When Palestinians attacked Israel on October 7 — raping, torturing, beheading and even burning to death civilians — Biden waited 48 hours before finally addressing the atrocities, perhaps delaying in the hope of Israel doing something so he could blame both sides. Israel did not provide that opportunity for a yabut response to the rape, torture and slaughter of civilians by the Palestinian military.

So instead, Biden said, “In this moment, we must be crystal clear: We stand with Israel. We stand with Israel. And we will make sure Israel has what it needs to take care of its citizens, defend itself, and respond to this attack.”

He posted a couple of aircraft carriers in the area — the Reagan and the Ford — and offered an aid package to Israel, although that aid was just wrapping for his next gift to his ATM, Ukraine, as the popularity of this war declines.

This infuriated the anti-Semitic racist who put Biden in the Oval Office, Barack Hussein Obama, who is now seeking to oust Biden and install Kamala Harris as president via the next stolen election. Anyone else would be an admission by Democrats that they screwed up in 2020. She’s an idiot? Doesn’t matter.

She’s a black woman and that is all that matters. Ketanji Brown Jackson and Karine Jean-Pierre prove that. Think of Kamala, Ketanji and Karine as the KKK Kids. Stupidity is an asset when hiring a pawn.

Obama pretends to stay above the fray but his minions do his dirty work.

USA Today reported, “David Axelrod, who served as a senior advisor to former President Barack Obama suggested that President Joe Biden may want to reconsider his reelection bid, as he potentially faces another race for the White House against former President Donald Trump.”

Biden is doing such a great job that Democrats want him out.

Pro-Hamas vandals attacked the White House in what the the media calls passionate protests. Coverage was light, even in the Washington Times.

It said, “Scenes of pro-Palestinian demonstrators shaking the White House gate and defacing statues throughout the District resulted in a single arrest Saturday as thousands descended on the nation’s capital to protest for a cease-fire in the Israel-Gaza war.

“D.C.’s Metropolitan Police said the lone arrest was for a man on destruction of property charges on the 700 block of 17th Street Northwest.

“Authorities said the suspect spray-painted graffiti on a McDonald’s and broke one of the restaurant’s windows.”

Totalitarian regimes often stage such protests to fake public support. In this respect, this regime is no different than Kim Jong Un’s.

Politico reported, “Fears are growing paramount among Democrats over President Joe Biden’s standing one year out of the 2024 election.

“And within the party, there are emerging concerns that his support for Israel in its war against Hamas is weakening him among key parts of his party’s base.

“Americans’ attitudes are shifting quickly about the conflict, and a lot could change between now and next November. But as Israel batters Gaza in response to the Palestinian militant group Hamas’ October 7 bloody attack, Biden’s Democratic Party is fracturing over the war.

“A series of New York Times polls released Sunday is likely to supercharge the worries among some Democrats about the political fallout from Biden’s handling of the conflict. Those polls showed Biden trailing former President Donald Trump in five of six battleground states among registered voters.”

The split is between the Obama wing that wants Israel erased from the river to the sea and Democrats who want to be re-elected.

As Axios said, “Part of President Biden's political team is in turmoil over the Israel-Hamas war, as some aides see the White House as abetting an immoral attack on Palestinians — while others believe Biden is showing "moral clarity" in protecting Israel from terrorists.”

The media definitely supports the from-the-river-to-the-sea anti-Semitism of Palestinians. The media forgives and forgets the October 7 atrocities that ended the ceasefire that the Palestinians who broke it demand Israel restore.

NBC said, “As the humanitarian crisis in Gaza worsens and the death toll among Palestinian civilians continues to rise, there is growing concern among top Biden administration officials about how the Israelis are carrying out the war and uncertainty about whether they can be reined in, according to two current and two former senior U.S. officials familiar with the internal discussions.

“Some administration officials also are worried that the U.S. could become more and more isolated on the world stage over President Joe Biden’s close alignment with Israel — and that he will be blamed for some of the Israeli military’s actions, according to three current and former officials.”

The people quoted are Obama’s moles.

Rick Moran had an interesting appraisal of the angst over the Palestinian attack on Israeli civilians.

He wrote, “Indeed, the entire Democratic Party and the entire American left are currently embroiled in a battle over whether evil should be countenanced or destroyed, whether there should be any moral judgment made on important issues at all, and whether Israel has a right to exist or not.

“The divide on the left is almost entirely generational. Older Democrats were brought up and educated to adopt traditional ways of thought. That traditional way of thinking helped bring Israel into existence in 1948 and supported the Jewish state through the war of independence, the Six-Day War, the Yom Kippur War, two wars with Lebanon, two intifadas, and more. These older Democrats did it all without losing sight of what the Arab states wanted to do with the state of Israel and its people: annihilate them.

“The newer way of thinking by younger leftists sees Israel as an occupying power. This new way of thinking tags Israel as genocidal, cruel, and without honor. It also excuses the worst atrocities by Hamas, justifying them as part of the resistance to occupation.

“There will be no reconciling these two schools of leftism. What that might mean politically is hard to say. There may be an effort to form a third party, but that never works. A more likely outcome is that the younger generation just waits for the older generation to die off.”

The only disagreement I have with Moran is his 1948 reference. Biden was 5 when the UN created the modern Jewish state and the impetus behind it was the horror of the Holocaust.

We stand against anti-Semitism not just for the Jews but for ourselves — and not just for our souls but for our survival. Never forget that Hitler wanted to conquer the world as well as killing all the Jews.

Obama is an anti-Semite. He is stoking the worst in Americans and people around the world. Megyn Kelly tweeted, “I literally cannot keep up with all of the anti-Semitic acts all over my news feed right now.”

Obama said all of us are complicit. How so? Palestinians attacked civilians on October 7. There was no provocation. There were no military targets. The attacks that left more than 1,000 people slaughtered.

Liel Leibovitz, editor at large, Tablet Magazine, responded to Obama’s nonsensical blaming of America and Israel for Palestinian terrorism. The editor wrote, “Nah, man. Not all of us are complicit. It’s just you.

“It’s you, because you're the one who gave that stentorian speech about red lines in Syria and then sat by and did nothing as those red lines were crossed and Assad continued to slaughter his own people, allowing the Iranians and the Russians to creep in and fill the vacuum left by your devastating lack of leadership.

“It’s you, because you’re the one who came up with the idea of empowering Iran, the world’s premiere exporter of terrorism, Holocaust denial, and chaos, all the while telling the American people you were merely trying to stop Teheran from getting a nuclear bomb. Billions of dollars and thousands of dead later, we can all see how well this idea — which you, with the eloquence only a professor could muster, called ‘regional integration’ — is working.

“It’s you, because you're the one who delivered a parting gift to the region, ending your final term as president by reversing four decades of American bipartisan support of Israel and abstaining from a U.N. vote condemning Israeli settlements, while funneling $400 million in annual payments to the despotic Palestinian Authority, which then promptly used this money to fund its pay-for-slay program, doling out large cash payments to any Palestinian who murdered Jews.”

But it is worse than that. Obama did not bungle. He meant to do that. He meant to empower our enemies because yes, he hates America.

After blaming everyone but the Palestinians for their war crimes — and the attacks of October 7 violated international law — Obama posed as a neutral who was swayed by anti-Semites.

Breitbart reported, “Former President Barack Obama backtracked Friday on his early support for Israel against the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas, telling an audience at the Obama Foundation Democracy Forum in Chicago that they had pushed him to modify his position.”

He said, “I had a conversation with a group of you around this issue, and you were passionate and pushed me around some of the public statements I’d made.”

We are all complicit has morphed into blame Der Juden.

Obama has served Biden notice. Either he supports the genocide of Jews from the river to the sea, or he finds another job. Netanyahu had better level Gaza while he still can.

