The Democrat Underground star chamber convened Monday afternoon. Its verdict — Andrea Mitchell must be canceled.

Her crime is calling President Trump president. It’s an honorific title that you carry with you the rest of your life like governor, ambassador or Taylor Swift’s ex-boyfriend. By the way, I can’t wait for her next album about Travis Kelce.

The DU crowd’s punishment was best summed up by this: “He is not the President. I think Andrea belongs on Fox or retired.”

Those punishments are fates worse than death.

So what gives?

Mitchell at 77 has spent the last 50 years or so at NBC as a loyal liberal cheerleader. Her big break came when she helped convince America that a mishap at Three Mile Island would melt its way down to China. Apparently people think the world has a Styrofoam center.

As Tim Graham of the Media Research Center said, “Andrea Mitchell spent 2016 protecting Hillary Clinton like she was on her Secret Service detail.”

I realize we are dealing with snowflakes on the left but her offense was minor. It is not like she took out a loan and repaid it with interest, which is now a crime in New York thanks to Fatty Patty Tish James and Judge Engoron with the Marty Feldman eyes.

Perhaps it was the shade Mitchell threw on their plans to imprison President Trump.

On Meet the Press on Sunday, she pointed out that putting the Orange Man in an orange jumpsuit could be the worst idea Democrats have had since they embraced slavery.

She said, “Up until now, these legal cases have only helped him fundraising, made him, you know, tell people he's a victim, energized his base. And so he's risen in the polls with every indictment. Now, we're going to see him really powerless.

“The judge has been very effective. And how they handle the gag order is yet to be seen, while Joe Biden is campaigning.

“The problem for Joe Biden and the Democrats is it is crowding out — the trial is crowding out everything else. So Joe Biden goes out and does major policy things, the steel tariffs in Pennsylvania, everything else that he’s doing. Student loans is breaking through, a lit bit. But everything else is crowded out. And it’s the Trump story. And that's what happened in 2016 to Hillary Clinton. And that could be replicated this year.

“I think it’s really — I think the enthusiasm issue and the young voter issue is critical. And as long as this war in Gaza goes on, this is going to be a problem with young voters because they have off ramp. That off ramp is RKF Jr. And I know your poll shows that RKF Jr. would hurt Trump more than Biden, hypothetically, and it's very early in polling, you know, to say who, but I know the White House is more afraid of.”

The hostess cut her off before she could say RFK Jr.

That was Sunday. On Monday the left just happened to get pissed over her calling President Trump president.

Singer Ricky Davila was the biggest celebrity to condemn her. I think he sold more records than Slim Whitman.

Davila tweeted, “It’s time for MSNBC to fire Andrea Mitchell, she’s a delusional propaganda peddler and an embarrassment. I literally change the channel every time she’s on my screen.”

A follower tweeted, “Oh, I really don’t mind her but it’s complicated. Katy Tur is the new Chuck Todd.”

Carmen Watkins tweeted, “Uh oh I gotta turn MSNBC off, ain't no way I can do Andrea Mitchell, Chris Jansing or Katy Tur.”

Of course, I cannot do a post about Trump Derangement Syndrome without quoting Meathead.

Rob Reiner tweeted, “When the first President in American history is found guilty of a Crime, his blind cult followers will not care. The rest of us must. In November, we can insure that a Convicted Felon does not occupy the Oval Office.”

Notice he said nothing about voting.

I get that they think Trump is evil incarnate. What I don’t get is why they obsess with him. Reiner has made some great films in a wide range of genres. He has five grandkids. Why doesn’t he spend more time with them and less time getting angry with Donald Trump?

As for Andrea Mitchell, she will weather this tempest in a teacup because she works cheap and has credibility among the elitist libs.

But on Sunday, she told a truth that they did not want to hear. These years of investigations and impeachments have caught up with the media and the rest of the Democrats. There is such a thing as hate fatigue. The public sympathizes with Trump because what they are doing is over-the-top unfair — and he was a better president than this schmuck is.

The star chamber does not want to deal with that. It is easier to DEMAND the firing of Andrea Mitchell than it is to demand Alvin Bragg stop this trial and drop these charges. Plus, when they lose, they can blame her.

Share

Leave a comment