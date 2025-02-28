The departure of Joy Reid from MSNBC, Jimmy Olsen Acosta from CNN, Woodchuck Todd from MSNBC, Norah O’Donnell from CBS and Lester Holt from NBC are ratings driven. Their ratings dropped because their opinions and reporting are dull, predictable and boring.

The constant barrage of sustained outrage over misrepresented events such as labeling as a Nazi salute Elon Musk stretching out his hand now competes in the public arena with a little thing that I like to call the truth.

This greatly undermines the propaganda value of media outlets. Things are going so far south for the Washington Post that a desperate Jeff Bezos will try having its editorial pages balanced again.

Opinion pages are not the problem. Relevance is.

Big Media should hire a few people to report the political news objectively instead of relying on Democrat talking points to fill their airwaves. Now is the time to do so, because the re-installation of Trump as president provided a cornucopia of great news stories.

For example, Trump’s new administration has revealed that instead of feeding the hungry and housing the homeless, USAID has spent:

Those story links are to the Daily Mail, Breitbart and other outlets not inside the clique of DC journalists.

Instead of going after the use of USAID as an ATM for lefty causes, Big Media is trying to trip the whistleblowers. Aha! CNN reported. Musk was wrong. We didn’t spend $50 million on condoms in Gaza, we only blew $8 million worldwide.

So we still were robbed, just not as much as Musk said. Nyah, nyah, nyah.

The condoms caper was done in the name of stopping the spread of AIDS, while at the same time the feds were promoting the legalization of more gay sex throughout the world. In the 1960s, the left protested American hegemony.

Now the left demands that the whole world be just like us. Hedonist liberals are OK with colonization unless it promotes Christianity and traditional Western values.

Big Media abandoned objectivity because showing both sides of the story undercuts the propaganda.

The math is always slanted. If they give you the number but not the percentage, you know the percentage is small. If they give you the percentage but not the number, you know the number is small.

And so you get AP reporting, “Trump’s firing of 1,000 national park workers raises concerns about maintenance and operating hours.”

Wow, that’s a lot of staff—except, it isn’t. AP said the National Park Service operates 428 parks, historic sites and other attractions. That works out to two or three per site, although it is likely many of the layoffs are back office DEI staff and the like.

The National Park Service has a staff of 20,000 employees. This is a 5% layoff.

Nevertheless, AP said, “Park advocates say the permanent staff cuts will leave hundreds of national parks—including some of the most well-known and most heavily visited sites—understaffed and facing tough decisions about operating hours, public safety and resource protection.

On November 18, AP reported, “The Associated Press says buyouts and some layoffs are ahead as it seeks to cut its workforce by 8%.”

But AP insists its quality hasn’t suffered. AP’s problem is its biggest customers are newspapers, a dying breed. The need for customers is why Ralston Purina does not offer Dinosaur Chow.

AP is an example of my go broke, get work postulation which holds that dying companies latch on to wokeness in a manic last-ditch marketing effort. While AP and its newspaper customers always leaned left they have in recent years gone harder left than even academics go, embracing transgenderism all the way down to using the phrase her penis.

Big Media’s political leanings are not the crime. Missing actual news is. Instead of broadcasting uninteresting shows with endless panels commenting on a few select stories, why not do some actual news?

While there are oodles of stories about Democrats and others saying it is wrong to give Musk access to private information, the rest of the reporters seem to be ignoring this report from Politico, “The IRS told House Republicans this month that a former contractor leaked the private data of more than 400,000 taxpayers, nearly six times higher than originally thought.”

Those taxpayers include Musk and Trump.

Basically, journalists have become an incurious lot in DC.

The USAID-funded production of the DEI musical in Ireland deserves several reports. The show should be entertaining as the Irish and the gays are quite gifted musically. Nathan Lane sings George M. Cohan! Film at 11.

Also, what exactly did we feed the al Qaeda-affiliated fighters in Syria? How did it compare to what we feed our own soldiers?

And how do you print personalized contraceptives birth control devices in developing countries? I cannot imagine a paper condom being of much use.

Instead of trying to spin the news, Big Media should simply report it.

As for Epstein’s Clients List, I want to see Epstein’s clients indicted.

