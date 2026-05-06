Don Surber

Don Surber

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Playswithneedles's avatar
Playswithneedles
8hEdited

“MAGA isn’t being loyal to Trump. It is the other way around: Trump is loyal to MAGA.”

Nailed it in 2 short sentences. That’s a keeper! Thank you, Don!

Reply
Share
5 replies
BlasterJack's avatar
BlasterJack
9h

Looks like Hoosier voters found a cure to the rino-virus!

Reply
Share
227 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Don Surber · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture