Off the Press reported, “Conservative activists are up in arms as details of an immigration deal being negotiated in the Senate have been leaked. The proposed plan suggests that illegal border crossers will be immediately eligible for work permits, and the government will allow up to 5,000 illegal immigrants a day before new expulsion powers kick in.

“Rosemary Jenks, government relations director at the Immigration Accountability Project, has been briefing others on the current framework. She has revealed that it includes a right to government-funded lawyers for illegal immigrant children and would also expand legal immigration, both of which are priorities for President Biden.”

The Party of the Bushes once again rescues Democrats right in the nick of time. The public finally rose against illegal immigration and the invasion by immigrants — only to have these Trikki Nikki-level Faux Conservatives sell us out.

Mitch McConnell and the rest are just a Ray Epps and a pack of Judas goats leading America astray. Enough RINOs will defect in the House to pass it/

Progress had been made. Consider the situation in Illinois.

On August 02, 2021, Democrat Governor JB Pritzker of Illinois announced that he “signed HB 121, SB 667, SB 1596 and SB 2665 into law, legislation expanding protections for immigrant and refugee communities and further establishing Illinois as the most welcoming state in the nation. The new laws strengthen the TRUST Act and make Illinois the second state in the nation to require local officials to end partnerships with ICE, address hate crimes against immigrant communities, expand workplace protections for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients, and create the Illinois Immigration Impact Task Force to ensure state programs and policies best serve immigrant residents.”

Last week, he sent a letter to Republican Governor Greg Abbott of Texas begging him not to send any more illegal aliens to the Welcoming State.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported, “Pritzker urges Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to stop migrant drop-offs in winter storm: ‘I plead with you for mercy.’

“With Chicago temperatures expected to dip to dangerous lows, Gov. J.B. Pritzker wants migrant drop-offs from Texas to stop.”

The paper, which supports having Chicago remain a Welcoming City, said in its story, “According to the city’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications, Chicago has received an estimated 34,562 migrants since the drop-offs began. That includes 4,468 people who have arrived on daily flights to O’Hare and Midway international airports since June 2023.

“One bus was expected to make drop-offs in the Chicago area Friday, the city said. There are also 408 migrants awaiting placement — with 14,574 people in 28 active shelters.”

Boo-hoo-hoo.

Chicago has to take care of 70,000 illegal aliens.

Texas has 1.6 million illegal aliens.

That’s more than the populations of Vermont and Wyoming combined.

And the people who brag about being the most Welcoming State and the most Welcoming City in the nation are mad at Abbott for making them live up to their names.

Pritzker said in his letter to Abbott, “I plead with you for mercy for the thousands of people who are powerless to speak for themselves. Please, while winter is threatening vulnerable people’s lives, suspend your transports and do not send more people to our state.”

It snows in Texas, and in Mexico, too.

The Sun-Times in a January 2 editorial said, “as scores of asylum seekers from the country’s southern border continue to be crammed aboard buses and chartered aircraft by Texas GOP Gov. Greg Abbott and callously shipped to Chicago and other major cities with Democratic leadership, it’s also clear that its time for President Joe Biden to get off the sidelines and fully address the problem on a national level.”

Biden already fully addressed the problem on a national level by refusing to uphold the law and close the border to illegal aliens. They think the arsonist will help them extinguish the flames.

The editorial also said, “Abbott’s behavior is so egregious that when Chicago and New York began a clampdown in recent weeks on the buses bringing in the migrants, the Texas governor then sent the vehicles to places such as Rockford and Jersey City, locales with easy transit access to the Windy City and the Big Apple.”

The real cruelty is that Biden and his fellow Marxist, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, the president of Mexico, are encouraging people — including criminal gangs, fentanyl distributors, Rid Chinese spies and terrorists — to enter America. If what Abbott is doing is so egregious, how do we describe Biden, AMLO and the coyotes who deliver illegals to the border?

The Western world is under attack by an invasion of third worlders, encouraged by their Marxist leaders. Most of Europe is caving in to the Muslim Marxists and their demands. The media is fully behind this effort to replace white people with brown. That’s not racist or a conspiracy theory. In America, for two decades Democrats have preached that soon white people will be a minority in an America they will rule — bwa ha ha.

Throughout North America, a combination of white guilt and an ignorance of what really happened to the Indians (they were overnumbered by white settlers) lulled the white majority into a false belief in immigration. That is changing.

The Toronto Globe and Mail said in an editorial, “Less than a year ago, polling by Nanos Research showed 61% of Canadians thought that immigration levels should either be increased or stay the same, in keeping with a decades-old consensus that welcomes newcomers to this country.

“Public opinion has inverted, according to Nanos. In December, 61% of Canadians said immigration levels should be reduced, with just 34% still believing that Canada should maintain or increase the number of newcomers.”

That is a very sudden reversal, but a logical one because liberal policies always look good on paper but are terrible when put into practice.

Novelist Sarah Hoyt, a Portuguese-born American, wrote on Saturday, “Part of the problem we have with the left’s fantasies is that they are very bad at world building.”

She’s a professional storyteller.

Hoyt wrote, “They’re all about the story, but if they’re given a reason why they never poke into it, see if it’s true, or even do the most basic elementary ‘wait, that doesn’t add up.’ Ever.”

Her example was replacing four-stomach cows by feeding what they eat to single-stomach humans. This would eliminate cow farts and as everyone knows, human farts don’t stink.

She wrote, “What they missed, of course, that any rural kid knows is that you don’t feed livestock on what humans can eat. Instead, you feed the stuff humans can’t eat, the stuff left after processing corn, or wheat or whatever to well, you feed just about anything to pigs. But you can feed wheat straw to cows. And frankly, you can pasturage cows on land where you can’t grow anything. They’re not like goats, that you can feed on three tin cans and an old log, but they still can digest hard vegetable matter humans can’t eat.”

Humans are not cows. They are not interchangeable. Imagine that.

And illegal aliens are not Americans. They, too, are not interchangeable.

She ended her column.

It’s important to know where they’re coming from, and what is going on in their brains, and how they’re guzzling their own ink, and how it poisons them. But ultimately? Ultimately their lies and idiocy. And not only are we not required to let them drag us backwards into their insanity, it is our duty to point out it’s insane, and has no contact with anything but the fantasies of their deranged brains. And it’s important to keep this in mind and refuse their language which leads to their insanity. These are not “refugees” even if they come from countries with profoundly bad governments. No, they’re illegal immigrants, or border jumpers, or, if you prefer, commie advance guerillas (at least the military age ones.) Be not afraid. Hold on to the truth, and keep telling it. In the end, we win, they lose.

I agree, but keeping the faith does not help much while the republic falls apart while you are still in it. Reagan’s line — we win, they lose — was encouraging at a time when the Soviet Union looked invincible and inevitable. Less than a decade later, or course, it ended after 70 years.

I’m 70. I don’t have another 70 years to wait for this BS to end. Republicans in Washington are just imposters.

F-word, F-word, F-word.

Get more from Don Surber in the Substack app Available for iOS and Android Get the app

Leave a comment

Refer a friend

Share Don Surber

Share