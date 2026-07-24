President Trump announced the USA will allow Saudi Arabia provided the Crown Prince signs the Abraham Accords and officially recognizes Israel’s right to exist. The Saudis already do. The two countries have made under-the-table deals in the past. Nothing personal, just business.

My personal belief is the Yom Kippur War in 1973 ended most of Arabia’s ardor for annihilating Israel. It’s not worth the effort to battle a mighty mite. They see Israel as a pea under 19 mattresses that only Carol Burnett can feel.

Yes, Saudi Arabia sits atop the second-largest oil reserve in the world. Why do they need nuclear reactors?

Well, nuclear power is safe and cheap and carbon neutral.

Besides, every barrel of oil the Saudis don’t use, the Saudis sell. It’s all about the Benjamins and oil is selling for $100 on the barrel head.

CBS reported, “Energy Secretary Chris Wright and Saudi Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman signed what the Trump administration calls a peaceful nuclear cooperation agreement, along with a safeguard agreement that the Energy Department says will lay the groundwork for a multibillion-dollar partnership to boost Saudi energy capacity. The deal could set the stage for a nuclear program for energy and other civilian purposes, not to build nuclear weapons.”

Sure. That’s what they always say. When they say it, I hear, “As always, should you or any of your IMF force be caught or killed, the Secretary will disavow any knowledge of your actions.”

I don’t care. The House of Saud has seen what Trump has done to Iran. MSB doesn’t want the Super Duper USS Trump aircraft carrier and its sharks with lasers raining down on him.

Besides, we need the Saudi Royal Air Force to take over thumping Iran.

The Light Bringer of course loved Iran because they shared in common the wish for Death To America.

In an April 2009 speech in Prague, Obama said, “We will support Iran’s right to peaceful nuclear energy with rigorous inspections. That is a path that the Islamic Republic can take.”

Not one nuclear reactor was planned or built in America during his reign.

In a 2013 statement, he said, “Iran, like any nation, should be able to access peaceful nuclear energy. But because of its record of violating its obligations, Iran must accept strict limitations on its nuclear program that make it impossible to develop a nuclear weapon.”

Iran is not like the others because it sends its armies to terrorize other nations: Hamas in Gaza, Hezbollah in Lebanon and the Houthis in Yemen. Yes, they are not independent terrorist groups. They are funded by Iran and controlled by Teheran. That makes them parts of the Iranian military.

Obama created the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action and released billions to Iran to fund its military under the cover of humanitarian aid—an underground military base for Gaza, weapons for Yemen, missiles for Lebanon, and that sort of thing.

In his 2015 American University speech defending the JCPOA, Obama said, “While Iran, like any party to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, is allowed to access peaceful nuclear energy, the agreement strictly defines the manner in which its nuclear program can proceed, ensuring that all pathways to a bomb are cut off.”

Saudi Arabia would not be the first in the Persian Gulf area first to have nuclear power plants. The United Arab Emirates has the Barakah nuclear power plant (four reactors) that now provides around 25% of the country’s electricity. Air conditioners need electricity.

New York City shut down its nuclear reactor that supplied 25% of its electricity. We should call the DSA crowd what it is—regressive not progressive.

Senator Ed Markey said, “As a Senator, Secretary Rubio was among the loudest voices warning about the dangers of giving Saudi Arabia, which has openly vowed to develop nuclear weapons, access to nuclear technology. Now, Secretary Rubio and President Trump risk the security of the United States and its allies in the Middle East by potentially enabling nuclear proliferation in Saudi Arabia and igniting an arms race in the region. Let us be clear: allowing Saudi Arabia to develop nuclear weapons would be irresponsible and dangerous.”

Markey supported the JCPOA that gave Iran nuclear reactors.

Apparently he believes you can trust Iran, which chants Death to America, but not Saudi Arabia, which supplied the USA with oil for decades until Trump made America energy independent again.

Congressman Brad Sherman of California said, “We are bombing Iran because they insist upon enriching and reprocessing. Saudi Arabia is not agreeing to the additional inspections that could make sure that their program is not used to develop a nuclear weapon. We have no idea who will be running Saudi Arabia 10 years from now.”

But Saudi Arabia has a basic comprehensive safeguards agreement with the International Atomic Energy Agency (in force since 2009, with the small quantities protocol rescinded in late 2024).

Democrats want additional inspections, which they call the Gold Standard.

Hey, Grok, did the Gold Standard work in Iran?

Grok: “No—Iran was never held to the strict Gold Standard, and the JCPOA (the deal that applied to it) had only partial, temporary success.”

So the Democrat position is nuke reactors for Iran but not for the House of Saud.

Congress has 90 days to play with this political football. Good thing Mike Johnson is House speaker so he can stop any RINO shenanigans in the Senate.

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