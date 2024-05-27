The political press is yukking it up because some Libertarians booed Trump at their presidential nomination convention. That is fine. Ask yourself when was the last time the Libertarian presidential candidate mattered. That Trump drew the press to the convention was the real story.

Libertarians went through seven rounds to pick their candidate. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. lost in the first round. Chase Oliver, a gay Georgian, defeated “none of the above” with 60% of the vote in the final round.

BBC led with “Donald Trump was booed repeatedly during an appearance at the Libertarian Party's national convention on Saturday as he asked members for their support,” because that was the news.

The Biden campaign tweeted, “A seething and unpopular Trump lashes out and belittles the audience as they boo him.”

There’s your left-wing media spin.

Angela Elise McArdle, chairwoman of the Libertarian National Committee, tweeted back, “You didn't even show up. You have zero credibility.”

There’s your story.

The Trump train keeps a-rolling. Democrats, RINOs and deep-staters keep trying to derail him. They rigged the election and then went for the throat. They imprisoned hundreds of Trump supporters on the premise that a visit to the Capitol is an insurrection. They impeached Trump over it. Then they investigated the visit in the hope of finding a crime.

The DC dummies then raided Trump’s home and gave the FBI a license to kill him. Only a Trump trip to NYC that day spared the nation a Mar-a-Ruby Ridge.

FJB did not stop there. Democrats filed bogus civil suits that Democrat judges shepherded juries through. That was not enough to quench their thirst for vengeance for daring to win the presidency. Democrat prosecutors got grand juries to OK four indictments on 91 charges.

The public has had enough. The mugshot last August was just too much. Within three weeks he took the lead in presidential polling and except for a small State of the Union bump by FJB, Trump has not relinquished that lead. There is talk of him picking up black and Hispanic votes, we shall see. Single women — particularly baby mamas — are the only voting bloc that Biden dominates.

The trials in New York — one of them for taking out a loan and paying it back with interest — have turned him into a martyr. He drew 100,000 people to a rally in New Jersey, a state he lost by 16 points four years ago.

Then he went to South Bronx.

Roger Kimball wrote:

Future historians, psephologists, and political analysts, searching for the day and time that Joe Biden’s 2024 campaign imploded beyond recovery, are likely to settle on Thursday May 23, 2024, at approximately 7 p.m. It was then that Trump’s surprising rally in Crotona Park in the South Bronx really got underway. I didn’t hear any actual bells tolling, but if you listened carefully you could discern the mournful obligato that signaled the end of Joe Biden’s hopes in New York — and therefore the country.

A little over the top but I like it.

Trump is not a martyr. He is a man who with the Lord’s help stands on his own two feet. He gives hope. Cynical Publius tweeted about the Bronx speech:

1. Trump did not put on an affected, fake accent of an A.M.E. Zion minister or Chi Chi Rodriguez (See: Hillary). He was simply Trump, without airs or any patronizing words or thoughts. 2. He did not tell the people of the Bronx that they were victims. He told them that they were powerful and could solve their community’s problems themselves. 3. He did not demonize any groups of Americans as the evil “Other.” Yes, he criticized the failed policies of Democrats and poked fun at their foibles, but he reminded everyone that we are all Americans first, from coast to coast. 4. He did not promise to solve the problems of the Bronx with handouts or wealth redistribution. He merely promised that he would help set the national economic conditions so the community itself could solve its own problems through jobs, business and education. He promised empowerment, not victimhood.

This election is far from over. Pandering works. FJB has trillions to throw at voting blocs. And the FBI is working hard to show whose side it’s on:

FBI Signs Agreement with Blacks In Government The FBI and the Blacks In Government (BIG) Future Leaders in America’s Government (FLAG) program recently signed a memorandum of understanding to acknowledge their relationship and to encourage more cooperative activities between the two organizations.

I see a BIG red FLAG.

Winning isn’t everything; it’s the only thing — as Vince Lombardi is said to have put it. And winning means nothing if Trump allows the FBI, FJB and the rest to get away with eight years of illegal and unconstitutional harassment.

First, the FBI has to go. Shut it down.

In August 2022, the Washington Times reported, “‘Biden’s personal Gestapo’: Majority of voters agree with Roger Stone’s critique of FBI, poll shows.”

The story said:

Rasmussen Reports on Thursday said 53% of voters now agree with former Trump adviser Roger Stone’s 2021 criticism of the nation’s preeminent law enforcement agency as “Biden’s personal Gestapo” — up from 46% in December. That goes for a lot of independents and Democrats, too. The polls said 49% of independents and 37% of Democrats now agree with Mr. Stone (while 72% of liberals disagree). The poll also found that 44% of voters said they trust the FBI less since more than 30 armed agents swarmed Mr. Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, rummaging through his office and Melania Trump’s clothes closet, seizing classified documents.

That raid deserves prosecutions of everyone involved, but just before the second Trump DOJ goes after Jack “Son of Unabomber” Smith, I want a 4 AM raid of that mansion Biden calls home along the shores of Delaware. FJB put the “hobo” in Rehoboth Beach.

Surely Trump can appoint some magistrate to sign off on a warrant to allow a 9-hour search of the place for nuclear codes or whatever the FBI claimed it was looking for in Mar-a-Lago.

But the Trump train moves forward from the seedy place FJB and the deep state that rigged the election left us at.

Like the Road Runner, Trump runs on the road all day. The people notice and the people finally cheer him. The market for lies about President Trump is saturated and dying in light of the tremendously and exceedingly awful presidency of FJB.

Breitbart reported, “The Apprentice left the Cannes Film Festival empty-handed, with no announcement of a U.S. distribution deal following former President Donald Trump’s threat of a lawsuit and cease-and-desist demand against the filmmakers.

“In addition, the movie failed to win any prizes at Saturday’s closing ceremony, despite some movie pundits predicting that actor Sebastian Stan would be rewarded for his portrayal of Trump.”

Trump is no miracle man, but he has turned the tables. He got the world to pay attention to the Libertarian Party, which withered under the heat of the spotlight.

Despite a press that despises covering him, Trump dominates the news. On a weekend when the sitting president should be basking in the glory of Memorial Day coverage, the once and future president was the focus of attention.

* * *

Today is Memorial Day in which we honor the more than a million men and women who died to protect our God-given rights and our country — as well we should.

