On October 7, the Palestinian army broke its 15th ceasefire, invaded Israel, raped and slaughtered hundreds, took hostages, and then stole back to Gaza City which is a cover for the 300 miles of tunnels and fortifications below ground which Palestinians use to launch terrorist attacks on Israel.

The UN said nothing, instead it waited until Israel’s inevitable response so it could condemn Israel because the UN has become the Nazis it was formed to fight.

The reaction in the United States was heartening but also sad. Most of the nation rallied behind Israel in a manner not seen in decades, but the young lefties aped academia and condemned Israel.

For example, Canary Mission reported that Omer Bartov is a professor of Holocaust and Genocide Studies in the Department of History at Brown.

He blamed Israel for Palestinians raping, torturing, murdering and mutilating Israelis on October 7.

Bartov wrote, “On 7 October, this repressed reality literally exploded in the country’s face. This was an event waiting to happen. If you keep over 2 million people under siege for 16 years, cramped in a narrow strip of land, without enough work, proper sanitation, food, water, energy and education, with no hope or future prospects, you cannot but expect outbreaks of ever more desperate and brutal violence, inexcusable as those atrocities were.”

Israel gave Palestinians Gaza and provided them food, fuel and water. But hating Jews helps advance one’s career in the Ivy League.

Republicans who control the House called in the heads of MIT, Harvard and Penn to answer why it was OK for students to attack Jews.

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik asked them repeatedly whether calling for the genocide of Jews violated their rules on speech. The three presidents — all women — responded with smirks. Their performance was so terrible that the New York Times headlined its report, “College Presidents Under Fire After Dodging Questions About Anti-Semitism.”

Worse, donors very publicly withdrew. Penn’s Liz Magill was smart enough to resign and go back to her day job as a law professor at the school.

But Harvard’s Claudine Gay is weathering the storm which is heading to hurricane level. Zero has got her back.

The New York Post reported, “Former President Barack Obama has secretly lobbied Harvard University officials to stick by embattled President Claudine Gay as she faces pressure to resign for giving cover to anti-Semitism on campus and for committing plagiarism.”

Obama backing her damages his brand too. Brilliant!

But Gay has the winning combination that is better than tenure when it comes to job security: she’s black and female. That offsets her plagiarism as well.

The Washington Free Beacon reported, “Harvard University received a complaint outlining over 40 allegations of plagiarism against its embattled president, Claudine Gay. The document paints a picture of a pattern of misconduct more extensive than has been previously reported and puts the Harvard Corporation, the university’s governing body — which said it initiated an independent review of Gay’s scholarship and issued a statement of support for her leadership — back in the spotlight.”

Ace of Spades summarized the situation well:

Herpes indeed.

Jeff Bezos should expect a call from Valerie Jarrett (Obama call Jeff? Puh-leeze) after running columnist Ruth Marcus’s piece, “Harvard’s Claudine Gay should resign.” Marcus has a couple of degrees from Harvard.

She wrote, “Her track record is unbefitting the president of the country’s premier university. Remaining on the job would send a bad signal to students about the gravity of her conduct.”

I would tell Marcus, calm down, sweetie. Gay is not going anywhere because she reflects the modern Ivy League thinking, which has bestowed upon the world the myths of climate change and the one that white people are blue-eyed devils, the latter libel having been culturally appropriated from Louis Farrakhan, another political STD from Chicago.

Besides, if Harvard bans plagiarism, how will all those affirmative action doctoral colleges get their credentials?

Harvard does not care if she is an anti-Semite who steals the work of others. It wanted a black female president. The people who run Harvard no more care about her incompetence than they cared about Liz Warren’s genealogy. She fit the headdress and that was all that mattered at the time.

But Palestine’s raid on Israel has some donors beginning to see things as they are at Harvard.

Billionaire Bill Ackman, who has cut off his donations to Harvard, tweeted, “I have heard from a source that is reliable but a step or two removed from the situation that the Harvard Corporation has asked President Gay to resign and she has refused.

“Gay has apparently said that if she is fired, she will sue. Gay has retained her own counsel.

“I can’t 100% confirm the above is true, but if it is, I am sure the Board is concerned about what may emerge in legal discovery in the event of litigation.

“At this point, however, what choice does the Board have?

“If the Board makes an inappropriate deal on severance or gives Gay a guaranteed position at Harvard, it will look like a payoff to keep her quiet. I can’t see how she stays at Harvard in any capacity.

“President Gay’s performance and her academic record issues provide plenty of cause for termination without compensation.

“But at every step so far, the Board has made the wrong call and dug a deeper hole for themselves and Harvard.

“As we all know, the best time to start making good decisions is now.

“The sooner Gay is gone, the sooner repairing the damage can begin.”

The damage came quicker and deeper than anyone could imagine. At least one law firm dropped recruiting Harvard grads. Kids who applied for Harvard and were accepted are rejecting Harvard!

Campus Reform reported, “Harvard’s early acceptance decisions were released on Dec. 14, with many students who have rejected their respective offers choosing to do so in less than a week.

“Campus Reform recently reported that Harvard’s early decision applications dropped 17% compared to last year’s total — from 9,553 in 2022 to 7,921 in 2023.”

Donors are leaving. Employers are leaving. Customers are going elsewhere. Buttressed with a $50 billion endowment fund and a federal grant pipeline, Harvard is nowhere near going out of business, but its reputation among the elitists has fallen and Claudine Gay can’t get Harvard back up.

Harvard could revert to its 18th and 19th century Animal House roots of food fights, drunken parties and of course, food fights.

Corydon Ireland wrote back in 2012, “On November 1, 1818, in quiet Harvard Yard, undergraduates gathered for Sunday dinner at University Hall. As usual, each of the four classes assembled in its own dining room on the first floor. It was a peaceful collegiate scene, typical of Harvard in that period.

“Then all hell broke loose. A major food fight set off a cascade of disturbances, and within a week the entire sophomore class was expelled.

“That was the Harvard of that period too: a font of periodic student unrest. There were rebellions at the College in 1766, 1768, 1780, 1805, 1807, 1818, 1823, and 1834, with many smaller disturbances in between. But Harvard hardly had a monopoly on such strife. From 1760 to 1860, wrote historian David F. Allmendinger Jr., American colleges as a whole experienced a rising curve of collective student disorder.

“Harvard’s era of dissent began with the Great Butter Rebellion of 1766. It was the first known student protest on an American campus and for a time led to half the student body being suspended. Asa Dunbar, Henry David Thoreau’s grandfather, was the first to protest that College butter ‘stinketh,’ setting in motion a familial ethic of civil disobedience.”

Given that Harvard now teaches that America is evil and climate change is real, reverting back to Delta House would be an improvement. I’ll take Senator Bluto over President Obama any day.

Harvard may have no choice in the matter. It is stuck with Plagiarizing President Gay, just like Bud Light is stuck with Dylan Mulvaney, the actor who mocks womanhood with his fake transitioning schtick. Bud Light hired him to peddle its product to the LGBT crowd, and promptly saw sales tank — taking with it the whole darned brand.

CNN reported, “Bud Light continues to drag Anheuser-Busch InBev’s bottom line in the United States, but the world’s biggest brewer’s sales rose because of higher prices.

“The company reported a 13.5% decline in third-quarter U.S. revenue per 100 liters, a key measure of beer sales, as an ongoing backlash to Bud Light continues. The brand’s customers turned their backs on Bud Light after the company partnered with a transgender influencer — and then muddled its response.

“AB InBev said that sales to US retailers declined nearly 17% ‘primarily due to the volume decline of Bud Light.’ In response, the company cut deals with wholesalers, including writing checks to distributors, and increasing marketing spend on the brand. But that took a toll on the company’s bottom line, and contributed to a 29% decline in adjusted US earnings.”

Now for the kicker, Bud Light’s handling of Mister Mulvaney has chilled relations with the LGBT crowd, which has always favored its brand over Coors because of the conservative politics of Coors owners decades ago.

On June 29, The Hill reported, “Transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney addressed in a video posted to TikTok Thursday the ongoing anti-trans controversy over his partnership with Bud Light, accusing the company of not supporting him or even reaching out after the conservative backlash.”

Anheuser-Busch deserves this crash because its management failed to rein in the person who hired Mister Mulvaney. But the person who hired him was the First Woman President of Beer, as she marketed herself upon being hired.

Anheuser-Busch made the same mistake Harvard did in hiring someone it could not easily fire.

The lesson for Corporate America in 2023 is there is a backlash against liberal extremism. The same people who voted for Trump drink beer and send their kids to college.

Every male Trump supporter may not be a smart man but he knows what “from the river to the sea” means, even if the presidents of Harvard, MIT and Penn pretended they do not. October 7 taught the world that Palestinians really want to wipe out Israel. Harvard needs to learn that lesson, too.

