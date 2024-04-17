HE FALLS ASLEEP AGAIN!

JUDGE WARNS JAIL IF NO SHOW

DON ACCUSED OF INTIMIDATING JUROR

HISTORIC CRIMINAL TRIAL CONTINUES

TRUMP CONVICTED BY MEMORIAL DAY?

While Matt Drudge once again feeds his Never Trump readers the company line about the downfall of The Donald, the reality is George Soros and his Acme Inc. prosecutor are not off to a good start in their attempt to imprison President Trump for winning the 2016 election.

Drudge previously pimped Russiagate, the Mueller Report, the Ukraine phone call, and J6 so hard that I swear he runs the site from the back of his 1973 Cadillac Coupe DeVille with gangster whitewalls. I wonder if he has his grandma’s chinchilla draped over his shoulders as he rides.

The Drudge Report reminds me of the late Democrat Governor of Louisiana, Edwin Edwards, the crook in “Vote for the Crook, It’s That Important.”

Running for governor in 1983, he said, “The only way I can lose this election is if I'm caught in bed with either a dead girl or a live boy.”

The more a celebrity publicly hates Trump, the more likely someone caught him with a dead girl or a live boy.

But I do wonder how much dirt they can have on Rob Reiner. He does not seem like the Epstein Island type. I can see him on the isle of Juan Epstein from Welcome Back, Kotter. But the Lolita Express that Jeff Epstein flew in was not a C-130. If Reiner landed, it would sink or maybe capsize like Hank Johnson feared Guam would.

Not that it is any of my business. Bill Clinton’s supporters informed me sex is private and everyone lies about sex. That 26 years later they want to imprison Trump over sex was foretold when they defended Clinton over cheating on Hillary. Frankly, it amazes me that anyone ever had sex with her. But the Clintonians are correct. It’s none of my business.

What is my business is this bogus trial. Law professor Jonathan Turley laid into the whole premise of the 34-count indictment for maybe having sex with a hooker.

Turley wrote, “I have long been critical of the case as a clear example of the weaponization of the criminal justice system. No one seriously believes that Alvin Bragg would have spent this time and money to prosecute what is ordinarily a state misdemeanor if the defendant was anyone other than Trump. One does not have to like Trump to repel from the spectacle about to unfold in Manhattan.”

I have a quibble. One must vote for Trump if one wants to keep any semblance of a free country. Democrats not only have gone 10 bridges too far, but they have burned them all down.

Democrats are using race with black prosecutors Fani Willis and Mister Bragg fronting the prosecutions in state courts. Ted Kaczynski-look alike Jack Smith is handling the federal case.

The problem for Democrats is they keep spiking the ball and it keeps bouncing back, hitting them in the eyeball. For years they dreamed of a mugshot of Trump on one of their trumped-up charges. They finally got one. It backfired.

Politico reported two days later, “Trump raised $7.1 million after Georgia booking, mugshot.”

Expect another backfire as his first criminal trial takes place. It comes in New York City, where he recently lost two civil suits for a victimless fraud and an unreported rape. Those verdicts likely undercut the expected guilty verdicts from this case. Judge Merchan is acting like the Queen of Hearts from Alice in Wonderland, which also makes the injustice clearer and more obvious.

Trump knows his PR. He knows justice is selective in Manhattan. People get away with murder while self-defense can get you charged with murder.

The Daily Mail reported, “Donald Trump left his criminal trial on Tuesday and visited a bodega worker cleared of murder for stabbing an ex-con to death in self-defense in his Manhattan store.

“The former president headed to Hamilton Heights to speak to Jose Alba, who knifed Austin Simon to death in July 2022, when he jumped the counter in his store.

“Alba's case sparked widespread scrutiny across New York City, until charges against him were dropped in July by Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg, who has become a frequent target of Trump's attacks on the campaign trail.

“As a crowd sung the Star Spangled Banner behind him, Trump added: ‘You know what we're going to be doing, right? We're going to be saving America.’”

I am told, Hamilton Heights is in Harlem.

The trial may gain him votes. This has people worried.

Disney’s 538 site said, “A New York Times/Siena College poll released Saturday asked likely voters what they thought the verdict in the hush money trial should be, to which 46% said Trump should be found guilty and 37% said he should be found not guilty. Again, those results fell generally along party lines.

“Even if the Manhattan trial were to result in a conviction, many voters have indicated that it won't impact how they'll vote in November. A Quinnipiac University poll from March found that 55% of registered voters said a conviction in this case would make no difference in how they voted in the presidential race. Only 29% said they'd be less likely to support Trump — and that figure is composed in no small part of people who weren't likely to vote for him anyway. 49% of Democrats said the conviction would make them less likely to cast a ballot for Trump.”

Oh no! 49% of Democrats might not vote for Donald Trump.

This trial is another abuse of power by Democrats that provides them zero help.

Obama used the FBI to spy on Trump. Hillary still lost.

The Mueller Report went nowhere.

The two impeachments went nowhere.

All these corrupt trials will do nothing for them and frankly, the trials are opening the public’s eyes to just how tyrannical Democrats are. You cannot claim the rule of law after you let Hillary and Biden walk for real crimes while persecuting Trump for maybe hiring a horse-faced hooker.

Lord Acton said power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely. Power also rots out your brain. No one in Washington thinks these things through. There was a reason it was unprecedented to have the FBI spy on a political opponent. There was a reason it was unprecedented to impeach a president twice. And there was a reason it was unprecedented to try a president for make-believe crimes.

The reason was the same: These things backfire in a free country.

On November 5, the people will decide if our country is free or if it is a banana republic.

