Two states held primary elections on Tuesday.

NPR framed it as “Ohio and Indiana election results test Republican loyalty to Trump, Democrat enthusiasm.”

Republicans wanted to redistrict Indiana’s congressional districts in an effort to send more Republicans to Congress. Well, duh. The state House passed it but the state Senate—which has 4 Republicans for every Democrat—voted it down as 21 RINOs voted with the 10 Democrats to block it.

Fine, said Trump. See you in the primary. Trump campaigned against 7 RINOs and 5 lost.

One of the two survivors—Spencer Deery—called Trump getting Republicans to primary incumbents unconstitutional! Apparently he has some sort of right to hold office as long as he wants. Maybe it is part of that 47th Amendment, which holds that anything and everything Donald Trump does is unlawful, illegal and immoral.

Deery said, “What is being set up here is the potential model for any party to raise ridiculous amounts of money in D.C. and then to use that to try to control the states. That undermines the Constitution without a law. It undermines the 10th Amendment and the ability of states to make their own decisions.”

The media spin was this was revenge by our favorite president—as if Republican voters had no say.

NBC said, “President Donald Trump exacted revenge on Indiana Republican legislators who foiled his redistricting push last year in the state, backing challengers who unseated five incumbents in Tuesday’s primaries, NBC News projects.”

The network also said, “The double-digit defeats of the five incumbents, some of whom are veterans of the Indiana Legislature, underscore the influence Trump continues to wield over the Republican Party, even as his approval rating among Americans broadly sags amid rising gas prices and the Iran war.”

The thought never occurred to NBC’s staff that Republicans in Indiana are pissed because RINOs refused to redistrict. It’s all Trump, Trump, Trump, Trump, Trump.

CNN reported:

Indiana Lt. Gov. Micah Beckwith—a staunch Trump supporter who has butted heads with Republican leadership in the state Senate, where he presides, and who campaigned with the challengers—had said the pro-Trump forces winning at least three races would make a statement. “It’s better than I expected,” Beckwith said in an interview Tuesday night, as those challengers’ wins piled up. “It was really that battle between the old-school Republicans of the Mitch Daniels, Mike Pence, George Bush era, versus Donald Trump and the America First era,” he said, naming two of the state’s former Republican governors, along with the 43rd president. “And Indiana—at least the Republicans—are saying, we want to be the America First party.”

Right on, brother.

And CNN had this gem:

Indiana Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray said the primary contests were “really driven from outside the state of Indiana, mostly in Washington, DC, and the money’s coming from outside Indiana as well.”

All the votes came from within Indiana. Betray Republicans and lose in the next primary. Liz Cheney found out the hard way.

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Benny Johnson’s tweet was sweet:

Trump won Indiana by 20 points. Republicans control 70% of the Indiana House and 80% of the Indiana Senate. When GOP voters demanded fair maps, Indiana Republicans betrayed them -- then laughed in Trump’s face. Tonight, they all got FIRED. LESSON to GOP: Play to win or go home

I agree, except I don’t want fair maps. I want unfair maps that are easier to win.

This is not just about redistricting. Those who vote Republican are wondering why Obamacare is still the law of the land and why the federal budget isn’t balanced.

Elections have consequences. If I were a Republican U.S. senator, I would make sure I was on the 80 side of these 80/20 issues. Americans want voter ID.

While Trump certainly led the efforts to primary these RINOs, the fact is the Make America Great Again voters wanted these frauds out. MAGA isn’t being loyal to Trump. It is the other way around: Trump is loyal to MAGA.

David McIntosh, president of the Club for Growth, which spent more than $2 million to oust RINOs, told Politico, “It’s a signal to Republicans everywhere: we want you to think of yourself as a team, help each other win, and don’t just be lone actors out there beating your chest or proving your ground, and I think that’s an important signal as the party gets ready for the midterms.”

Thomas Massie is next. May 19.

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