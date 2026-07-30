Don Surber

Don Surber

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
BlasterJack's avatar
BlasterJack
14h

It’s not just Fauci. The whole medical profession must come clean!

Reply
Share
54 replies
Vince Gallo's avatar
Vince Gallo
14h

Fauci took the Fifth so many times I thought it was a Mafia trial.

Reply
Share
12 replies
310 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Don Surber · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture