The Sunshine Skyway Bridge in Tampa Bay won’t be lit up next month with rainbow colors to promote the LGBT agenda. The Florida Department of Transportation has spoken.

The Tampa Bay Times tried to blame one man for the change. But the credit belongs to many.

The paper sobbed, “The FDOT made no public announcement about the Manatee County objection, which came from Commission Chairman Mike Rahn. Instead, the agency announced that for 2024 it will have a display of red, white and blue lights on bridges that will run all summer, from Memorial Day to Labor Day. And it’s not just the Skyway. All Florida bridges will be draped in patriotic colors for the summer, so no Pride bridge lighting elsewhere either in June.

“That will not only wipe out the Pride rainbow lights, but other special days like Juneteenth and Mental Health Awareness Day will also go unrecognized because of the new lighting plan.”

Juneteenth? Excuse me, isn’t that supposed to be a patriotic holiday that commemorates the Union winning the Civil War and ending slavery?

The paper blamed Rahn but his county has say over only one bridge. Paragraph 16 said, “And since this is statewide, Jacksonville’s Acosta Bridge and Sarasota’s Ringling Causeway, which fought hard in 2021 to get FDOT to reverse its lighting policy, won’t get Pride lighting this year either.”

This also cancels gun awareness month lighting. Its color is orange. Its goal is to spay and neuter the Second Amendment.

What color represents illegal aliens violence awareness month?

Byron Green-Calisch, president of St. Pete Pride, whined to the paper, “The queer community has been plagued with gun violence and so has the rest of Florida, from Pulse (nightclub shooting in Orlando) to Parkland (school shooting in South Florida). We need to remember those victims, so that hurts my heart to hear.”

Green-Calisch has only himself and his fellow gay cult leaders to blame for the lights-out tidal change in politics. Their opposition to the Parental Rights in Education law, which banned teachers from talking about sex to kindergarteners, revealed just who they are.

Groomers.

Green-Calisch said last June, “We want to make sure that we can turn queer kids into queer adults. . . We know that representation plays a massive part in increasing feelings of satisfaction and decreasing depression in youth. So (we are) providing spaces for youth to come and see queer adults, and the simple fact that ‘it gets better.’”

He demanded that journalists tailor their coverage of LGBT to advance its agenda. Obviously, most journalists comply. The propaganda campaign, however, has not stopped the truth from seeping out. Parents are enraged about the way LGBT is allowed to groom children in public schools.

The Observer reported on October 27, 2021, “Video recorded by Alicia Farrant — a member of the Orange County chapter of the parent group Moms for Liberty — depicts Orange County [Florida] School Board Chair Teresa Jacobs having police officers remove Jacob Engels, a speaker during the public comment portion of the meeting, after Engels began reading from a book titled Gender Queer: A Memoir.

“The book, which was found in an Orange County Public Schools high school library, is a graphic novel that contains detailed and graphic depictions of sex acts.”

The sex is by pre-teens. I do not know how it escapes being branded child porn and its publisher avoids the long arm of the law.

By the way, Engels is gay. The story said:

A few seconds after Engels began reading from the book, Jacobs interrupted and pressed further when other members of the audience protested her order for Engels to stop reading. “Sir,” she said. “Mr. Engels, you’re out of order. . . Remove him from the chambers.” Jacobs continued: “I understand that book is in the classroom, and the language he just read is inappropriate for this forum. . . I understand the contradiction here. This is the first time I’ve heard of this and the board has heard of this. We will look into it, and I do hope the book is removed. OK? And if not, we’ll be back here having this conversation again, but I can guarantee you, I did not know that book was in the library.”

She knows now and schools started dumping them.

Then there is the whole tranny business. Parents face LGBT bullies on two fronts.

The first is (blankety-blanks) like Will Thomas turning women’s sports into a junior league for male athletes who cannot cut it in men’s sports. Thomas repeatedly harassed his female teammates in the locker room. Men who expose themselves like that are flashers who deserve an arrest and trial.

The second front is the move to give children puberty blockers and mutilate their bodies in expensive surgery that AP euphemistically calls gender affirming. Obama in 2014 unilaterally changed public policy and had Medicaid and Medicare cover the surgery. Under Obamacare, he was able to require insurers to cover this experimental surgery that sterilizes children and gives them a lifetime of trouble urinating.

LGBT propagandists also pushed things too far by demanding we call men in drag she. The federal government is all in on this, with the National Institutes of Health saying, “Intentional refusal to use someone’s correct pronouns is equivalent to harassment and a violation of one’s civil rights.”

I would say the NIH should stick to public health but federal public health agencies are terrible at public health. They did more damage during the pandemic panic than good. They quacked that masks stop a virus, they quacked that Pfizer and Moderna shots were vaccines, and they quacked that ivermectin was horse paste. These quacks were all wrong and harmed the public.

Now they push gender-bender surgery.

LGBT had a good thing going as they slowly gained tolerance and acceptance. Then they went after women and children. LGBT went too far.

The damage is taking out DEI as well. Public universities in Wyoming, Florida, Texas and elsewhere are tossing DEI Overboard either by legislative action or under pressure from donors and alumni.

Christopher F. Rufo tweeted, “UNC’s board of trustees has voted unanimously to abolish the university's DEI department and transfer all funds to the campus police. It's not 2020 anymore. ‘Defund DEI, refund the police’ is the winning slogan of the day.

“Good work, UNC trustees!”

This comes months after UNC fought along with Harvard all the way to the Supreme Court for the power to discriminate against Asian-Americans and white people. Justices said oh hell no.

Florida is saying no to promoting LGBT’s claim on the month of June. Nice to get the Sunshine Skyway back.

