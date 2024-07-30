The cover of New York magazine’s latest issue represents the Herculean task the media faces in electing the first DEI hire as president. DEI hires must fit one or more of the privileged classes — non-white, female, LGBT — and must be socialist and above all, the DEI has to be incompetent because the worse they are, the more they rely on the bureaucracy to get the job done.

Voters really don’t care about competence. If they did, Biden would be selling used Datsuns and Yugos in Delaware.

But he was likable until he became president. Then after a few months, his screwups became so painful that he became FJB.

Kamala is the least liked vice president ever. That takes some doing as the list includes Spiro Agnew who had to resign due to a scandal in Maryland on his watch as governor. He resigned and paid a $10,000 fine for tax evasion.

Democrats blame Kamala’s unpopularity not on her ineptness and militant Marxism. No, no, no. They blame racism and sexism. Democrats hire DEIs for their DEI shields.

Cornell Belcher, author of A Black Man in the White House, told Axios, “[It] shouldn't surprise anyone that there is going to be a different filter and a different focus put on the first woman to ever be vice president of the United States, particularly a woman of color.”

Sure, sure, sure. Voters are so misogynist and racist that they elected her.

That poll showed Biden had a net negative rating of minus 10 while hers was negative 17. And yet, days later Democrats dumped him. They blamed his departure on the debate which seemed to lift the veil and reveal how far gone mentally the president is.

A weekslong melodrama followed and then (after Democrats failed to assassinate Trump and he was officially nominated) FJB quit the race and Kamala became the nominee and the media spun like dozens of Charlotte the Spiders, except they did not have a pig to save.

They had a silk purse to save, according to them.

NBC immediately declared: “Kamala Harris is the right choice to continue Joe Biden’s legacy.”

Oh, please, please, please run on his legacy.

AP declared, “Kamala Harris smashes fundraising record with stunning $81 million haul over 24 hours.”

Stunning? Two weeks earlier NYT said (the link is via a third party), “Donors to Pro-Biden Super PAC Are Said to Withhold Roughly $90 Million.”

The media trotted out Republicans for Kamala with Gannett’s Arizona Republic running junk like “Why, as a Republican mayor, I support Kamala Harris over Trump.”

I was a registered Democrat for 32 years. I voted Republican the last 30 of them.

Cognitive impairment is not limited to Pedo Joe. A media that in June insisted people were Riding With Biden (“Fox News poll finds Biden ahead of Trump by 2 points”) insists in July that his campaign was in dire straits.

New York mahazine reported, “But Can She Win? Kamala Harris takes over a losing campaign, full of Biden loyalists, with barely 100 days to turn it around. So far, so good.”

The media is behind her. Between that and Venezuelan vote counting Democrats plan, she should be a shoo-in.

Don’t hand me that betting odds nonsense about Trump being way ahead because bettors are losers. 10% of the money goes to the house. The sad reality is eventually just about every bettor goes broke as they keep doubling down on foolishness.

But it does not look that bad.

While Democrats can still cheat in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin thanks to wuss Republicans, Trump has pushed new states into the tossup category, particularly Virginia and Minnesota (which has the longest streak for voting Democrat in presidential races).

Making the race too big to rig is not as difficult as it seems because they had to shut down vote counting in those five states long enough to get more ballots mailed in.

Democrats are calling Trump and JD Vance weird. Well, they are the experts.

Weird is an apt description of Kamala’s speaking. She sounds like a stoner as she tosses word salads, which leads me to that coconut on the cover of New York magazine.

NPR reported, “The Kamala Harris coconut tree meme, explained as best we can.”

This was the explanation:

Not long after Biden announced on Sunday he was dropping out of the race, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis tweeted out just three emojis: a coconut, a palm tree and an American flag. EMILYs LIST, the PAC focused on electing Democratic women, explicitly endorsed Harris in a tweet and, in a more subtle show of support, also added the tree and the coconut to its username. And Democratic Sen. Brian Schatz of Hawaii posted a picture of himself climbing up a coconut tree, adding, "Madam Vice President, we are ready to help." So how did the coconut tree emerge as the emblem of Harris' most devoted, or at least most-online followers? It's a story more than a year in the making. Why are we even talking about coconut trees? The “coconut tree” meme originates from a May 2023 speech Harris gave at a White House event for advancing opportunities for Hispanic Americans. At one point near the end of her remarks, Harris talked about how the initiative's work would be focused on young people, but it should also take into account the needs of their families, teachers and communities, "because none of us just live in a silo."

Oh what a lovely bunch of coconuts. Groucho Marx did not die in vain, did he?

The rewriting of history also is part of the media’s campaign for Kamala.

Forbes lied, “No, Kamala Harris Is Not The ‘Border Czar’—What To Know About Her Immigration Record.”

Every thing she touches breaks. For example, the Washington Free Beacon reported, “ Kamala Harris Touted a $5 Billion Electric School Bus Program. Three Years Later, It’s Produced Just 60 Buses.”

That works out to just under $84 million a bus. One school superintendent told WFB:

"We don't want to put kids on a bus that's not guaranteed to be able to get there, especially here in the rural areas," Fall River superintendent Morgan Nugent told the Free Beacon, adding that relying on electric buses would take his district back to the "Pony Express days." "Those who are making the policies need to get out to actually see how this is going to impact the rest of the country."

She is a disaster as a candidate. She will be even worse as president. The press is going coconuts over her.

Elon Musk tweeted, “The legacy media engages in the mass synchronization of emotion for political purposes.

“They are a de facto arm of the DNC.”

That’s not the news. The news is that someone is in a position powerful enough to do something about it. Since death took home his talent on loan from God, good people have searched for the new Rush Limbaugh. Well, we did not get one, but we got Elon Musk, who is making it possible for a thousand — nay, millions — of new voices to be heard. They, too, have talent on loan from God, just not as much talent.

Two days ago, the Post Millennial tweeted, “Kamala told Harvey Milk Democratic Club she wanted to be ‘honorary sex worker:’ report.”

I ain’t saying a word about Willie Brown.

Also, Musk is community-noting others who lie.

Once upon a time, the media could get away with a Coronation of Kamala. No longer.

I hope.

