billion because some political activist bought nine shares of Tesla and complained. Rather than throw the frivolous lawsuit out, she robbed Musk.

That’ll teach him for buying Twitter. McCormick’s ruling cost other shareholders billions in equity and her award of $6 billion in legal fees is a heist so big that President Trump must send a SWAT battery of prosecutors to investigate her, her family, her friends, her neighbors and her pets to see how much of a kickback they received.

Don’t send the FBI because someone in the judge’s criminal family likely is one of their informants.

The trial is not about Hunter’s illegal purchase of a gun. The trial exists only so Democrats can say, see, no one is above the law not even the president’s son — when in fact, Hunter and all the Bidens are above the law.

When was Hunter court-martialed by the Navy for his cocaine abuse? His father has used his position in DC to shield Hunter — as well as Ashley and the rest — from ever being held responsible for their criminality. And so the crimes piled up.

Ramaswamy does get right that this is a sham trial is designed to legitimize the latest legal farce in New York. Judge Merchan went out of his way to commit every conceivable judicial error to reverse the outcome on appeal. I mean, who tells a criminal jury that they don’t have to be unanimous in convicting a defendant?

But let us not waste time pretending the outcome of the Hunter trial is in doubt.

This waste-of-time trial and the witch hunts in New York against President Trump are proving to be the worst political moves by a Democrat since Hillary failed to visit Wisconsin in 2016.

The Hill noticed that since the verdict in the criminal case, Trump has raised $200 million and the polls have not budged. If anything, Trump got a boost.

The Hill said, “Biden and his party are trying to use the conviction to rally Democrats and turn voters against Trump. Biden himself tested out calling Trump a convicted felon this week.

“But in what is expected to be a tight race that may be decided on the margins, Democrats aren’t sure the first ever conviction of a former president on criminal charges is a massive win for Biden.”

We will see if Hunter’s not guilty verdict this week helps legitimize the kangaroo court decision in New York. I hope against hope that the rest of the nation will see what I see.

But the trial also serves as a diversion from the real scandal of corruption so deep that it could hide a submarine.

For half a century, FJB has sold out his vote in the Senate and now foreign policy to the highest bidder. Hunter collected money from Red China and Ukraine while the Big Guy was vice president. FJB even flew his son in Air Force Two to pick up the loot.

Republicans finally are investigating. They found the Bidens tried to cover their tracks.

Politico reported, “For years, Joe Biden shared a bookkeeper with his son, Hunter. He also shared a personal lawyer with his brother, Jim. And when Jim Biden wanted to know more about one of Hunter Biden’s associates, he hired the former head of Joe Biden’s Secret Service detail to investigate.

“Since 2019, Joe Biden has repeatedly distanced himself from his family’s business dealings, saying that he has never so much as discussed them with his relatives or with anyone else. But House impeachment inquiry interviews, public records and emails reviewed by Politico show that members of his inner circle were regularly enmeshed in those dealings: Many of the president’s closest staffers and advisers have doubled as his relatives’ business associates, both during and after their stints working for the man at the center of the Biden family orbit.

“Those overlaps reflect an all-in-the family approach to business and politicking that dates back a half-century to the president’s first Senate bid, run primarily by his parents and siblings. Since then, his political patrons have at times forged business ties with his relatives, who in turn have converted some of their business partners into campaign supporters. And over a lifetime in public life, some of the president’s aides have taken on roles as surrogate members of the tight-knit Biden clan.”

Don’t expect anyone to roll over on FJB. He made sure to share his bonanzas of bribes with his staff.

While we laughed in 2020 at Basement Biden, he was cutting deals around the world.

The gun case that won’t need a presidential pardon when it is over serves as a third purpose of numbing (and maybe dumbing) the public down. A second criminal case for corruption will look mean and redundant. He was already cleared will be the narrative.

That makes no sense, but remember, logic is as discouraged as facts when it comes to media messaging.

Ramaswamy is a smart guy. He saw through some the fog of war but he failed to see all the way through because of his youth and inexperience.

