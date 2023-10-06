While liberals continue to promote transsexual surgery for minors, there are some forms of child sex changes they oppose.

On February 6, 2017, NPR reported, “In many African and some Middle Eastern countries, more than 200 million women and girls have undergone some form of genital cutting as a coming-of-age ritual, according to the World Health Organization — and another 3 million girls are at risk of being cut each year, most of them under the age of 15.

“The practice has no health benefits. And its harms are well-documented: severe bleeding and pain, infection, problems urinating, and even death, according to WHO. Over a lifetime, FGM can diminish sexual pleasure, lead to problems in childbirth, produce chronic urinary tract infections and cause depression and other mental health problems.”

FGM is liberal acronym for what they call female genital mutilation, a circumcision of girls, which is practiced in many African countries. Liberals condemn the practice in general and say girls under 15 are too young to make such a permanent change to their genitalia.

Transsexual surgery also can “produce chronic urinary tract infections and cause depression and other mental health problems.” On top of that, it can lead to sterility. Liberals don’t want to talk about that. They are too busy grooming kids to undergo this gruesome cosmetic surgery.

But liberals are concerned about boy circumcisions, too.

Earlier, on May 18, 2011, AP reported, “A proposal to ban the circumcision of male children in San Francisco has been cleared to appear on the November ballot, setting the stage for the nation’s first public vote on what has long been considered a private family matter.”

The story also said, “If the measure passes, circumcision would be prohibited among males under the age of 18. The practice would become a misdemeanor offense punishable by a fine of up to $1,000 or up to one year in jail. There would be no religious exemptions.”

AP buried in the story the benefit of the snip, which includes slowing the spread of AIDS and other VDs.

A judge later snipped the proposal off the ballot and the issue has been shelved. The point is clear. Liberals are telling us a girl must be 15 before she can be snipped and a boy must be 18 — but removing their breasts or penis is OK at any age.

In fact, liberals believe babies in the womb (they call them babies instead of clumps of cells when it suits their purpose) can make the decision to become a tranny.

On October 7, 2022, the New York Post reported, “Boston Children’s Hospital says kids know they’re trans ‘from the womb’ in now-deleted video.”

So sex is determined in the womb after all. This begs the question, if a baby in the womb knows it is a girl, why does the baby come out of the womb with a penis?

The answer is they are lying. In 2014, Obama took it upon himself to change the rules and allow Medicaid pay for transsexual surgery. He also forced medical insurers to cover this. Public reaction is why Boston Children’s Hospital pulled the video. Tranny surgery on kids is part of its revenue stream now.

The butchers are lobbying hard against calls to ban such surgery on children. The leave-the-kids-alone laws are getting bad press.

On April 14, 2022, NPR reported, “Doctors Who Provide Gender-Affirming Care Prepare For Growing Restrictions.”

NPR said, “But it's not just trans youth that are being targeted. The livelihoods of doctors and pediatricians who provide this care are at stake too.

“Under Alabama's new law, doctors who prescribe or medically assist someone under 18 years old in their gender transition can be charged with a felony. And across the country doctors in this field are being harassed and threatened.”

Didn’t Josef Mengele make the same loss of income argument if he didn’t get to perform medical experiments on people in the concentration camps?

Unscrupulous plastic surgeons are not the only people profiting off the confusion of bewildered children. Drug companies are peddling puberty blockers despite long-term side effects including osteoporosis. States are fighting back.

AP reported, “Nebraska is requiring transgender youth seeking gender-affirming care to wait seven days to start puberty blocking medications or hormone treatments under emergency regulations announced Sunday by the state health department.

“The regulations also require transgender minors to undergo at least 40 hours of ‘gender-identity-focused’ therapy that are ‘clinically neutral’ before receiving any medical treatments meant to affirm their gender identities. A new law that took effect Sunday bans gender-affirming surgeries for trans youth under 19 and also required the state’s chief medical officer to spell out when and how those youth can receive other care.”

Bravo.

In a June 15, 2022, story, Emily Bazelon of the New York Times unwittingly made the argument that tranny kids are a fad.

She wrote, “During the last decade, the field of transgender care for youth has greatly shifted. A decade ago, there were a handful of pediatric gender clinics in the United States and a dozen or so more in other countries. The few doctors and therapists who worked in them knew one another, and the big debate was whether kids in preschool or elementary school should be allowed to live fully as the gender they identified as when they strongly and consistently asserted their wishes.

“Now there are more than 60 comprehensive gender clinics in the United States, along with countless therapists and doctors in private practice who are also seeing young patients with gender-identity issues. The number of young people who identify as transgender nationally is about 300,000, according to a new report by the Williams Institute, a research center at U.C.L.A.’s law school, which is much higher than previous estimates. In countries that collect national data, like the Netherlands and Britain, the number of 13-to-17-year-olds seeking treatment for gender-identity issues has also increased, from dozens to hundreds or thousands a year.”

In 1958, the number of teenagers with Hula Hoops rose from dozens to thousands — and then to millions.

In my lifetime, we went from boys getting long hair, to earrings, to piercing, to piercings, to tattoos and now to castration. Girls are catching up.

Bazelon said, “Just as striking, the types of cases have changed. Many of the current group of teenagers haven’t told their families, from a young age, that they feel they are a different gender, though they often say they internalized such feelings for years. The average age when a young person first comes to a clinic tends to be around 14 or 15, according to some clinicians I talked to. Cases of teenagers coming out as trans aren’t new. But their prevalence is. In addition, the current caseload is around two-thirds youths who were ‘assigned female at birth,’ in the current parlance of the field, and identify as trans boys — or as nonbinary, in a smaller but growing number of cases. In the past, by contrast, most patients at gender clinics were trans girls who were ‘assigned male at birth.’”

No one is assigned anything at birth. The Lord creates us as male or female at conception. Unlike the government, He never is wrong.

But liberals want to reassign the sex of children. The shift in demographics to majority female-to-male trannies shows the groomers are catering to a new market.

Oh, they do groom. As I said, sex mutilations sell. 60 major hospitals didn’t just build their tranny clinics to lose money.

July 26, 2018, NPR reported, “Bill Of The Month: A Plan For Affordable Gender-Confirmation Surgery Goes Awry.” It told the tale of Wren Vetens losing his tail. (He now looks like a she and NPR lies and calls him she.)

The story said, “She was shocked when a hospital representative called her a couple of months before the long-awaited surgery estimating the bill would be $100,000. That meant she would be on the hook for as much as $75,000 after her insurer’s $25,000 payout.”

The final bill was $91,850.20 as the hospital cut a deal like it was selling used cars. (Colleges do the same thing, kids.)

NPR said insurance paid $25,427.91, after spinning what I call the Wheel of Co-payment.

He owed $13,191.95 on top of his initial deposit of $20,080. NPR never explained where the remaining $33,000 or so to cover the final bill. Maybe the hospital just ate it as a loss, after pocketing a little over 58 grand.

Do you want to know why people aren’t buying houses? They are too busy paying off their student loans and sex-change surgeries.

The blowback is coming and my computer model shows it will land in civil court. Luka Hein, 21, sued the University of Nebraska Medical Center for lopping off her breasts and mutilating her vagina when she was 16.

The Daily Mail reported, “Luka said her ordeal began in 2015 when the divorce of her parents turned the then 13-year-old's world upside down.”

The story also said, “She was diagnosed with depression and generalized anxiety disorder and given antipsychotic medication.

“In 2017, Luka was groomed online and preyed upon by an older man from another state who persuaded her to send him sexually explicit pictures.

“When she refused to send more, he threatened her. She became terrified, and law enforcement was notified.

“Upon entering puberty, Luka hated getting her period and was extremely uncomfortable with her developing breasts.

“Traumatized by her online encounter with the older man, Luka wondered whether it would be best to have no breasts at all.”

The doctors said sure. Why not? Giving a girl a boob job brings in $5,000 to $10,000. Ah but a breast removal and vagina mutilation can rack up 10 times as much money. Groomers go after the most vulnerable. They exploited Luka, a girl overwhelmed by puberty and the break-up of her family.

Society has a duty to protect children from harm. America is failing them.

