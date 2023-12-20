DEI has been very, very good to Susan Harmeling, Ph.D. DEI made her a professor of Global Inclusive Leadership at the Thunderbird School of Global Management at Arizona State. She also writes an occasional column for Forbes on DEI.

There was a column in April, one in July, one in August, three in November and now, four in December including three this weekend.

The last batch are “Boston Mayor Wu’s DEI Misstep Leads To Backlash And Division,” “I Am A DEI Expert And Harvard Grad Disappointed In My Alma Mater: The Presidents Of Harvard, UPenn And MIT Have Only Hurt The Cause*” and “I Hate To Admit It, But Elon Musk Raises A Fair Point On DEI.”

The columns concern racist mayor Michelle Wu of Boston who hosted a Christmas party for elected officials that barred white people; the presidents of Harvard, MIT and Penn who testified before Congress that calling for the genocide of Jews is OK but using the wrong pronoun will get you fired; and Elon Musk who tweeted, “DEI must DIE. The point was to end discrimination, not replace it with different discrimination.”

Harmeling’s flurry of fury at DEI is a signal that people are waking up to woke.

It is not lost on me that the mayor and the three presidents who promote DEI are female. They benefitted from DEI. Musk didn’t because he is a white man. White privilege is a myth. To get ahead, one must be non-white, female or gay. You double your chances if you check two of thse boxes. And a triple play gets you in no matter how cartoonishly dumb you are. I call it a Lori Lightfoot.

But DEI faces dark days as its supporters and representatives have become almost unbearable in victory. Spiking a football must be done carefully lest the ball comes bouncing back in your face.

Harmeling wrote, “Undoubtedly, the pursuit of diversity, equity, and inclusion is a commendable goal for all organizations. Fostering fair, safe, and inclusive workplaces cultivates an environment where individuals from diverse backgrounds can thrive, offering a broader spectrum of talent and perspectives. However, Elon Musk raises valid concerns about some DEI programs being taken to extremes, resulting in unintended consequences.”

Unintended consequences in politics are in reality the real purpose of the policy. Harvard chooses less qualified students not simply because they are black or female or fill-in-the blank but because they block qualified students who are harder to control and indoctrinate.

Musk cannot be controlled, which makes him an enemy of the state and the corporations that control it. Or is that the other way around? More likely they are in bed together the same Senate hearing room.

The Twitter files show the deep-state government paid Twitter to censor a duly elected president and his supporters. Musk purchased Twitter and exposed that. This explains why the deep state and major corporations are alarmed and seeking vengeance.

When he bought Twitter, the deep state organized an advertising boycott.

Farzad Mesbahi, a Musk-eteer, tweeted to his 175,000 followers, “After leaving the platform for a few weeks, almost all advertisers have come back, albeit with lower ad spends. However, earlier this year, X gave guidance that the platform is near cash-flow neutral, minus debt obligations. This means that even though the platform has suffered losses in terms of ad revenue, the company is close to being self-sufficient.”

They tried it again recently. Pulling advertising fails because Musk is rich enough to tell advertisers to go fuck themselves and he did.

Meshabi’s tweet said, “However just like the first time, after a few weeks, advertisers are beginning to come back. There’s confirmation that Netflix has started to spend ad money on the platform again, and per Elon at his recent conference in Italy, advertisers are beginning to come back to the platform en masse.”

There is no company more woke than Netflix, which has black actors play white historical figures in a communist attempt to erase history. Woke turns many people off.

But it is past censorship on Twitter that Musk fights most. Twitter, now called X, has made free speech a marketing tool, Meshabi said.

He tweeted, “X’s entire approach has been to uphold Freedom of Speech and accept the repercussions that come with it, the platform has positioned itself as the premier place for content that will be generated on this principle.

“This same content is a market that advertisers have had 0 access to in the past because of the unwillingness of platforms to embrace Freedom of Speech, and the skittishness of ad agencies to sully their brands with controversial topics. On top of this, it’s a market that is untapped, which will generate billions of views, and billions of dollars, for creators and advertisers alike.”

It is Gary Cooper as the sheriff standing alone with his rifle to stop the mob from lynching the man accused of murder.

Across the Atlantic, the P.U. EU is throwing its weight around. Or trying to.

CNBC reported, “The European Union has opened infringement proceedings into social media platform X, previously known as Twitter, over suspected failure to combat content disinformation and manipulation.

“It is the first such probe under the Digital Services Act.”

If disinformation and manipulation are illegal online, shouldn’t every major news organization in the world be banned?

Indeed, when it comes to toxic misinformation, few deliver as much as Ukraine’s Zelensky, Hamas and the FBI.

Musk is prevailing. The sycophants who pose as comedians on TV are fit to be tied.

The Hill reported with all the objectivity of the man’s agent, “John Oliver dedicated the final episode of 2023 of his show, Last Week Tonight, to taking down billionaire Elon Musk, poking fun at his idiosyncrasies and warning of the potential danger that could come from his immense power.”

Biden has nukes and is willing to use them for a price, but Oliver ranted for 30 minutes about Musk allowing conservatives to post their views online.

Musk’s net worth is $222 billion, he co-founded seven companies and along with his brother established the Musk Foundation, a charity now worth $5.7 billion thanks to their generosity and the rise in the value of shares of Tesla.

But as we know, mean tweets are the biggest danger to the world according to liberals.

The deep state’s problem with him is that he is right and he has the power to change minds. Even Susan Harmeling, the DEI Ph.D., knows that.

Musk is over the target. He is winning but I advise against spiking that ball.

***

Yesterday’s poll failed to post for reasons I cannot fathom. I apologize. But onward we go with the Christmas carol polls. The First Noel wins Tuesday’s poll by default.

Share

Leave a comment

Refer a friend