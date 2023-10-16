I opposed the Russo-Ukraine War even before Russia attacked. My reasoning was Ukraine is a corruptocracy who really does not deserve de facto membership in NATO — an organization that already is too large to be anything but another bureaucratic strain on the U.S. taxpayer.

But most people supported giving $100 billion to Ukraine because our government marketed the Russian invasion as an existential threat to democracy. This claim was rich coming from people who fixed the 2020 presidential election or aided and abetted the theft.

Economic sanctions against Russia failed just as 70 years of sanctions on North Korea, 60 years of sanctions on Cuba, and 40 years of sanctions on Iran all failed. One big reason is dictators really don’t care about their economies because they get rich — Fidel Castro reportedly died a billionaire. In fact, the worse the economy, the more powerful the dictator because poverty forces reliance on the government for sustenance.

Ukraine was a part of Russia under the Soviet Union’s umbrella of evil. Theirs is a complicated relationship soured by Stalin’s attempted genocide in the 1930s, in which he starved 6 million Ukrainians. When Stalin and Hitler had their falling out after starting World Wat II, Ukrainians sided with Hitler, which would have been OK except for the fact that Ukrainians also massacred Jews.

Finland sided with the Nazis as they fought Russia but the Finns did not kill the Jews.

Now cops will tell you that the most dangerous situation for them is answering a domestic violence call because everybody is a little crazy. That is how I viewed this war. Russia taking over Ukraine would suck for Ukrainians but it posed little if any threat to me or my country.

Culturally, the two are peas in a pod. The Conversation reported, “Language siblings, not cousins.

“Today, Russian and Ukrainian are close relations: they share more vocabulary, grammar, and features of pronunciation with each other than they do with the other Slavonic languages. They both use the Cyrillic alphabet, but slightly different versions. There are four letters in Ukrainian missing from Russian (ґ, є, і, ї), and four letters in Russian missing from Ukrainian (ё, ъ, ы, э).”

They are culturally linked and both are of the Orthodox faith.

I also was offended by Zelensky because he was involved with that first impeachment of Trump. While the press hails him as a reformer, his refusal to investigate and prosecute Hunter Biden shows otherwise. His attire and behavior are bizarre. He dresses like the John Fetterman of foreign leaders. His posing with his wife for pictures in a glamour magazine seemed more aligned with his day job — comedian — than the duties of a wartime president.

Zelensky found time to travel the world DEMANDING money from Congress and assorted parliaments. He hosted celebrities who visited Kyiv. Air raid sirens rang with every selfie he allowed, but the sound of anti-aircraft artillery and the flash of rockets were noticeably absent. I guess you have to pay extra for that.

There is a war going on in Ukraine, just not in the neighborhood he lives in. I won’t care about the existence of Ukraine until he does. It is ridiculous to expect me to care as long as the discotheques remain open in Kyiv, attended by people of military age who somehow missed the draft.

Oh, Putin is a villain. And he’s clever not wise. He’s evil. I will celebrate the day he dies. Ditto Chairman Xi, Kim Jong Un, and the entire government of Iran. I just have not seen any evidence of Zelensky doing anything to hasten my celebration of Putin’s death. It is a good thing that bourbon improves with age while I wait.

Contrast the Russo-Ukraine War with the Palestinian Attack On Israel. It came on a holy day for most Israelis. The targets were strictly civilian. The methods were barbaric and included rape, mutilation, beheading and burning people alive. My reaction was just Level Gaza. Most sane people had similar reactions. Nikki Haley told Israel, “Finish it.”

Since then, after the initial shock wore off, emotion gave way to reason. For example, Kurt Schlichter’s tweeted, “Attention Hamas Lovers:

“I want to make sure that I am clear that your attempts to draw moral equivalence between the Israelis, and the semi-humans of Hamas are not going to work on me. I’m not a morally illiterate dipshit like the people pushing that nonsense.

“I want Hamas destroyed. I want them to pay. And I am entirely indifferent to any of their gripes, complaints or related bitching about how they ended up in their position, not least of which because their present condition is entirely and completely their own fault.

“Kiss my ass. Don’t stop until victory, Israel.”

He is a military man, a retired full-bird colonel who led infantrymen to defend Muslims in one of those Balkan wars following the collapse of Yugoslavia in the 1990s.

Because of the Palestinian use of terrorism any time and anywhere, Palestinians pose a very real threat to any and all non-Muslims in the world. I learned that at 19 when they massacred 11 Israeli athletes at the Munich Olympics. Hamas was called Black September back then. The world’s reaction was to try to appease them. That has been the pattern for 51 years.

Israel gave them Gaza. They used it to launch repeated attacks on Israel. The Israelis stupidly kept trying to appease these Hamassholes. They will not stop at Israel, should they succeed. They use their own children as human shields. They use rape as a weapon of war. They use torture and mutilation as weapons of war. International laws are meaningless to them, which makes them ineligible for any of the protections those laws provide. Every definition of Nazism applies to them.

Arab and Muslim men of military age have overrun Paris, Berlin and other European cities. Countries that once were Christian strongholds grew rich and abandoned Christ in favor of atheism. The countries that stayed true to the Church — Poland and Hungary in particular — have kept the Muslims out, circumventing the catastrophe that most European countries now face.

People saw on October 7 when Palestinians paraglided into a Rave for Peace what was in store for them next. Britain’s home secretary did a 180 on tolerating the intolerable by outright banning pro-Palestinian rallies. Hooray. Terrorists should not be allowed to rally.

66 members of the faculty of Northwestern Pritzker Law School signed a letter. It stated:

“On Saturday, October 7, Hamas terrorists perpetrated the greatest mass murder of Jews since the Holocaust. The massacre took the lives of over 1300 peaceful civilians of many nationalities, including at least 20 Americans. Many children were among the dead. Adjusted for population that would be about 45,000 deaths in the U.S., or fifteen 9/11 attacks in a single day.

“Celebrants at a music festival were gunned down without mercy. Homes were invaded by gunmen, who used explosives to ensure there would be no survivors. There was no military purpose to the attack, only the goal of murdering as many Israeli civilians as possible. The terrorists posted videos of their barbarous acts. Over 100 hostages were kidnapped and taken back to Gaza, evidently including two women from Evanston.

“These events have affected many students and faculty, of all faiths and backgrounds, in the Northwestern Pritzker community. In Israel, 23 students and community members from our partner Tel Aviv University are among the murdered.

“As faculty members dedicated to the rule of law, we choose to make clear that we unequivocally condemn Hamas’s wanton acts of terrorism, which have made the establishment of a just peace, recognizing the human rights of every community, all the more difficult to achieve.

“Some have claimed that the Hamas atrocities must be blamed on Israel. What Hamas perpetrated was unspeakably evil. It is dehumanizing to blame the murders on the victims. We absolutely reject such acceptance, and near-endorsement, of terrorism.”

Sadly, most academics in America are so blindly anti-Semitic that they side with Hamas.

However, the Euroweenies are showing spine this time. Agence France Presse reported, “France on Saturday said it will deploy 7,000 soldiers after declaring a top-level alert following the fatal stabbing of a teacher by a Chechen-origin man, who also severely wounded three others at a school.

“The attack took place in the northeastern town of Arras, home to large Jewish and Muslim populations.

“Police arrested the suspected attacker, Mohammed Moguchkov, who had cried the Arabic phrase ‘Allahu akbar!’ (God is greatest), according to the preliminary elements of the investigation.”

What Hamas and the Palestinians did on October 7 will happen here if Israel fails to stop them. It’s Alice Cooper time. No More Mister Nice Guy.

As evil as Putin is, he does not wish to murder every Ukrainian. He just wants their land.

Palestinians want to kill all Jews and all Israelis — even the Muslim ones — as part of a barbaric jihad against the world. The two sides share no language, no alphabet, no culture and certainly no religion.

That is the difference between Ukraine and Israel. If Russia takes Ukraine, welcome back to the USSR, which sucks but we survived. If Israel falls, we’re next.

