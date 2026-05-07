Don Surber

Don Surber

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MartyB's avatar
MartyB
12h

Poll answer: bring back the Test Pattern.

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BlasterJack's avatar
BlasterJack
12h

They could run the test pattern and it would be better. Only savvy seniors will understand. 🙂

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