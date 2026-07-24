Don Surber

Don Surber

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MLR's avatar
MLR
7h

SA joining the Abraham Accords is worth the risk of SA going rogue. The Saudis could buy a nuclear weapon from the crazy Pakistanis whenever they want and no one and nothing could stop that anyway. Better to have the richest Arab state be friends with the most technologically advanced nation in the region. Everybody wins.

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Jake's avatar
Jake
7h

I believe Patton once said "Never take counsel in your fears". Nuclear energy is on an upswing trajectory. In the near future the Dems will take credit for the new clean energy and say it was their idea all along.

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