Don Surber

Don Surber

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
14h

Communism is not an economic plan. It is a control system. Plastic-straw bans, drive-through crackdowns, minimum-wage mandates, tip games, and anti-business rules all move in the same direction: harass the small operator, squeeze the franchisee, punish the restaurant owner, and make middle-class independence harder to sustain. The kulak is always the target. Today he owns a diner, a burger joint, a truck-stop counter, or an HVAC shop instead of a farm. The machine hates him because he feeds families without permission. The plastic straw man argument was never about plastic. It was about power.

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Shrugged's avatar
Shrugged
13hEdited

After Pittsburgh voluntarily cleaned itself in the 1960s without a dime from government, can anyone recall an environmental cause with any legitimacy? They are invented accounts combining the appearance of waste, selfish over use, and convenience as guilt to control and destroy.

I may use 1.6 plastic straws a year. But you know who uses a lot of them? All those leftists clogging up the Starbucks drive through getting their “coffee” that is really a modified milkshake with a splash of coffee to make it official. And most of those are obese women.

Happy Monday.

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