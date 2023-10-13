Hillary scratched her way back into the spotlight last week by telling CNN, “Sadly, so many of those extremists . . . take their marching orders from Donald Trump, who has no credibility left by any measure.

“He’s only in it for himself. He’s now defending himself in civil actions and criminal actions. And when do they break with him? Because at some point maybe there needs to be a formal deprogramming of the cult members. But something needs to happen.”

As usual, Hillary was the last to notice the obvious; the deprogramming began years ago.

Public schools once stuck to teaching the 3 Rs of readin’, writin’ and ’rithmetic. But the creation of the Department of Health, Education, and Welfare in 1953 began the federal takeover of public schools (as well as health and charity). This accelerated when education left the group and became a solo act in 1979. The result 44 years later is not only can Johnny not read but Johnny cannot figure out if he is a boy or a girl.

Turning education over to the federal bureaucracy was easy. The federal government infused the school systems with trillions of dollars.

In fiscal 1970, the average expenditure per student was $955 nationally.

47 years later, the average was $12,018.

Adjusted for inflation, the expenditures more than doubled, but student achievement plummeted. SAT test scores fell from 460 verbal and 488 math in 1970 to 428/482 in 1995.

Then the bureaucracy changed the rules for scoring the SAT, which fluffed the numbers. Prestigious colleges are dropping SAT and ACT because they do not want to be overrun by Asian students — except the ones from Red China who pay the list price and not the tuition reduced by scholarships which suddenly become available when a student balks at the price.

In public schools, money talks, parents walk. The FBI is now investigating parents who protest at school board meetings. If a boy in a skirt rapes your daughter in the girls’ john, don’t you dare bring it up at the next school board meeting or you will be arrested.

Reading Gender Queer, an elementary schoolbook, at a school board meeting can get you in trouble as well. The Village People replaced Alice and Jerry years ago but the public is not supposed to know that.

Indoctrination requires dumbing down the curriculum and lowering the standards so the dummies feel like geniuses. Test results are racist!

Oregon Public Radio reported, “It's been three years since Oregon switched over completely to the Smarter Balanced exams, tied to the Common Core State Standards. The exams are widely viewed as difficult and time-consuming. While critics have said they’re confusing and have little value for students, many policymakers defend them as holding schools to lofty standards.

“Huge disparities remain based on race. White students passed reading exams nearly 60 % of the time. But just 31% of black students passed reading tests, and about 37% of Hispanic students.”

The disparities were not based on race, but based on time on task. Asians spend more time on homework than whites do. Whites spend more time than Hispanics. Hispanics spend more time than blacks. Put down the basketball and pick up a book.

Some people say the downward spiral in education began when they stopped school prayer and expelled God from public schools. I believe they are right because without acknowledging that there is something larger than us, we turn into selfish, petty people.

I have observed over the years that the happiest people tend to be Christians. A belief in something larger than thou and bigger than these times is at once frightening and reassuring. If you remove that from children, you rob them of morality because if there is no God then it is every man for himself. Consider this weekend’s events at the Rave for Peace in southern Israel.

The same goes with banning the Pledge of Allegiance and the Star-Spangled Banner. The indoctrinators hate patriotism because it bands us together. The indoctrinators — deprogrammers as the witless witch from Wellesley put it — wish to divide and conquer us.

They introduced black history as a supplement to U.S. history. Black history eventually replaced it. Schools now teach that white people invented slavery and slaves built America. Both are untrue. Christians founded what we now call the United States on freedom of religion.

As for slavery, white people have invented many things over the years — planes, trains and automobiles, for example — but slavery has been around as long as fire and the wheel, so long that nobody knows who to credit for its discovery. American Indians engaged in slavery like everyone else.

Whites bought slaves from Africa and shipped them to the New World. Alex Haley’s fantasy of hunting down Kunta Kinte is pure fiction. Haley won his Pulitzer in 1977 for writing a novel, but it is treated as history today. Melissa Gouty pantsed him.

Slavery is very important to the indoctrination because Marxists use the ownership of slaves by the signers of the Constitution to discredit it. Never mind that slavery was the way of the world in the 18th century, Marxists wish to apply today’s standards to the past. Dismissing the Constitution as a slave document is an easy way to strip Americans of free speech, religious freedom and gun ownership.

Schools use slavery to lay guilt on whites, which makes it easier to control the majority race.

College of course is the major indoctrination camp. From their cells in hell, Mao and Stalin marvel at communists in America succeeding in having the victims pay to be indoctrinated.

It is a great system. Students pay their Democrat puppeteers as much as they can and then borrow more money to give them. Then the Democrats will forgive those loans and keep power because of the gratitude of those they misled.

There is no escape in public education. The curriculum and standards at West Point have fallen so far that Tony Lentini, a 1971 graduate of West Point, wrote, “Why Have Military Academies?”

He wrote, “Established in 1802 under President Thomas Jefferson, West Point is our nation’s oldest armed services academy and the first engineering school in the United States. Why engineering? Because it is a battlefield-relevant discipline that promotes the kind of critical thinking military leaders need to fight and win wars. Successful combat officers must be able to solve basic engineering problems, such as determining whether bridges will support trucks and armored vehicles, how best to cross rivers and other obstacles, how to plan and build fortifications, and where to place demolition charges, to name just a few required skills.

“According to the West Point website, ‘graduates were largely responsible for the construction of the bulk of the nation’s earliest waterways, infrastructure, harbors, the Washington Monument, and surveys for the future transcontinental railroads. Perhaps the greatest engineering feat in world history was the Panama Canal completed in 1914 under the direction of Colonel George W. Goethals (Class of 1880), an Army engineer.’

“All that began to change in the mid-1980s, when West Point transitioned to a liberal arts institution offering degrees in a wide variety of disciplines, many of which have little to no relevance to the battlefield or to leading troops. Most useless and counterproductive of these is a minor that now woke West Point offers: Diversity and Inclusion.

“Courses within this minor include Social Inequality; Power and Difference; The Politics of Race, Gender and Sexuality; World Religions; Sex and Civilizations; Race, Ethnicity, Nation; and Society & Culture in American History. These are fitting for a military academy that now promotes anti-white racism, communist-style self-criticism sessions for white cadets, transgenderism, discriminatory entry requirements, and race-over-merit promotions.”

At elitist colleges, they called Trump Hitler. But the Palestinian rapes and murders of Israel has the elitists revealing their inner swastikas.

The New York Post reported, “Thirty-one Harvard organizations blame Israel for Hamas attack: ‘Entirely responsible.’”

The San Francisco Chronicle reported, “Stanford students say lecturer called Jews in class ‘colonizers,’ minimized Holocaust.” The newspaper refused to name the lecturer.

Ryna Workman, president of NYU Law School’s student bar association, issued a statement to members that began, “This week, I want to express, first and foremost, my unwavering and absolute solidarity with Palestinians in their resistance against oppression toward liberation and self-determination. Israel bears full responsibility for this tremendous loss of life.”

When the public learned the student president said this, the university deserted her and its spokesman said, “The statement issued by the Student Bar Association does not in any way reflect the point of view of NYU.”

That’s a lie. Either she was anti-Semitic when NYU admitted her or she learned that at NYU. The fact that she was a student leader shows that in all likelihood she hated Jews when she enrolled and her bigotry was reinforced by her professors.

The conformity on college campuses shows the professorial cadre is quite good at indoctrination.

Hillary is wrong when she says his supporters take marching orders from Trump. We take orders from no one. And that is what really, really bugs her because we refuse to obey.

