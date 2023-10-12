Palestinian goons launched a horrific and well-staged attack on Israel this weekend that included the gang rapes of women, the beheading of babies and the burning of Jews alive. The horror exposed just what decolonization and the rest of the lefty euphemisms for wiping out the West are.

All the talk about intersectionality, diversity, equity and inclusiveness really mean torturing and killing white people. The actions by Hamas — Palestine’s other name — finally showed the world what their true goal is and what their methods are. The left used to say by any means necessary. The terrorists say by the worst means possible. That is what terrorists do: they attack innocents in horrific fashion to terrorize people into submission.

Paragliding into a Rave for Peace to rape and kill women was only for starters. We learned later that in one town they beheaded babies.

Israelis are uniting behind Netanyahu like never before because they know they either win this war or die.

The Times of Israel reported, “An agreement is reached to bring Benny Gantz’s opposition National Unity party into an emergency government amid the war with Hamas in Gaza following days of negotiations, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Gantz announced in a joint statement.

“A small war cabinet to direct the war with Hamas will be created, as demanded by Gantz, which will include just Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, and Gantz.

“Former IDF general National Unity MK Gadi Eisenkot together with Minister Ron Dermer will serve as observers in the war cabinet.

“For the duration of the war, five members of the National Unity party will be added to the broader security cabinet which operates under every government — Gantz, Eisenkot, MK Gideon Sa’ar and two others yet to be determined.

“A position in the war cabinet has been left open for Opposition Leader Yair Lapid, who has refused to join the government if the far-right Religious Zionism and Otzma Yehudit parties remain in it.”

This is not the reaction the Gaza City Bombers expected. They thought they were dividing and demoralizing Israel with their ruthless attack. The opposite occurred.

The Palestinian script was familiar. They attack, Israel stops them, they roll out fake footage of Israeli response and gain sympathy, demand a cease fire and get what they want. Propaganda blooms like dandelions in the spring.

But the Pallywood propaganda did not work this time because people in the civilized world have had it — even in Massachusetts. RNC Research tweeted, “At a pro-Israel rally, Democrat Sen. Ed Markey calls for ‘de-escalation,’ even amid the unspeakable crimes committed against innocent Israelis by Hamas terrorists.

“The crowd immediately starts booing him.”

Pocahontas looked like she needed a tomahawk — the drink.

On the night of the attack, Ambassador Nikki Haley tweeted, “This is not just an attack on Israel — this was an attack on America.

“Finish them, Netanyahu.

“They should have hell to pay for what they have just done.”

CNN's Jake Tapper said on the air, “These last few days have been a real eye-opening period for a lot of people — a lot of Democrats, a lot of progressives — in terms of antisemitism on the left.”

Bari Weiss explained the reaction to Palestinian terrorism. She said on MSNBC, “The Nazis tried to hide their war crimes. Hamas is livestreaming theirs.”

The anti-Semitic left is hiding in a cone of silence.

Breitbart reported, “None of the ten most-followed celebrity Instagram accounts has shown support for Israel in the four days following Hamas’ bloody attacks on Jewish people that have so far claimed more than 1,100 Israeli lives.

“At the same time, many of these same stars publicly voiced their support for Black Lives Matter in the recent past.

“Celebrities including Beyoncé, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, as well as various members of the Kardashian clan have all remained conspicuously silent in the past four days when it comes to backing Israel. The exception is Kylie Jenner, who posted a pro-Israel message following Saturday’s bloody attacks, only to delete it shortly thereafter following an onslaught of negative comments.

“Other famous faces whose Instagram profiles rank in the top ten are Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, and soccer stars Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.”

Ah yes, the Black Liberation Movement — that is what BLM really is — used a picture of a paraglider to show its support of Palestinians raping women. I have news for BLM. The terrorists will keep the BLM alive long enough to bury the bodies of the others before forcing BLM to dig their own mass grave. That’s what their fellow Nazis did in World War 3. They know how to use those M4s Biden/Obama gave them in the surrender of Afghanistan.

But while some celebrities cower, others stand up. TDS sufferer Michael Rapaport wasn’t shy with his feelings about the attack.

He said, “Only is it acceptable to celebrate publicly the destruction, the rape, the beheading, the murder of children, women, and the elderly when it comes to Jewish people. Anybody that’s celebrating the terrorist attack that happened on Saturday is a sick fuck. You celebrate that. You cheer that. You dance in the streets, thinking that’s dope, that’s acceptable, that’s humane. You’re a sick fuck.”

CAIR whined, “CAIR-Chicago Reports Spike in Hate Messages, Community Concerns Received After Outbreak of Mideast Violence.”

That is a healthy reaction to CAIR’s unwavering support of Palestinian atrocities because two days earlier, Voice of America interviewed Robert McCaw, government affairs director of CAIR.

He said, “While all reasonable people do want this violence to stop, and every human life has value — whether it's Palestinian or Israeli — but the only way to permanently stop this violence is to end the occupation. Because I believe, similar to Ukraine, Americans and the international community would like to side with the oppressed, not the oppressor.

“The international community's refusal to hold the radical far-right Israeli apartheid government accountable for escalating human rights abuses and theft of Palestinian land has only emboldened more abuses. And you know, led to this violence. It had not happened in a vacuum but had been led up to this point.”

It is OK to tell CAIR, I don’t like you. The First Amendment protects hate speech — even the anti-Semitic rantings of Palestinians in Dearborn and other Third World enclaves in America.

Palestinians in Gaza — who overwhelmingly support Hamas and its rival Hezbollah — have buyer’s remorse over raping women and beheading babies.

Sheren Falah Saab reported in Haaretz, “‘At First We Were Ecstatic’: Gazans Respond to Hamas Attack, Calling It a Historic Day.

“Surprised by the abductions, Gazans quickly realized that the number of fatalities and hostages in Israel would lead to a very severe retaliation. ‘It will be a collective punishment’ Gaza resident said.”

There is nothing collective about this punishment. There are no innocents in Gaza. That unnamed Gaza resident and her 2.3 million neighbors have been chanting “Death to Israel” for five decades. This weekend the message finally got through to Israelis and the civilized world that the Palestinians mean exactly what they say.

Ed Morrissey wrote, “They want Jerusalem back, and Israel pushed back to its 1948 borders — as a start. Their real mission is clear from the Palestinian protest chant From the river to the sea — the eradication of Israel entirely. That very much includes making everyone they see as settlers into legitimate targets of violence, children and babies included. Raping and pillaging are embraced as well by the Gazans.

“So why should anyone object when Israel responds by defeating and subjugating Gaza in the barbaric war their government launched and they cheered?”

Exactly. This is a death match. Has anyone seen Jericho lately?

The Palestinian attack was so massive and coordinated that some people believe Mossad and the CIA knew but did nothing in an attempt to bring Netanyahu down. Conspiracy theories are on winning streak lately, but when it comes to government, never discount the power of incompetence.

Insider reported, “Retired U.S. Air Force Colonel Cedric Leighton called the deadly attacks a ‘classic failure of technology,’ given the strength of Israel’s defenses.

“Speaking to CNN on Saturday, Leighton highlighted the surveillance techniques that Israel uses in Gaza, including cameras and monitoring radio and telephone communications.

“But Leighton said Hamas found ways around those systems.”

They went off the grid.

Leighton said, “What Hamas did, what their leadership did, was apparently they moved off of the normal modern communications links that we take for granted every day, and went back to what you did in the 19th century: face-to-face meetings, they went and used couriers instead of going in and using the telephone or the cell phone.”

In the end, the incompetence of Palestinian leadership brought the civilized world down on them. They indulged themselves in a 7th century barbarism that revealed to the world who they are. That may appeal to Iran but Americans have had it.

I tweeted on Saturday, “Level Gaza.”

It looks like Bibi took my advice.

Share

Share Don Surber

Leave a comment