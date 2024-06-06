As public sympathy rises for America’s Convicted Felon, the DNC spin is that if elected, President Trump will seek vengeance. The media is tripping over itself as it carries this water-in-a-whirlpool.

Axios moaned, “If former President Trump wins in November, top supporters will push him to investigate, prosecute — and even try to imprison — Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg (D), who won Trump’s conviction in the hush-money case.”

Like Hillary, payback rhymes with rich.

NYT clutched its pearls and said, “Republican allies of Donald Trump are calling for revenge prosecutions and other retaliatory measures against Democrats in response to his felony conviction in New York.”

This isn’t revenge. This is ending the era of bipartisan cover-ups of crimes by the political class.

The Jeff Bezos Washington Post (under new non-DEI management) said, “Congressional Republicans returned to Washington this week doubling down on their defense of former president Donald Trump after his conviction on 34 counts related to falsifying business records.

“Releasing a flurry of initial reactions in the hours after a New York jury deemed Trump a felon last week, his staunchest supporters are focusing on what they allege is a weaponized justice system by ramping up House investigations and stalling regular business in the Democratic-led Senate.”

How dare Republicans hold Democrats accountable.

Of course, we all know nothing will come of this, but perhaps Republicans will lay the groundwork for criminal prosecutions by Ken Paxton or whomever becomes attorney general next year.

The real fear of Democrats is not the long arm of the law because they always get away with their felonies. Republicans didn’t even bother to hold hearings on Obama using the FBI to Watergate Trump.

What the Party Of Obama fears was buried in Paragraph 13 of the Bezos Post story:

Trump has animated his loyal base of voters by painting himself as a martyr and repeatedly suggesting that if the Biden administration and judicial system were not coming after him, they would go after his supporters. Congressional Republicans say that message has been effective, deeply resonating with constituents back home.

Voters see Democrats going after Trump while ignoring the invasion of illegal aliens, the resurrection of inflation, and the deterioration of the mind (small as it may be) of our dementia patient-in-chief.

YouGov, an online polling service, found that while 68% of Americans said two months ago that a convicted felon should not be president, only 49% say so now. Meanwhile the numbers for allowing felons to serve as president rose from just 14% in April to 34% this month.

The I&I/TIPP poll asked the most intriguing question: “To the best of your knowledge, if the presidential election were held today, who do you believe most of your neighbors would vote for?”

43% said Trump. 31% said Biden.

Money talks.

Apparently it finally is speaking American because Harmeet K. Dhillon tweeted from an event, “Never thought I’d see the day that tech execs in SF would sell out a Trump fundraiser. Wow! Speaks volumes to how tired people are of Biden’s failed leadership in our country, even in the deepest blue of places.”

When you have to tiptoe like Tiny Tim through the poo-poo in San Francisco, you begin to re-assess your political affiliation.

Keep following the money. NPR tried to explain, “Why investors are doubling down on Truth Social despite Trump's historic conviction.”

The explanation went as one expected, until NPR stumbled upon the truth and said in Paragraph 10, “For those who invested early, it has been a remarkably lucrative ride so far. But nobody has benefited more than former President Trump.”

In other words, their investment is paying off. Those who bought in the dip made even more. The dip was created by TDS sufferers who tried to short the stock.

TDS sufferers are wetting themselves as the prospect of a second Trump administration rising from the ashes of the criminal justice system Democrats just burned down in Manhattan.

NBC reported:

Fresh off last week's historic guilty verdict, former President Donald Trump had a warning for his political opponents on Tuesday. In an interview with the conservative outlet Newsmax, Trump seemed to float the possibility of imprisoning his political opponents if he becomes president again. "So, you know, it’s a terrible, terrible path that they’re leading us to, and it’s very possible that it’s going to have to happen to them," Trump said when discussing his guilty verdict. "Does that mean the next president does it to them? That’s really the question," he added. Talk about going after his political enemies has been a consistent talking point during his campaign that has started to re-emerge since the verdict. At the start of his re-election campaign, Trump frequently raised prosecuting President Joe Biden.

In Term I, Trump tried to get FJB investigated. Congress impeached Trump for it because only Democrats can use the FBI to spy on opponents. RINOs want to cuck him again.

Dr. Phil outlined their case in a prime-time special:

“I wanted to share my final thoughts about this. “This weaponization of our great institutions, the FBI, Justice Department, and individual states’ similar institutions, will lead to one of two outcomes. One is more of the same from the other side, tit for tat. That may seem deserved, but that is not the right way forward for America. The other is what I call on you to demand from your politicians today. An end to this craziness in order to save the soul and sanity of our country. “The Pope has actually given us the right approach in his new book when he says, ‘We are all brothers and sisters, and there must be no resentment among us. For any war to truly end, forgiveness is necessary.’ That is true of any war, including our current cultural war. We need our Justice Department to return to the business of meting out justice and not running the political agendas of those currently in power, blindly seeking convictions, warranted or otherwise, and attacking political opponents. “That requires a very few important things from each of you, from all of us. Finding your voice, forgiveness, and focus on the way forward. ‘Forgive them, for they know not what they do.’ Forgiveness, and at the same time requiring better. “We are not some Banana Republic for God’s sake.”

Phil is wrong.

We are in a banana republic and we will be until we go Bukele on them.

Stack the prisons with those who led an insurrection of resistance in Term I, stole the election and persecuted Trump in Obama’s third term. We must prosecute because these monsters killed thousands of Americans so they could destroy the economy in their effort to oust Trump.

The duty to punish is biblical.

To everything, there is a season.

a time to tear and a time to mend,

a time to be silent and a time to speak,

a time to love and a time to hate,

a time for war and a time for peace.

We are not in the season of love. Don’t pretend.

