Thousands of people around the globe trained for years and raised money to travel to Paris (or in the case of surfers, Tahiti) to compete in the world’s quadrennial pageant of athletes. They sought the thrill of victory, but this year everyone felt the agony of defeat as the LGBTQ crowd stole their valor.

The irony is the takeover by these sex obsessed beings occurred in France, which is overrun by Muslim military-age men who are hostile to homosexuality (even as some of them engage in it). By definition, the LGBTQ queers (that’s what the Q stands g=for) are obsessed by sex because that is their sole identity.

The LGBTQing of the Olympics made it impossible for billions of people to watch and enjoy the games because from the opening ceremony, the International Olympics Committee has just said over and over again.

The totally objective, not promoting any agenda, AP reported:

A storm of outrage about the Paris Olympics’ opening ceremony — including angry comments from Donald Trump — took a legal turn Tuesday, with French prosecutors ordering police to investigate complaints of online abuse from a DJ and LGBTQ+ icon who performed. DJ Barbara Butch said she suffered a torrent of online threats in the wake of a contentious scene at the Games’ opening ceremony. A lawyer for Butch told The Associated Press that she had filed a formal legal complaint alleging online harassment, death threats, and insults. The lawyer, Audrey Msellati, said the complaint doesn’t name any specific perpetrator or perpetrators of the alleged crimes. The Paris prosecutor’s office confirmed that it received Butch’s complaint and said it tasked a police unit that specializes in fighting hate crimes to investigate. The police probe will focus on “discriminatory messages based on religion or sexual orientation that were sent to her or posted online,” it said. Although the ceremony’s artistic director Thomas Jolly has repeatedly said that he wasn’t inspired by The Last Supper, critics interpreted part of the show that featured Butch as a mockery of Leonardo Da Vinci’s painting showing Jesus Christ and his apostles. Butch, who calls herself a “love activist,” wore a silver headdress that looked like a halo as she got a party going during her segment of the show. Drag artists, dancers and others flanked Butch on both sides.

Lefties always claim death threats when someone dares to object to their outrageous behavior. The IOC is trying to erase the Christophobic display from history.

January James-Riggs tweeted, “It’s hilarious that the Olympics are sending take down requests to everyone who posted videos of the opening ceremonies. I guess they didn’t expect that people around the world would make fun of what was arguably the worst opening ceremony in history.”

Snopes issued its obligatory denial that the ceremony was based on The Last Supper. If it looks like bigotry, feels like bigotry and comes from bigots, it is bigotry. Remember, LGBTQ promotes the fake Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, who are drag queens posing as nuns.

For decades, Westerners have tolerated homosexuals. I still do. It is a sin but so are adultery and masturbation. I separate LGBTQ from homosexuals in the same way I separate the KKK (Kamala, KJP and KBJ) from black women. Surely Fani Willis and Letitia James no more represent black female lawyers any more than Merrick Garland represents white ones.

The election of President Obama changed the scene. Acceptance was not enough. The LGBTQ crowd demanded more than tolerance. They demanded dominance. It was not enough to obtain gay marriage. No. LGBTQ demanded Christians bow and bake them a wedding cake.

In Florida, LGBTQ elementary teachers began to Just Say Gay, over and over and over again.

Obama’s allowing Medicaid and Medicare to cover tranny cosmetic surgery (and demanding under Obamacare that insurers insure it) fueled a fad that children’s hospitals across the country cashed in on.

The IOC’s embrace of LGBTQ has endangered women. Not only is it allow men in drag to compete in women’s sports but it has allowed misogynists to beat women up in boxing.

Jennifer Sey wrote in the Washington Examiner:

The International Olympic Committee has decided that two boxers who were disqualified from the World Championships last year because they failed the sex eligibility test are allowed to fight in the Olympics in the women’s category. The boxers are Imane Khelif of Algeria and Lin Yu-ting of Taiwan, and they start their Olympic runs this week. Mark Adams, a spokesman for the IOC, said: “They are following along with the competition eligibility rules. They are women in their passports.” The IOC seems to be a stickler for rules, not fairness and safety. Of all the sports that ought to bar biological males from competing against women, it seems that boxing is the one. Boxing is a combat sport, where the risk of debilitating injury is high even in a fair fight, and research shows that the average punching power of a male is over 160% higher than that of a female. But the IOC doesn’t care. The boxers are adhering to eligibility rules that apparently have nothing to do with material reality. It is possible to forge or fake a passport, but hormone levels and DNA don’t lie. The idea that demanding further explanation about these individuals is “invidious and unfair,” as Adams said, doesn’t seem to apply elsewhere.

The International Boxing Association protects women by not letting tranny bullies beat women. It is as easy as XY, see. If you chromosomes are XY, you are a boy. It they are XX, you are a girl. Sex is determined at creation, not by a doctor nine months later.

The shame of it all is that by allowing LGBTQ promoters to take over the Olympics, the IOC ruined the glory for athletes. The USA’s women’s rugby team was exciting in a heartbreaking (for Australia) goal line-to-goal line run in the final play of their match to win a bronze medal.

The cross-eyed male who took off his glasses and made the pommel horse his own was a wonderful moment for the USA’s men’s gymnastic team.

Unfortunately, the show is run by Satan.

Libs of TikTok tweeted with a video, “Try not to cry. Angela Carini talks about competing in the Olympics for her late father. She just quit her boxing match after being forced to compete against a man.

“Allowing men in women’s competitions is evil. Democrats support it.”

Make no mistake: Trannies and drag queens hate women. The Daily Mail reported, “Female volleyball player, 17, left paralyzed with brain damage by transgender opponent who 'cackled with delight' after knocking her to ground.”

And Breaking 911 tweeted with a video:

Secretary of State of Missouri candidate Valentina Gomez: "These f*ggots should get their own f*ggot category, because before, if a man hit a woman, it used to land him in jail." "There's no such thing as a chick with a d*ck."

I cannot overemphasize how inhumane and degrading this is to girls and women.

The backlash against the LGBTQ crowd should be swift and harsh.

Share

Leave a comment

Leave a comment