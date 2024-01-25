The New York Times reported, “Ohio lawmakers on Wednesday overrode Gov. Mike DeWine’s veto of a bill that would bar transgender minors from receiving puberty blockers, hormone therapy or gender transition surgery.

“The move by the Republican-controlled state legislature comes less than four weeks after the Republican governor’s veto. The state House voted on Jan. 10 to override Mr. DeWine’s veto, and the Senate has now cleared the way for the law to go into effect, in 90 days.”

NYT’s report was better than the AP story, which was written by someone paid by Report for America, who failed to quote any supporters of the new law, instead quoting LGBT lobbyists and the leader of Senate Democrats.

Basically, the story was an undisclosed ad for LGBT as it said, “Sen. Kristina Roegner, a Republican from Summit County, falsely asserted on the Senate floor that there is no such thing as gender-affirming care or a gender spectrum and called such care a fool’s errand.”

Falsely? My dear, chromosomes determine sex and sex determines gender. All the artificial hormones and puberty blockers in the world cannot change your DNA.

But this is what the truth is up against.

The NYT story said 8,500 children in the state from ages 13 to 17 who identified as trannies. At $50,000 a surgery, that is a loss of $425 million in sales for Akron Children’s Hospital, the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, the Cleveland Clinic, and the other butcher shops in Ohio.

That’s just from the surgery.

DeWine received more than $40,000 in campaign donations from the trans industry.

And an industry it is.

Obama pushed trans surgery from a boutique medical care into a multi-billion-dollar annual enterprise in 2015 when he ordered insurance companies to cover the surgery and the pills. Dozens of children’s hospitals and the like began exploiting kids confused by puberty.

The new law in Ohio also bans boys from claiming to be trans in order to bully girls in girls sports.

Penn cheated opponents by having Will Thomas, an intact male, join the women’s swim team. He enjoyed walking around the locker room naked.

Sports also accommodates tranny violence against females.

The New York Post reported last fall, “A teammate of the Massachusetts high school field hockey player who had some of her teeth knocked out when an opposing male player shot the ball at her face Thursday is calling on authorities to create a new league for boys only, due to their ‘significant’ athletic advantage.

“Kelsey Bain, a captain on the Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School, posted her letter to the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association on X Sunday, after her teammate was drilled in the face by a Swampscott High School player.

“After the girl’s ‘shrieks and screams of fear and pain’ filled the stadium, the MIAA issued a statement saying it strives to create a ‘welcoming, safe and belonging atmosphere for all participants,’ in accordance with state laws that ban gender discrimination in scholastic sports.”

They never should have let Will Thomas join in any girlie games.

But money speaks louder than shrieks and screams of fear and pain. The university just happens to have a tranny surgery program.

There is hope. Republicans are fighting back. The NYT story said, “Ohio’s legislation is part of a national wave of laws that aim to restrict the rights of transgender minors. Last year, at least 20 states, all with Republican-controlled legislatures, passed bans or restrictions on gender transition care for young people. Before 2023, only three states had passed restrictions on gender transition medical care for minors, according to a New York Times analysis.”

What rights are restricted for trannies? They can still vote. They can still serve on juries. They can still keep and bear arms. They receive the presumption of innocence. They can still call themselves he or she.

But others also have the right not to call them that, too, which is what really bothers them. There is no right not to be offended.

How odd that those who claim parents should decide on such surgery also claim parents have no say on abortion. (However, in California and other jurisdictions, the claim is parents have no such say over tranny surgery, which shows liberals can be consistent on their evil.)

The override in Ohio reflects a sentiment that the Lord not man determines sex. That may not be popular in the atheist press and over time the propaganda may take hold as it did with abortion.

But just as Obama had the power to force insurance companies to finance the butchery, President Trump will have the power to ban it, just as Reagan did. Stop the gravy train and you stop the crazy.

