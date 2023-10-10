After 50 years of terrorism by the Palestinians, readers know the drill. The Arabs attack Israelis, the Israelis counter-attack, and the Western press makes Israel the villain of the story. NBC captioned the above photo, “Relatives mourn people killed in an Israeli air strike in Gaza City on Monday.”

Are there bodies under the sheets? It looks like laundry because I don’t see any feet or body parts pushing against the sheets. The photo looks staged. The AP credited Fatima Al-Zahra'a Shbair, a Palestinian photographer. Who did the Israelis kill? Obviously not women and children because the media would have mentioned it.

To be sure, Palestinian terrorists have mothers who mourn their deaths. I trust Israelis will increase the number of those mothers high enough so that no mother will have a son join the Palestinian army be it Hamas, Hezbollah, ISIS or al-Qaeda. Israel is making those mothers pay.

The Times of Israel reported on Monday, “Israel hit 1,707 targets in Gaza since Saturday, including 475 rocket systems, 73 command centers, 23 strategic infrastructure sites and 22 underground targets.”

Palestinians blame this sneak attack and atrocities on Hamas but they elected Hamas to run Gaza, which gives Palestinians ownership of this war which they lost within hours of launching it. Propaganda is all the Palestinians have left. They are losing even that.

The Greek City Times reported, “The Greek Orthodox Church of Saint Porphyrius in Gaza was not bombed as initially reported by Palestinian sources.

“Despite rumors, the Facebook page for Saint Porphyrius Orthodox Church has denied that it was destroyed today in a bombing by Israel.”

The Palestinians went too far this time making it difficult for their lefty apologists to cover for them. Paragliding into a Rave for Peace and then gang-raping the women in front of their boyfriends and then slaughtering both has finally revolted many of the past supporters of the Palestinians, who wish to drive Israel to the sea.

Even Biden — who gave Iran $6 billion for 5 Americans held hostage to finance this war — has had to dial back his support. There is no American call for a truce before Israel can respond. There are no calls for proportionality in response. Instead, we cheer as Israel pays back Palestine for launching thousands of rockets by launching Israeli rockets.

I have not seen Americans root this hard for Israel since the Six Day War 56 years ago. Instead of a quick call for peace after Palestinians were done attacking, Biden sent an aircraft carrier.

Jonathan Tobin of the Jewish News Organization wrote, “But when [Biden] and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken came out and faced the cameras in the White House on the afternoon of the first day of the conflict, what he said [link] should have satisfied even the most ardent supporter of Israel.

“This was no pro forma statement about reaffirming the alliance between the two countries. His characterization of the terrorist attacks was spot on. Unlike the mainstream corporate American media, he referred to it as terrorism and called their actions unconscionable. When he said, ‘Israel has the right to defend itself and its people. Full Stop,’ that was exactly what the world needed to hear. The same could be said of his warning about ‘any party hostile to Israel’ seeking to exploit the attacks for their advantage.”

Hamas has made Gaza toxic. Israel is making it rubble.

Tobin wrote, “The Palestinians’ crimes may have made it imperative that Israel not accept a return to a status quo that enables the terrorists to pose an ongoing threat. Netanyahu is likely to have the domestic support he needs to do whatever is needed — no matter how many human shields in Gaza are harmed — to guarantee that Hamas and the Palestinians are defeated in this war rather than benefiting politically.”

Collin Rugg, founder of Trending Politics, confirmed Biden has had to act in support of Israel.

Rugg tweeted, “Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has told President Joe Biden that Israel has no choice but to launch a ground operation in Gaza.

“‘We have to go in. We can’t negotiate now. We need to restore deterrence,’ Netanyahu said.

“The report claims that Biden did not push back against the PM.”

Biden’s action has to bum Obama out, but the savagery of the attack on a Jewish holiday shocked the world because the depravity of gang rapes went beyond the pale. To be fair, Obama eventually condemned the attack. His was a tactical retreat.

The Palestinians already had lost some Arab support. Egypt ditched them when Carter was president. Trump’s Abraham Accords formalized the abandonment of Palestinians by five other Muslim nations.

Breitbart reported, “The Foreign Affairs Ministry of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) issued a statement Sunday directly condemning the Palestinian terrorist organization Hamas for a bloody terror spree that has left over 700 dead since early Saturday, urging the region to avoid following the group toward ‘nihilistic destruction.’

“The UAE is one of the world’s wealthiest and most influential explicitly Islamic governments. Abu Dhabi’s condemnation of Hamas and extension of condolences to the majority-Jewish victims of the Hamas rapes, abductions, and massacres on Saturday is a dramatic contrast in tone from neighboring Iran — where the regime threw a street party to celebrate the killings, complete with a fireworks display — and the eruption of pro-Hamas rallies and celebrations around the world, including in the United States.”

AP for years shielded Hamas by having its Gaza City offices inside the building that housed the intelligence operations of Hamas. Two summers ago, Israel had enough and told AP to leave within an hour — and then blew up the building after AP left.

This upset AP, as one might expect.

But its reporting of this weekend’s horror has not had the poor-Palestinians-just-throwing-rocks taint. Maybe it was because Hamas was not throwing rocks but raping and killing innocents attending a concert. That was just one of the many Hamas atrocities this weekend, but it was the one that hit Hamas hardest because the target was a bunch of young kids having fun. The rape of the rave justified taking care of the Palestinian problem once and for all.

AP reported, “Israel increased airstrikes on the Gaza Strip and sealed it off from food, fuel, and other supplies in retaliation for a bloody incursion by Hamas militants. Hamas pledged to kill captured Israelis if attacks targeted civilians without warnings.

“In the war’s third day, Israel was still finding bodies from Hamas’ stunning weekend attack into southern Israeli towns.”

Did you catch that? AP called it Hamas’ stunning weekend attack. There was no defense of Palestinian action in the report.

It is not just Western journalists who were shocked.

The Times of India reported, “A distressing incident occurred near the Gaza Strip during a music festival, where an Israeli student, Noa Argamani, was reportedly abducted by Hamas terrorists. A video released by her family shows the terrifying moments leading to her abduction, with Argamani pleading not to be killed. Her boyfriend, Avi Nathan, was also confronted by the terrorists.”

Even CNN is disgusted by this.

Mediaite reported, “In a stark reminder that covering tragedy can take its own emotional toll, CNN’s Anderson Cooper became visibly choked up on camera while reporting on the Hamas terrorist attacks that rocked Israel over the weekend.

“After airing an interview with a distraught woman, Yifat Zailer, whose cousin’s family — including an infant and a three-year-old — was kidnapped by Hamas, Cooper was back on camera but silent for a moment. He then appeared to look down and off-camera for a moment before throwing to correspondent Hadas Gold. When he finally did speak, his voice was audibly shaky.”

Even Andrea Mitchell is disgusted.

Mediaite reported, “MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell confronted a former spokesperson for the Palestinian Liberation Organization who claimed the Hamas attack on Israel wasn’t being ‘put in the proper political context.’”

She said, “I know that there are many grievances over many decades by the Palestinians and a lot of tension and conflicts in the West Bank, very recently, over the last year, intensifying. Can you react to this threat from Hamas now to threaten to execute hostages, who include women, children, the elderly, who were taken from their homes if there are any more air attacks?”

But then there was Forbes magazine’s unprompted tweet from another planet.

The most ill-informed people in America often are journalists. The magazine later removed its kneejerk Israel-is-wrong tweet. Forbes calls itself a capitalist tool. Oh, it is a tool all right.

Last night I learned FAFO in Hebrew is להזדיין ולגלות.

Palestinians also are learning this today. They had a good thing going for themselves. Attack Israelis every few years, get sympathy and get money.

Hamas killed that this weekend — along with 1,000 or so innocent civilians who never said Death to Palestine. Now Hamas is bringing just that.

