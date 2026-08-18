Don Surber

Don Surber

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
6h

The punchline lands because Democrats earned it. They demonized white men, mocked faith, trashed football, attacked Thanksgiving, called borders racist, excused communists, embraced Hamas-adjacent politics, and treated America’s founding as a crime scene. Now their bench is full of Abdul El-Sayeds, James Talaricos, Francesca Hongs, Graham Platners, and campus freaks trying to govern real people. Surber’s Hitler reveal is obscene because the truth is obscene. Socialism plus Jew-hatred plus grievance plus authoritarian dreams does not end in justice. It ends in tyranny. Democrats need to stop pretending the monster wandered in. They built the lab.

Reply
Share
4 replies
BlasterJack's avatar
BlasterJack
6h

Don, you left a big hole on my Monday!

Reply
Share
11 replies
125 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Don Surber · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture