Don Surber

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
22m

Obama’s center is perfect because it tells the truth by accident. It is cold, massive, joyless, self-important, and hostile to its surroundings — exactly like the politics it commemorates. It is his Dark Tower:

https://luthmann.substack.com/p/obamas-dark-tower

Bush built a presidential center that looks presidential. Obama built a vertical concrete sermon. The cost exploded. The timeline collapsed. The connected class got paid. The branding stayed holy.

And now the same man who spent eight years dividing America lectures the country about the Declaration during its 250th anniversary. Spare us. The founders pledged lives, fortunes, and sacred honor. Obama built a shrine to himself. Even Mordor had better taste.

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William Coulter's avatar
William Coulter
24m

The building looks like Soviet architecture from the 1960’s. It’s not only ugly but many of the black owned businesses that helped build the thing have yet to be paid with some saying they’ll go bankrupt if they aren’t paid soon. Heck of a legacy Barry.

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