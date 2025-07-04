Trump spotted Brick Suit in the crowd in Iowa last night. The president said, “I like that suit. I'll wake up one day and I'll be dressed like a wall, just like you.” Grok, make it so.

If you are looking for a patriotic post for Independence Day, here it is.

I was going to write one again this year but Congress passed the cornerstone legislation of Trump’s second presidency, eclipsing my desire to look at past Fourth of July jubilations.

The Big Beautiful Bill was worthy of our Founding Fathers, who would be appalled by the size and breadth of the government. DC controls just about every facet of a citizen’s life while siting on a mountain of IOUs no one ever will collect.

The bill, which will become law when President Trump signs it tonight at 5 PM Eastern (Lord willing), trims spending for the first time in memory and cuts income taxes on tips and overtime and sorta exempts Social Security with a $6,000 tax deduction for those of us 65 and older.

The bill also makes the 2017 tax cut permanent. That is very important to the economy because that bill cut the federal corporate income tax rate to a flat 21%. The USA’s old tax rate was 35%—the highest in the world. This led to corporations moving their headquarters off shore.

Republicans talked a good game about luring them back. Democrats came up with a tax scheme to force them back.

Trump just did it. He made no special favors and he punished no one. Instead, he solved the real problem: the tax was too damn high.

7 years after passage of the 2017 tax cuts, the House Ways and Means Committee said in December, “The Trump tax cuts made America globally competitive which helped working families here at home keep their jobs and encouraged investments in forgotten parts of the country. The proof is in the pudding: under President Obama, 28 American corporations moved their headquarters and cash overseas to take advantage of lower foreign taxes. In the seven years since the Trump tax cuts took effect, no American corporation has inverted to put its headquarters overseas.

“Pro-growth policies like a competitive corporate tax rate, incentives for U.S. companies to keep American intellectual property in the U.S., and tax reforms addressing revenue earned in foreign countries, made American workers and businesses more competitive around the world. If the Trump tax cuts expire, tax hikes on American businesses will encourage them to return to shipping investment and American jobs overseas.”

Republicans said they would cut funding to Planned Parenthood. They never did.

Planned Parenthood said in May, “200 Health Centers at Risk of Closure if Republicans Defund Planned Parenthood.”

Trump got Congress to do it. The best president since Reagan continues to return America to normalcy. Via Instapundit:

Then there is the border. Republicans said they were going to shut down the border but when push came to shove, Republican congressional leaders refused in his first presidency to fund the construction of a wall, which would protect us from being overrun by hordes of illegal aliens.

A wall would have prevented FJB and his Auto Pen from allowing 11 million invaders in to replace Americans, particularly white Americans.

This time around, Trump ain’t playing games. He sent military troops to the border and started rounding illegal aliens up and spitting them out of the country. He’s taken on the courts, the mayors and smarmy Gavin Newsom. Illegal border crossings hit zero in May.

While the media lied about a Maryland Man, Trump sent him home to his real country, El Salvador. The kangaroo court made Trump fetch him but Supreme Court OK’d sending guys like him to third-party countries like South Sudan.

The fake Maryland Man better quit claiming abuse in El Salvador or his booty will be sent to Djibouti.

The Big Beautiful Bill will send many a phony Maryland Man home.

The White House said, “We must ensure that the invasion we witnessed as a nation under Joe Biden and Kamala Harris never happens again. The One Big Beautiful Bill’s historic investment in our border security ensures we permanently secure our border and protect our homeland by finishing the border wall, hiring 10,000 new ICE officers, and funding efforts to stop the flow of fentanyl.”

FJB hired 87,000 IRS agents to go after Americans.

Trump’s hiring 10,000 ICE officers to go after illegal aliens.

Then there is foreign aid, a perennial complaint from the Do Nothing Caucus in the Republican Party. Trump chain-sawed USAID, which funded the non-government organizations that did the Democrat Party’s dirty work and kicked back a hefty amount of money to the party.

How do I know this? I read between the lines. As the USAID money evaporated, a funny thing happened to the DNC. It went broke.

NYT reported, “The D.N.C. Is in Chaos and Desperate for Cash

“Under its new leader, Ken Martin, the Democratic National Committee has been plagued by infighting and a drop in big donations, raising alarms from Democrats as they try to win back power.”

People finally are focusing on the national debt. Trump is doing something about it this time—with tariffs.

In the first half of this year, he’s collected more tariff revenue than any other president has in an entire year.

Axios said, “At current levels, annual collections are pacing ahead of the administration’s own estimates.

“Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and trade advisor Peter Navarro have previously estimated tariffs could generate north of $300 billion in revenue.”

To use DC lingo, that works out to $3 trillion over a 10-year period. It’s only a tax if you don’t buy American.

For about 20 years, Republicans have talked about stopping Iran from building nuclear bombs.

Two weeks ago, Trump stopped Iran from building nuclear bombs.

The 13th Bomb Squadron sent 7 B-2s from Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, to take out the two biggest nuke sites in Iran. A submarine fired 30 Tomahawk missiles to take out a third site.

Iranian leaders had scoffed at Trump’s attempts to cease fire with Israel. The bunker buster bombs and the Tomahawks brought a quick ceasefire. The ayatollahs thought their Fordo site was impenetrable. It now is filled with dirt and rocks.

While everyone on cable news was arguing over whether we defeated Iran, Trump settled a war between Rwanda and Congo that had killed 6 million people over the last 20 years.

What was in it for us? Mineral rights.

And Vietnam signed a trade agreement that imposes a 20% tariff on its exports to the USA—40% if it is a transnational (Red China) product. Guess who has nearly twice as large a reserve of rare earth minerals as the USA.

Republicans keep yapping about the liberal bias in the media. Trump is suing the moguls of the media. He collected $15 million from Disney’s ABC and $16 million from CBS.

George Bernard Shaw said, “Some men see things as they are and ask why? I dream things that never were and ask why not?”

Donald John Trump just goes out and does it.

