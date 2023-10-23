Palestinian terrorists gang raping, beheading and burning Jews alive shocked many people in the world into finally supporting Israel.

But socialists and Muslims continue to let their hatred for Jews shine through. The National Post in Canada was appalled by Justin Castreau’s pasty face response to the rallies supporting gang rape, beheading and burning people alive.

The Post’s Tristin Hopper wrote, “In sharp contrast to the Freedom Convoy demonstrations last year, many of these pro-Hamas rallies are occurring without so much as an official condemnation from local authorities. Notable exceptions to this came from Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow, who called a pro-Palestinian rally deplorable, and Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim, who denounced rallies that celebrate terrorism.”

We are in a sad world where newspapers have to praise people who state the obvious: terrorism is evil. Welcome to the 21st century.

But what does one expect when students are taught about Hiroshima and Nagasaki but not about Pearl Harbor? What do we expect when the liberals brand any Republican president Hitler and his supporters Nazis, watering down their evil to just being a political disagreement? What do we expect when the UN panics about a climate genocide, as if Jews died in tanning beds and not ovens?

Time and socialists have made the unacceptable acceptable again.

The Financial Times reported, “as details of Hamas’s slaughter of more than a thousand Israelis filtered out — with officials calling it the deadliest day for Jews since the Holocaust — New York City’s chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America rallied in Times Square to celebrate the Palestinian resistance.

“Then some campus groups joined in. A statement endorsed by 34 student groups at Harvard University blamed Israel for the violence inflicted on its people. At California State University Long Beach one student group advertised a Protest for Palestine with a poster featuring a paraglider of the sort that Hamas gunmen used to attack Israelis — a motif that Black Lives Matter Chicago adopted.”

The ADL, once a proud defender of Jews from anti-Semites attack — now defends BLM and other lefty groups instead.

It tweeted, “One week after Hamas's brutal terror attacks in Israel, white supremacists continue to rail against Israel and the Jewish community, gathering in cities nationwide to promote their racist, anti-Semitic propaganda.”

Twitter attached a note to that tweet, “In the U.S., as in the EU, the great, even overwhelming, majority of demonstrations and riots that are anti-Jewish & pro-Hamas are by Muslims and/or (extreme) left-wing groups, not by white supremacists, nor any other groups.”

The American government encourages anti-Semitism now. Communists infiltrated the State Department before I was born 70 years ago. But now I learn that Nazis — anti-Semites who wish violence against Jews — also infiltrated it.

HuffPost reported, “President Joe Biden’s approach to the ongoing violence in Israel and Palestine is fueling mounting tensions at the U.S. government agency most involved in foreign policy: the State Department.

“Officials told HuffPost that Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his most senior advisers are overlooking widespread internal frustration. Some department staff said they feel as if Blinken and his team are uninterested in their own experts’ advice as they focus on supporting Israel’s expanding operation in Gaza, where the Palestinian militant group Hamas is based.

“‘There’s basically a mutiny brewing within State at all levels,’ one State Department official said.”

I wrote about this the other day, but let me go over this again. There are two states in what we call Israel. Hamas and Palestinians run Gaza, which follows sharia law and is separated from Israel, which is a secular Jewish state.

Hamas may be killing more Palestinians than Israelis are.

Fox reported, “A steady stream of rocket misfires by Hamas and Islamic Jihad have resulted in the deaths of several Palestinians since the war between Israel and Iran-backed terrorists first began earlier this month, according to one Israeli defense official.”

Israel estimates Hamas fired 550 rockets that landed on Gaza — or 20% of the rockets it fired. This shows once again that Hamas cares not about Palestinians, who often are used as human shields.

I was lectured long and often last year about how Ukraine was a fight for democracy even as Zelensky banned opposition parties and shut down elections. Here we have a legitimate democracy — Israel — facing an existential threat from rapists and executioners and I do not hear anyone in Washington talking about democracy.

But they go on and on and talk about proportionate punishment as if Palestinians are just unruly children and not cutthroats who want to destroy Israel and kill Jews from the river to the sea.

German Nazis used education camps to indoctrinate their youth. American Nazis use Harvard.

Bobby Burack wrote, “A sense of evil has disseminated across elite campuses since October 7, the day Hamas organized a coordinated offensive on southern Israel by massacring 260 civilians at a music festival.

“Hamas presented us with the worst of humanity — the slaughtering of the innocent, the abduction of women, and the beheading of babies. Yet various student bodies responded to the acts of terrorism by supporting them.

“You’ve seen the demonstrations across social media and cable news.

“Notably, Harvard students signed a letter blaming Israeli victims for the ensuing violence in Gaza.”

Harvard’s anti-Semitism is legendary. Throughout its history, it capped how many Jewish students it enrolled. All the Ivies did. The discovery of what really went on in the concentration camps ended that, but now that people have forgotten that history, Harvard has returned to its roots.

Sadly, the world and our nation have turned their backs on Jews.

56 years ago, seemingly all Americans supported Israel in the Six Day War. Today, even Jewish comedians are not allowed to do that.

The New York Post reported, “Comedian Sarah Silverman claimed she made a ‘mistake’ while ‘stoned’ after she shared a post that defended Israel’s move to pressure Hamas for the release of hostages by cutting off water and electricity to Gaza.

“Silverman faced blowback after she shared a post by user @elianaeatz to her Instagram Story that read: ‘Many are saying that it’s inhumane that Israel is cutting off water/electricity to Gaza. Israel made it pretty simple — ‘release the hostages and we will turn it back on.’

“‘Instead of pleading with Hamas to release CIVILIAN hostages which include BABIES and TODDLERS there are politicians (cough cough AOC) calling Israel inhumane. If that isn’t enough for you: ISRAEL DOES NOT NEED TO SUPPLY GAZA WITH THESE RESOURCES (which they do, for FREE),’ the post continued.

“‘If Hamas didn’t spend billions of dollars on terrorism they would be able to build the infrastructure to support themselves.’

“While Silverman seemed to initially support Israel’s tactics to bring Israeli hostages home, many others have argued that cutting off innocent civilians’ access to water and electricity is a human rights violation.”

Attention New York Post: Taking hostages is a human rights violation. Shutting off water is not, especially when releasing the hostages gets the water tuned back on.

But the American media is Pavlov’s Parrot repeating whatever Arab terrorists say without bothering with verification. I remind readers that the New York Times and the Washington Post immediately blaming Israel for destroying a hospital in Gaza and killing 500 people — when the reality was Hamas fired a rocket into the hospital parking lot and killed 20 people.

The Nazis are winning, but they also were ahead in 1942, weren’t they?

