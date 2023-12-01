AP’s story, “Trump says he will renew efforts to replace ‘Obamacare’ if he wins a second term,” was a typical AP propaganda piece that was heavy on the Democrat reaction but light on the actual news. It was not until Paragraph 11 that AP shared with readers what President Trump actually said:

“The cost of Obamacare is out of control, plus, it’s not good Healthcare. I’m seriously looking at alternatives. We had a couple of Republican Senators who campaigned for 6 years against it, and then raised their hands not to terminate it. It was a low point for the Republican Party, but we should never give up!”

In its first paragraph, AP said: “Former President Donald Trump threatened over the weekend to reopen the contentious fight over the Affordable Care Act after failing to repeal it while in the White House, saying he is ‘seriously looking at alternatives’ if he wins a second term.”

He failed? Really? Let’s go to Paragraph 12, in which AP said of Trump’s statement:

He was referring to July 2017, when the late Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., blocked Trump’s long effort to repeal the health care law, which has proven increasingly popular.

So it was McCain, not Trump, who blew it.

Obamacare is increasingly popular because it’s increasingly forgotten. What exactly did Obamacare do besides buy off health insurance companies to do Obama’s bidding? How do you think Democrats got health insurers to cover transsexual surgery? The same people who will screw you out of $100 on a hospital bill suddenly were willing to throw hundreds of thousands of dollars to bob boys to become girls.

McCain hated Trump supporters from the get-go and dismissed them as wacko birds — a name he earlier used to describe Rand Paul, Ted Cruz and any other senator who dared to be Republican. But McCain just said publicly what most Republican senators say privately. Mitch McConnell is their leader because he truly represents what they stand for — and it isn’t making America great again.

People who hate America want to write the Trump presidency off as a failure, but in fact he was the most successful one-term president since Harding, who took over during a depression, cut government, cut taxes and ushered in the Roaring ’20’s. Death, not the deep state, did him in.

Maybe.

The Council on Foreign Relations panned Trump. The council is the group of elitists who laughed when Biden bragged that he withheld aid to Ukraine until they dropped the criminal investigation of his son’s company. The council hates decency and the law. Witness its refusal to even acknowledge the Palestinian rape and massacre on October 7, dismissing it as merely an outbreak of war.

In a press release 9 days before Trump’s first presidency ended, CFR issued an instant review of his four years. (Well, three years and 354 days.)

It said, “Negotiating a new trade pact with Mexico and Canada, and then persuading Congress to approve it, was a significant achievement, even if the improvement over the North American Free Trade Agreement was modest and important parts of the new accord were taken from the text of the far bigger Trans-Pacific Partnership that Trump unwisely rejected. The United States also played a valuable role in facilitating the normalization of ties between Israel and several of its Arab neighbors, notwithstanding its failure to make any headway on the Palestinian issue.”

Modest? Trump’s deal allowed him to press Mexico into enacting his Stay In Mexico policy on illegal immigration.

In the first 75 or so years of modern Israel’s existence, only 7 Muslim nations have accepted it. Five signed up on Trump’s watch. The Palestinian issue won’t be solved because Palestinians want Israelis slaughtered from the river to the sea.

The CFR also blamed Trump for covid.

It said, “The coronavirus’s outbreak and subsequent spread were China’s failure, but Trump’s inept and inadequate response is what explains why 400,000 Americans will have died from the disease by the time he leaves office. The flawed US response also caused millions of jobs and businesses to disappear (some permanently), millions of students to fall behind, and governments and people around the world to lose respect for America.”

We were told 3 million people would die if we didn’t shut down the economy. To use CFR’s logic, Trump saved 2.6 million lives. I don’t believe that, of course, because I no more trust the experts with data than I do my 3-year-old grandson with scissors. I always believed covid was just another virus going ’round, as Bobbie Gentry sang.

Could President Trump have done better? Your experts tell you millions will die if you don’t stop the spread. How can you buck them especially when Reagan appointed Fauci. That Fauci may have flipped over to the dark side in his 40 years as a medical bureaucrat was unthinkable then. In hindsight, it was inevitable.

DeSantis is running as the man who got covid right, and good for him. I am not taking an inch from him because that was a great moment in history. While governors were arresting solo surfers from California to New Hampshire (yes, they surf there) DeSantis kept the beaches open.

But I refuse to blame Trump. Many of his critics today DEMANDED he close the country then.

As for building the wall, he did not have the votes in a RINO Congress and his own Homeland Security secretary turned out to oppose the wall.

Let’s look at his Cabinet. Each member needed the approval of a RINO Senate, which led to being stuck with the dregs of DC like Bill Barr.

His critics brush off the tax cuts and regulation cuts he enacted — the former with hefty RINO support — as minor. They helped the economy recover quickly from the pandemic panic.

The overspending was atrocious because it increased the national debt and the overspending helped Biden rationalize his overspending on steroids.

But despite all the witch hunts and the lack of RINO support, President Trump gave us peace and prosperity. I was hoping for a Trump-DeSantis contest but those 91 indictments eliminated that possibility because either we stand up for an innocent president or we all eventually will be found guilty by virtue of our beliefs.

Don’t allow AP or anyone else in the media to cry crocodile tears over Obamacare remaining, the wall’s incompletion or the pandemic panic because the media promoted Obamacare, hated the wall and in the battle against a virus rooted for more covid deaths.

And don’t be fooled by his frenemies who also want to throw shade on him. Donald Trump was the best president since Reagan, who also brought peace and prosperity. The main difference is Reagan brought in 12 senators with him and gave Republicans a surprising majority in the Senate after a 22-year wandering in the desert. They were grateful. Howard Baker led the Senate, not Mitch McConnell.

