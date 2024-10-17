Bret “Panda” Baier interviewed Kamala last night. It was a disaster so bad that no one did parodies of it because no one could top the way she wrecked her short bus.

The best exchange was this:

PANDA: “More than 70% of Americans feel the country is going badly.”

KAMALA: “Donald Trump has been running for office”

PANDA: “But you’ve been the person holding the office”

KAMALA: “You and I both know what I’m talking about”

PANDA: “I actually don’t. What are you talking about?”

After the interview aired, Panda told the audience that during the interview, “I’m talking, like four people, waving their hands like, ‘It’s gotta stop!’ ”

The mainstream media tried to make the interview sound like a Kamala win but voters saw her flail and fail unedited. She lost because she was an affirmative action hire who has never had to defend herself. Biden hired her because she was black and female. He said so himself. This was supposed to shield her by labeling any criticism as sexist and racist.

The result was an untested person who could not handle the Panda.

Contrast and compare to Donald Trump, who takes on all the media all the time and prevails.

He most recently did this in Chicago. Rolling Stone asserted, “Trump Crumbles When Pressed on Economic Policy in Tense Interview.”

Rolling Stone claimed:

The central pillar of Trump’s economic plan is widespread tariffs on all imported goods, with penalties appearing to increase depending on how much he dislikes the country. Economists have warned that such a policy could have devastating effects on American consumers, who would be saddled with increased costs for all imported goods. When questioned about the specifics of his plan, and if he was aware of its pitfalls, Trump seemed ignorant of basic economic principles, insisting that other countries, not American consumers, would pay for the tariffs. Micklethwait tried to explain the actual impact. “$3 trillion worth of imports and you will add tariffs to every single one of them, and push up the cost for all of these people to buy foreign goods,” he said. “That is just simple mathematics.” Trump countered that he was “always good at mathematics,” and that high tariffs — and thus costs — would force companies to move production into the United States.

Breitbart countered, “Trump Schools Bloomberg Editor on Tariffs: ‘You’ve been wrong all your life on this stuff.’ ”

History shows that Republicans always supported protective tariffs to help American industry. Economics shows that people won’t suddenly pay $6 trillion for $3 trillion worth of imports but will instead buy American, find an alternative or delay purchase.

There was also this exchange as tweeted by Trump War Room:

TRUMP: “There are no tariffs.” HOST: *confused* TRUMP: “No, there are no tariffs — all you have to do is build your plant in the United States and you don't have any tariffs. That’s what I want.” AUDIENCE: *applause*

The tariffs are not to raise money for the government to waste on things like foreign aid. Trump’s tariffs are to get American jobs for Americans.

But what do I know? I’ll bring in an expert. Howard Lutnick.

He is the head of Cantor Fitzgerald, a financial services company, is a billionaire. He survived having a twin tower collapse on 9/11. He lost 658 employees and set up a fund to take care of their families. He told this story briefly on Twitter.

Lutnick went on CNBC. Collin Rugg tweeted:

CNBC host verbally stunned after billionaire Howard Lutnick explains how Trump's tariffs will be used as a negotiation tactic to make the U.S. a “bunch of money.” Lutnick shot down the media narrative that tariffs would increase inflation. “It’s a bargaining chip. We can’t sell a Ford or GM in Europe. You go to Europe, you can’t sell a Ford. “They’re gonna come and negotiate and their tariffs are gonna come down. And finally, Ford and General Motors are gonna be able to sell in these places. How’s that sound? This is just negotiating strategically. “When you’re running for office, you make broad statements so people understand you. Tariffs are an amazing tool for the president to use. Use tariffs to build in America. If we want to make it in America, tariff it. We need to protect the American worker. “So which is it? Do we make a lot of money on tariffs or do we bring change behavior productivity here? And we drive up our workers here. So it’s a win-win scenario.” Becky Quick: “This is the best explanation I've heard.”

But what does Lutnick know about money? He’s only a billionaire.

Trump also used tariffs to get Mexico to accept his Stay in Mexico edict.

On June 8, 2019, AP reported:

President Donald Trump announced late Friday that he had suspended plans to impose tariffs on Mexico, tweeting that the country “has agreed to take strong measures” to stem the flow of Central American migrants into the United States. But the deal the two neighbors agreed to falls short of some of the dramatic overhauls the U.S. had pushed for. A “U.S.-Mexico Joint Declaration” released by the State Department said the U.S. “will immediately expand the implementation” of a program that returns asylum-seekers who cross the southern border to Mexico while their claims are adjudicated. Mexico will “offer jobs, healthcare and education” to those people, the agreement stated. Mexico has also agreed, it said, to take “unprecedented steps to increase enforcement to curb irregular migration,” including the deployment of the Mexican National Guard throughout the country, especially on its southern border with Guatemala. And Mexico is taking “decisive action to dismantle human smuggling and trafficking organizations as well as their illicit financial and transportation networks,” the State Department said.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador immediately claimed victory, which shows he really lost as Trump gained Stay In Mexico and AMLO got squat.

Among the deep state’s fears is the one that President Trump will use America’s soft power to achieve goals without relying on bombs, missiles and the blood of Marines.

Oh, the deep state’s puppets try to use soft power. Look at Biden’s clumsy attempt to use economic sanctions against Russia to stop its war with Ukraine. The Russian economy has never been dependent on the USA. The way to bring a ceasefire is to cut off aid to Ukraine, but that would put too many children and stepchildren of DC politicians out of work.

Reagan saved Harley-Davidson by slapping a tariff on certain Japanese motorcycles.

Remember that the next time a neocon tries to con us into opposing tariffs. Be American, Buy American.

And enjoy the Komical Kamala interviews while you can because they end on November 5.

Trump has a track record. Kamala does not even have track shoes.

