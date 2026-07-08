Don Surber

Don Surber

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Julie Caprera's avatar
Julie Caprera
4h

What an enlightening column!

In today’s culture which emphasizes multicultural immigrants making our country great Don points out that all 56 signers were Englishmen! And he reminds us of what we kept and what we discarded.

Appreciated also is the comment Sub-Sahara Africa didn’t have a written language or the wheel. Think about that and it’s no wonder their status remained unchanged for centuries.

Continually amazed at the research done and skillfully edited to pithy comments which educate and entertain.

Thanks for making so many days better!

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Leonard Wechsler's avatar
Leonard Wechsler
4h

The history is simple. The tough guys, the ones with backbones, left England and came to America. Those who remained were essentially lickspittles. They allowed the elites to do what they wanted and supported those who despised and used them. Those lickspittles who did cross the ocean moved north to Canada where they are in process of learning how to present their butts to soon-to-be Moslem overlords in prayer as well as learning to prepare really good Chinese food.

And they support the leaders that sell them out as they have done in England for a thousand years.

Americans are tough, ornery, and not easy to rule. In other words, we are human. And thanks to our Second Amendment we can probably keep the First Amendment and all the rest. Now, if we could get the libtards to move to Canada, we could really live free, as God intended.

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