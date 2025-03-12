Oksana Markarova, Ukraine’s ambassador to the USA, had the worst moment of her life on February 28 when she watched her boss insult President Trump in the Oval Office in a ceremony that was supposed to end the stupid war in Ukraine that Putin began and NATO continued by arming that chump Zelensky.

The whole world watched Markarova’s migraine begin when she heard Zelensky threaten Trump.

All the goofball had to do was thank America, sign the deal and smile. Instead he argued with Trump for 50 minutes. The president kicked little Zee out of the White House and fed to his staff the expensive lunch he had plan to give the ingrate.

Sun Tzu gave us the Art of War.

Trump gave us the Art of the Deal.

Zelensky gave his ambassador the Art of Driving Someone to Drink and Sniff Glue.

Oh, our stupendously insipid press gave its ridiculous takes on what transpired. The New York Times led the league in blaming Trump for Zelensky’s Ztupity.

NYT: “Trump's Dressing Down of Zelensky Plays Into Putin’s War Aims.”

Mo Dowd: “Trump Is Rootin’ for Putin.”

Thomas L. Friedman: “This Never Happened With an American President Before.”

And on and on. Rupert Murdoch’s Wall Street Journal, aka Mini-NYT, piped in, “Putin Wins the Trump-Zelensky Oval Office Spectacle.”

Putin won the war almost as soon as it began. NATO’s intervention only prolonged the tragedy and mounted the death toll. Zelensky’s move was to shift the blame for the globalist proxy war with Russia onto Donald Trump. The spin is Ukraine would have won the war if only Trump spend hundreds of billions of dollars more on the war.

We’re $37 trillion in debt and this loser and his European conspirators want to use to up all the ink in the U.S. Mint’s print shop to create more dollars out of thin air for Ukraine to waste on a lost cause. If I did not know better, I would say our NATO frenemies and Putin did this just to bankrupt the USA.

But our 29 NATO partners—if that’s what you call deadweight on a troop transport ship—are not large enough thinkers. The chauvinist in me says Europe lost its best in wars and immigration to America. Last century’s two world wars cost Germany, France, England and the rest two generations of brave men.

Zelensky only acts brave. After his catastrophic performance before the president, he hightailed it to Fox to assure everyone that he is grateful for the money. He’s such a genius that he forgot one rule of diplomacy: Don’t get kicked out.

Then he forgot another rule: The little man apologizes to the bigger one. Trump has about 5 inches in height on him.

But what caused all his trouble was Zelensky’s ego was bigger than his position in life. He was gambler who crapped out and wanted someone else to stake him.

Rachael Bade of Politico said, “Zelensky Forgot the First Rule of Dealing With Trump. Flattery will get you everywhere. Insults will get you kicked to the curb.”

That’s the first rule with dealing with anyone. But when in Washington, you do as Washington does and Washington never accepts responsibility and always blames Republicans for anything that goes wrong.

Except in this case, Trump got it right. To every thing there is a season, and a time to every purpose under the heaven. This is the time to cast away stones, not to gather stones together. It does not matter who started the war. It is time to end it.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio called on Zelensky to apologize, telling CNN, “There was no need for him to go in there and become antagonistic. We were hoping that that meeting would begin by: ‘Thank you for everything you’ve done for us. We wouldn’t be where we are today without you. We wouldn’t even have a chance to negotiate a piece without the help you gave us.’ ”

It took the little zee 11 days to apologize and surrender. Rubio, who has dealt with Markarova’s Migraine for weeks, made the announcement: “We've offered Ukraine an immediate ceasefire. They accepted. We will now take this to the Russians. The ball is now in their court.”

The ball has been in Putin’s court for years. No one likes to cede land to an aggressor but further death and destruction will not change this outcome.

The same people who DEMANDED a ceasefire from Israel—which had won its latest war with Palestinians—opposed a ceasefire in Ukraine.

Trump withheld aid to Ukraine to stop the war. Biden as vice president withheld aid to Ukraine to get it to fire a prosecutor who was investigating into Hunter’s company.

Robert Gates, defense secretary under Bush and Obama, said a decade ago that Biden has gotten every foreign policy issue wrong. The Ukraine War is the latest in that string of errors, this time a tragic mistake, prolonged by Zelensky—Markarova’s Migraine.

