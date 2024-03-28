Auric Goldfinger presaged the Democrat Party as it stands today.

James Bond: You expect me to talk? Goldfinger: No, Mr. Bond, I expect you to die.

Replace gold (“He loves only gold”) with children and you have the perfect Democrat leader, except for the part where he was a fictional character. Change Bond in the quote to Trump and you have the Democrat mission statement.

Which brings me to NBC firing Ronna the RINO less than a week after signing her. Let us review.

The New York Post reported, “NBC News dropped former Republican National Committee boss Ronna McDaniel as a paid contributor — a humiliating turnaround after a mutiny among the network’s stars.

“MSNBC prime-time headliner Rachel Maddow and the co-hosts of Morning Joe were among those who sparked a revolt over the decision to bring the Trump-backing politico on board, which was announced last Friday.”

This may seem odd to you because you know Ronna for who she is — a Romney roach and not the kind you smoke. Ronna’s support for Trump was superficial. She was a frenemy who tried to sabotage the 2018, 2020 and 2022 elections because the last thing RINOs wanted was another Tea Party shellacking of their dear Democrat friends.

The executive who hired Ronna overlooked the fact that while she worked against Trump’s election behind the scenes, she publicly praised him. As superficial as that was, the media is superficial. The Mutiny on the MSNBC delighted Trump supporters because we know what she didn’t do at the RNC — help Trump — and we know what Democrats plan to do to everyone: destroy us. Let her feel some of that pain first.

She was done in by the presenters of the two MSNBC shows that attract an audience: Rachel Maddow’s at night and Joe Scarborough’s fare in the morning, which is prime time for news channels.

That both shows are showcases for Democrats is no surprise because that drives audience numbers but most importantly to network executives the shows drive ideology. The morning show is to the Maddow show’s left and is so loyal to the Biden administration that it embarrasses the DEI hire that is Biden’s propagandist.

USA Today reported, “Ahead of President Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech this month, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the quiet part aloud about MSNBC’s cheerleading for progressive politicians on the network’s Morning Joe:

“‘I was going to say, I don’t think you guys need me,’ she said with a laugh. ‘I was just listening to the commentary. I don’t think you guys need me this morning, but it’s good to be on.’

“Jean-Pierre said this because before her appearance on the show, host Joe Scarborough couldn’t praise Biden enough, staunchly defending the 81-year-old president against criticism of his fading mental abilities.”

Just two weeks before demanding Ronna be fired, Scarborough raged against Trump for firing her at RNC.

He was Mourning Joe as he said, “Anybody who has cared for a healthy Republican party, hasn’t been warning about this for years. If you elect Donald Trump, you elect a guy who is not fit to be president, first of all. But, secondly, is going to put the Republican Party in a terrible, terrible position.”

Alligator loyalty, crocodile tears.

The public humiliation of Ronna, which may have been orchestrated all along, is another head on a pike for Democrats and RINOs. They have gone from Stage 1 (destroy Trump) and Stage 2 (destroy his supporters) to Stage 3 (destroy those who even appear to support Trump).

Stages 1 and 2, of course, are not completed yet because Trump has a bad habit of not only surviving but prevailing. They kicked him off Twitter. Start your own, they laughed. He did.

The Hindustan Times reported, “Donald Trump's Truth Social takes Wall Street by storm, hits $8 billion valuation as it goes public.”

The lunatic lawsuits, ceaseless censoring and putrid prosecutions are designed not only to bankrupt him but to send a warning to any other billionaire that their money won’t save them because while they have billions, Democrats control the spending of trillions. They will bury you. It works.

10 months ago, Reuters reported, “Tech billionaire and Republican megadonor Peter Thiel, an early backer of former President Donald Trump who later broke with him, has told associates he is not planning to donate to any political candidates in 2024, according to two people close to the businessman.”

The story couched Thiel’s departure from the political scene as a break up with Trump over his behavior. that may be true but he would never say he feared retaliation if he feared retaliation.

The left has gone after donors before. This is why they demanded donations be on the public record.

10 years ago, the Verge reported, “Less than two weeks after he was appointed Mozilla CEO, Brendan Eich resigned amid a controversy stemming from his $1,000 donation to an anti-gay marriage ballot proposition in California.”

That was Proposition 8, which passed. The court struck the amendment to the state constitution down because it did not conform to LGBT standards. Those standards can change by the week, as lesbians found out when they were replaced by trannies on the totem pole. TLGB is more accurate as the acronym.

Stage 2 is the bankrupting and imprisonment of Trump supporters. Paul Manafort, Trump’s former campaign chairman, went to prison for failing to register as a foreign agent for representing Ukraine.

Democrat Tony Podesta did the same thing but was never prosecuted.

The DC power brokers do this openly because they want people to know they have the power and they will use it either for or against you. As the song Springtime for Hitler says: “Don’t be stupid, be a smarty, come and join the Nazi Party.”

They are not Nazis?

Hahahaha.

Oh, I guess technically they are Stalinists but what’s the difference? Both wanted Eastern Europe. FDR gave it to the Soviets.

Bankruptcy through legal fees and excessive fines is another tactic in Stage 2.

AP reported in December, “Rudy Giuliani filed for bankruptcy on Thursday, acknowledging severe financial strain exacerbated by his pursuit of former President Donald Trump’s lies about the 2020 election and a jury’s verdict last week requiring him to pay $148 million to two former Georgia election workers he defamed.

“The former New York City mayor listed nearly $153 million in existing or potential debts, including almost $1 million in state and federal tax liabilities, money he owes lawyers, and many millions of dollars in potential judgments in lawsuits against him. He estimated he had assets worth $1 million to $10 million.”

Democrats have long hated Giuliani for bringing down the mafia because the mafia bought off Democrat judges. Remember, the Godfather’s power was that he controlled the judges which meant he controlled the law. After 40 years, they finally get to bring Rudy down.

It took 4 days to bring Ronna down which shows how worthless she was.

The good news for Trump and his supporters is that Bond doesn’t die in the end, but Goldfinger does.

