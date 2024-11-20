The big hubbub in DC is over Trump’s selection of Matt Gaetz as his attorney general, who does not meet Washington’s standards.

Those standards include Eric Holder who openly defied a congressional subpoena, Loretta Lynch who discussed Hillary’s case with Bill in plain sight days before the dropping all charges against his wife, and the detestable Merrick Garland who jailed hundreds of Trump supporters.

DC fears retribution for a decade of prosecutorial persecution of Trump and his team.

Politico reported, “Senate Republicans deliver a message to Trump: Gaetz’s confirmation is in jeopardy. They’re privately hoping Trump doesn’t make them walk the plank.”

Walk the plank?

What plank?

West Virginia’s Shelley Moore Capito, a former Cherry Blossom Princess in DC when her daddy was a congressman, is up for re-election in 2026. (Murkowski is another former Cherry Blossom Princess. Same reason.) She might want to consult Liz Cheney on what opposition to Donald Trump can do to a Republican.

Does anyone believe that a state that gave Trump 70% of its votes this month will punish her for supporting his choice for attorney general?

In a sane world, the opposite would be the case. But we don’t live there. We live in a world where the federal government runs the Senate, not the other way around. Capito is now No. 4 in the Republican caucus pecking order — the highest female. Call her Roberta Byrdette because she is more concerned about personal power than representing the state.

Trump carried 31 states — the most by any president in 20 years.

Those 31 states sent 62 senators to DC to represent them.

They don’t. They hate Gaetz and they hate their states. Senator Joni Ernst of Iowa told Politico, “He’s got an uphill climb.”

Isn’t she the pig farmer who told voters she knew how to cut pork? The national debt doubled during her 10 years in the Senate.

Trump carried Iowa by 8 points in 2020, when she was re-elected by 6. He carried the state by 13 points this time. She should say “yea” and sit the heck down.

The people have spoken and they said Trump picks his cabinet, not former Cherry Blossom Princesses who have run the national debt up while ignoring the needs of the people.

Instead of picking on Gaetz, how about doing something useful like investigating FJB’s refusal to help hurricane victims in western North Carolina and Tennessee? The Biden administration already cleared Gaetz of any wrongdoing. We know this because they investigated him and could not indict him on anything, not even a parking violation.

Trump is shutting the bureaucrats out from the process of selecting their bosses.

Washington Post staffers are vein-popping angry because Trump is drying up the Post’s main source of dirt in DC, the FBI, home of the legendary Deep Throat who brought down the first president to carry 49 states.

Jeff Bezos and his Post said, “Since his victory, Trump has ignored many of the rules and practices intended to guide a seamless transfer of power and handover of the oversight of 2.2 million federal employees. Instead, the president-elect, who has pledged to fire thousands of civil servants and slash billions of dollars in spending, has so far almost fully cut out the government agencies his predecessors have relied on to take charge of the federal government.”

The tail has wagged the dog, the dog’s owner and the doghouse.

The Post said, “As his team considers hundreds of potential appointees for key jobs, he’s so far declined to let the Federal Bureau of Investigation check for potential red flags and security threats to guard against espionage — instead relying on private campaign lawyers for some appointees and doing no vetting at all for others. Trump’s transition team is considering moving on his first day in office to give those appointees blanket security clearances, according to people familiar with the discussions who spoke on the condition of anonymity to disclose private conversations.”

Trump won’t let the FBI — an organization that openly defied him in his first presidency — to investigate his nominees. They raided his home and confiscated 100,000 documents, falsely claiming that 100 of them were classified.

A federal judge finally threw the bogus charges out of court.

The Post said, “Trump’s transition team has also dispensed with the FBI’s role, in place since before World War II, in performing the background checks that form the backbone of security clearances for political appointees. By law these checks must be performed by federal employees, not private contractors with no agency oversight, to ensure that key decisions affecting public trust are made by ‘accountable government officials,’ according to federal statute.”

The nation got along fine for 150 years without the bureaucracy vetting Cabinet members. It will get along fine without the bureaucracy trying to frame incoming bosses the bureaucrats don’t like. They, too, do not have the power to veto the will of the president or the 31 states that elected him.

Toward the end of its tirade against Trump not bowing to the bureaucracy tugging his forelock, the Post finally quoted someone giving the other side of the argument Trump: Mike Davis, president of the Article III Project, a nonprofit group that has defended Trump against the criminal charges that later were dropped against him.

Davis said, “The American people rendered their verdict by putting him back in the White House. He should not trust the politicized and weaponized intelligence and law enforcement agencies that hobbled his presidency the first time. It’s a hostile takeover on behalf of the American people.”

And further down in the story, the Post admitted, “Many of the president-elect’s moves to skirt official transition policies are within the law, experts said — or at least are subject to laws that are not regularly enforced.

“But his transition alarms some officials who say the president-elect is weakening transparency, eroding checks and balances, and risking national security.”

We have a president who Red China and Ukraine paid off his son and other family members, so the Post and the rest of Washington can shove their troll concerns about national security so far up they will need a colonoscopy to view them.

Repeating Democrat/Intelligence Community talking points carries a price now.

Charlie Kirk tweeted with a video, “Sonny Hostin was forced to issue a legal note on The View that Matt Gaetz was found to have done nothing wrong after a three year DOJ investigation. Enjoy.”

ABC and its owner, Disney, are learning that with great power comes even greater litigation and liability.

As for Capito, she has gone DC like the Cherry Blossom Princess she always was. Murkowski too. Surely, Trump can find some backbencher in the state legislature to run against her.

Don’t worry folks. There is much hope.

Trump Wins tweeted, “BREAKING: Support for Matt Gaetz for Attorney General is now growing, with multiple senators coming out today announcing they'll vote for his confirmation. This is huge.”

