In his analysis of Trump’s triumph, British busybody John Oliver said Kommie Kamala was too moderate. Oliver has a weekly show on HBO, Last Week Tonight in which he lectures Americans about being American.

He said, “If what you want is a centrist campaign that’s quiet on trans issues, tough on the border, distances itself from Palestinians, talks a lot about law and order, and reaches out to moderate Republicans, that candidate existed, and she just lost.”

Giving illegal aliens who are drag queens cosmetic surgery is a moderate position to him. Gee, I wonder why the stereotype of effeminate British men won’t go away.

Trump ran ads that included Kamala saying she would have taxpayers pay for boob jobs that any illegal alien in jail wants. So Oliver was wrong about running on a pro-tranny platform. She did. She lost.

But the oddest thing was Oliver saying boys pretending to be girls pose no problem to the safety and self-esteem of girls in sports.

He said, “There are vanishingly few trans girls competing in high schools anywhere. Even if there were more, trans kids like all kids vary in athletic ability and there is no evidence they pose any threat to safety or fairness. It is very weird for you to be so focused on this subject.”

He received the requisite clapplause instead of laughs that late-night hosts now seek as the deliver confirmation to libs instead of comedy.

But while GLAAD cheered (“WATCH: John Oliver Claps Back at Anti-Trans Politicians on Last Week Tonight”) others on the usually monolithic left were not GLAAD all over.

Lefty publications sided with billionaire best-selling author J.K. Rowling who has taken on the tranny drag queens in their misogynist quest to take over women’s spaces. Mind you, she’s a lefty.

Variety reported, “J.K. Rowling Says John Oliver ‘Spouts Absolute Bulls—’ About Trans Athletes Not Posing ‘Any Threat to Safety and Fairness’ in Women’s Sports.”

Salon reported, “J.K. Rowling says people like John Oliver ‘make idiots of themselves’ supporting trans athletes.”

Deadline reported, “J.K. Rowling Savages John Oliver Over His Support For Trans Athletes In Women’s Sports: ‘An Intelligent Person Spouts Absolute Bullsh*t.’ ”

As much as I would like to credit Trump for the uprising against LGBT orthodoxy — he did make the sun rise in the east this morning, did he not? — the fact is people left and right are fed up with the T is wagging the LGBT. After years of enduring girls’ soccer matches (parents deserve medals for their attendance), the public sides with the girls.

To see these bully boys invade locker rooms and girls’ rooms and then have to watch Tampon Tim normalize this really is too much.

J.K. Rowling used her celebrity to fight back.

She is winning.

Oliver is a down-market Jon Stewart, sort of what Magic Mart is to Walmart only he is more like what Dollar General is to Magic Mart. Taking him on was not difficult and also very satisfying to her.

His claim that bully boys pose no safety threat to girls is news to Payton McNabb, 17, who was hospitalized when a bully slammed a volleyball into her face during a match.

Rowling stood up for the young ladies and called Oliver out.

She said, “Again and again I’ve come up against men who argue exactly what Oliver does here, using the very same talking points.

“With a straight face, the ‘believe the science’ guys will say ‘actually, we don’t yet have enough data to say whether men and boys are stronger and faster than women and girls’. The ‘be kind’ crew can’t see what the issue is. ‘Why are you bothered, it only affects a tiny minority of females?’ ”

That is Oliver’s awful argument. Payton McNabb is just an egg broken to make a tranny omelet for these drag queens.

Rowling also said, “If you want to tell the world you’re happy to watch females suffer injury, humiliation and the loss of sporting opportunities to bolster an elitist post-modern ideology embraced by a minute fraction of the world’s population, fair enough; you’re allowed your opinion. But if you’ve just told girls they don’t deserve fair sport, maybe rethink using all too real and common sexual predation against young women as a punchline for your ‘edgy’ closing joke.”

Will Thomas not only stole NCAA swimming records from women, he stole a scholarship to Penn for some woman who worked hard to earn one. I know men are better at sports and they should not pretend to be girls just to get a trophy and free tuition.

Oliver knows this, too. He lied on national television and Miss Rowling called him out. Her reason was the drag queens’ T is now a drag on the LGBT. Unchallenged for years, they went too far.

Ron DeSantis captured the inevitable backlash against drag queens and their story hours with his Don’t Say Gay law. Yes, none of those three words appear in the law. I checked. But why quibble. The real question is why did we allow teachers to say gay to kindergartners?

That’s ending. They unwittingly released the Conservative Kraken. A conservative boycott knocked Bud Light off its perch as the No. 1 beer in America.

Conservatives also pushed back against Tar-jay.

CBS reported, “Target is heading into the holiday season with a gloomy outlook, with the retailer reporting its sales and profit fell short of analysts' expectations and lowering its earnings forecast for the current quarter. Its shares tumbled, losing 22% of their value.

“Shares of Target plunged $34.27 to $121.78 in Wednesday afternoon trading.

“The retail chain said its third-quarter sales rose 1.1% to $25.7 billion, while net income dropped 12% to $854 million, or $1.85 per share. Analysts had forecast sales of $25.9 billion and per-share earnings of $2.30, according to analysts surveyed by FactSet.”

CBS cited inflation — you know, the thing that didn’t exist before Election Day.

Nevertheless, Jaguar released an ad featuring over-the-top what-the-hells and no cars. It changed its logo. It should change its name: Joke U R.

Women have very solid reasons for protecting their privacy. Libs blow those reasons off.

Journalist Ron Filipkowski tweeted, “Nancy Mace has now made 126 posts in the last 24 hours about the bathroom in the Capitol.”

Team USA gold medalist and attorney Carilyn Johnson replied:

Too many people think this is about a “bathroom.” They want to trivialize it to bury the lede. It isn’t just about “the bathroom in the Capitol.” It is about the ongoing, relentless, dismantling of women’s codified rights to be free from sexual harassment, intimidation, and coercion in life, private spaces, prisons, and sports. Ron is trying to minimize women’s very real, and very legal, concerns by painting anyone who objects by implying it is simply “female hysteria”. No, Ron. It is women being intelligent enough to understand the far-reaching implications of not standing up for ourselves. We have seen all too clearly where this can end if we don’t. Stop gaslighting us. We are not stupid.

If liberals want to save their LGBT movement, they need to cut bait on drag queening boys and girls because Americans see it as the perversion it is. The attempted Oliver twist failed and shined the light on these cockroaches.

Kamala got it right. She won 19 states. Had she gone all-in on trannies, she would have won 2.

