What a difference a term makes

35,064 little hours

Brought the sun and the flowers

Where there used to be rain

And the difference is Joe.

As President Trump returns to power, the commies on the left capitulate and resign themselves to their defeat. After four years of Biden, America and the rest world chant FJB because the world has seen the disaster that was the Biden presidency. The comparison between the presidencies of the two men is clear.

The media may be in denial but young Americans saw his surrender of Afghanistan as the sniveling cowardice it was. A month later, the FJB chants began in the student sections of college football games.

FJB carried over to NASCAR races where NBC led and said the chant was “Let’s Go Brandon.” All that did was make the chant G-rated.

On the world stage, Biden became an international joke—a bungling, fumbling old man whose small brain was going haywire.

He reeked of corruption. The New York Times and the FBI may have buried Hunter’s laptop but the world saw it for what it was: political whoring.

The lawfare against Trump blew up in the faces of Wile E. Democrats and their poodles in the press.

Fani Willis got the coveted mugshot only to have Trump use the photo as a rallying point and fund-raiser. Now she may lose her job, face disbarment and be indicted as well.

Biden got the job largely due to covid. Trump owned it, until FJB made the vaccine mandatory. From then on, he owned the virus and the vaccine, which failed to stop people from getting covid.

With covid stripped from the script, people began judging Trump’s presidency by its first three years only, a time when there was no inflation, rising wages and respect internationally.

Even those who opposed him realize he is better than what we had.

Acceptance replaced resistance. Ahead of Trump’s first inauguration, the New York Times published a column by Charles Blow, who wrote:

Just because succession of power in our fragile democracy isn’t denied by dictator or compelled by coup does not mean that the majority of Americans who voted for someone other than Trump, and view his ascension as an offense, should feel any pressure or compunction to bear witness to the pomp and pageantry surrounding the installation of a demi-fascist and full-blown demagogue as president. This ceremony is part of a governmental apparatus meant to project a picture of seamless continuity and normalcy to Americans and the world. But making Trump appear normal is contingent on public cooperation, which must be denied.

The Democrat resistance to Trump was the biggest obstruction to a new president since the Democrat resistance to Lincoln.

In 2017, the Washington Post pummeled subscribers with a barrage of reports promoting the Resistance. This time, Jeff Bezos and bride made the pilgrimage to Mar-a-Lago. Other kings of commerce and heads of state are flocking

The visits to Palm Beach are not without peril. Trump humiliated Joe Scarborough who sacrificed much of his frothing left viewers by kissing the ring.

Trump answered Justin Castreau’s request to be treated as an equal with a call to make Canada a state. That killed the ballerina’s prime ministry. He announced he’s leaving. If he’s smart, he will retreat to his fatherland of Cuba.

Canada’s opposition leader Pierre Poilievre is worthy. His answer to tariff talk was “You’re buying our oil at a discount. We should build more refineries and bypass you and you can buy from Venezuela and Iran.”

Canada does have leverage, which Trump will respect if Poilievre becomes PM later this year. Otherwise, Trump is dealing with a governor.

His call to buy Greenland invited scorn from the Danes and others who tell themselves that they are our intellectual and moral superiors.

However, Prime Minister Múte Bourup Egede of Greenland wants to hear Trump out because Greenland wants independence from Denmark.

He said, “We don’t want to be Danes. We don’t want to be Americans. We want to be Greenlandic. And of course it is the Greenlandic people who decide their future.”

Egede did not fly to Mar-a-Lago. Trump Junior flew to Greenland, which is a welfare state with a bunch of rare earth elements under its glaciers and 31.4 billion barrels of oil and natural gas off its coast. Surely this is a deal waiting to be made. Denmark can huff and puff all it wants but it shells out about $500 million a year to keep Greenland (population 57,000) going.

By the way, Patriot Polling surveyed 416 people in Greenland. 57% support joining the United States. Maybe Trump knows something his smug distractors do not.

Mark Zuckerberg visited Mar-a-Lago and promptly dumped censorship and DEI at Facebook and Instagram. This is in part because of Twitter dropping both and kicking Facebook in the pageviews ever since.

The biggest concession to Trump’s second presidency is Democrat capitulation on illegal immigration. For more than a half-century, Democrats have fought for open borders. they finally got it under Biden. Americans are appalled. Democrats are doing a 180.

10 months ago, the House passed the Laken Riley bill to arrest and deport even petty thieves like the illegal alien who killed Miss Riley. Chuck Schumer refused to take it up in the Senate.

Last week, he voted to allow senators to consider the bill after the House passed it again, which clears its way for passage. Schumer did it because the majority of Democrat senators now support deportation because they know it is inevitable in the second Trump presidency.

But the staff at the Bezos Post clings bitterly to its Hate for Trump. Catherine Rampell wrote a column headlined, “What does the Laken Riley Act have to do with Laken Riley? Almost nothing.

“This is a terrible, demagogic bill that exploits a horrendous murder.”

But in Paragraph 4, Rampell said, “Riley’s murderer had been arrested for shoplifting, so this bill would require immigrants accused of shoplifting or petty theft to be detained indefinitely, without even the ability to apply for bail.”

Which means Laken Riley would be alive today if the Laken Riley Act were the law when her killer was taken into custody for shoplifting at a Walmart.

Rampell is so out of touch, I wonder if she has hands. Supporting illegal aliens died on the 5th of November.

Even illegal aliens see it.

The New York Times reported, “Illegal crossings along the U.S.-Mexico border have slowed significantly as President Biden prepares to leave office and as President-elect Donald J. Trump, who promised to crack down on immigration, is days away from retaking power.”

Chief Justice John Roberts wrote in upholding Obamacare that elections have consequences.

Failure also has consequences. Democrats are suffering theirs.